Vicksburg, MI

MLive.com

East Jackson boys hold off Grass Lake

EAST JACKSON – East Jackson boys basketball coach Paul Marandet feels Amarr Hunter is the best-kept secret in Jackson County. The Trojans junior might not be a secret for long. Days after putting up 27 points in a win over Springport, he scored 16 and dished out five assists, all on 3-pointers, as East Jackson beat Grass Lake 59-56.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Springport rolls to Big 8 win

The Springport girls basketball team beat Concord 67-27 on Thursday. Maddux Overweg led the Spartans with 27 points, seven steals and six assists. Chloey Speer added 12 points, three assists and three steals. Rylee Siefert added 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Brenna Crittenden had nine points, two assists and two steals.
SPRINGPORT, MI
MLive.com

‘Sky’s the limit’ for South Christian boys hoops sophomore with state title experience

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – It took Carson Vis one game to make a name for himself on the Grand Rapids high school basketball scene. A year later, the sophomore guard has established himself as one of the area’s top players, regardless of graduating class, and he’s a big reason South Christian is sitting at 11-3 heading into the second half of the conference season.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

MLive’s 2023 Mr. Basketball watch list update for Feb. 3

It is one thing to have a big game in a blowout and another to have a big game when it matters. On Monday this week, Kalamazoo Central forward Hutch Ward had a big game when it mattered, hitting two free-throws in the final seconds for a one-point rivalry win over Loy Norrix. In his next game, he then went off for a massive double-double in one of the most impressive individual performances of his career.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Jonesville beats Homer in overtime

The Jonesville boys basketball team pulled out a 50-49 overtime win over Homer on Friday. The Trojans led 13-7 after one and 21-17 at halftime before the Comets mounted a second-half comeback, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game 45-45 at the end of regulation.
JONESVILLE, MI
MLive.com

Here are the boys basketball teams trending in the right direction in the Jackson area

JACKSON – There is a change at the top of the latest boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area. Hard as it may be to knock a team out of its perch at No. 1 when it is still unbeaten, Napoleon does just that this week falling to No. 2. This is not a knock on the Pirates, nor is it a commentary on their three-point win over Hanover-Horton on Monday, which if anything says more about where Hanover-Horton is than about where Napoleon is.
JACKSON, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room

A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
FENNVILLE, MI

