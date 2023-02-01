Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
USPS Withholds Arcadia Creek Station Closure as Lease Agreement Has Been MadeBryan DijkhuizenKalamazoo, MI
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant DeathsEden ReportsSturgis, MI
US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaksEdy ZooSturgis, MI
localsportsjournal.com
Catholic Central falls to Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy
Muskegon Catholic Central traveled to Grand Rapids on Friday evening to take on West Michigan Aviation Academy in an Alliance League matchup and came up on the short end of a 67-46 score. MCC gave the host team a run for their money in the first quarter as they led...
MLive.com
Blackwell twins lead Warren Lincoln past Northview in state-ranked boys hoops showdown
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Warren Lincoln coach Wydell Henry said having the Blackwell twins on his team is a blessing. And they are a nightmare for opponents. Moses Blackwell had a game-high 18 points to win the MVP and his twin Markus Blackwell had 14 as Lincoln beat Grand Rapids Northview 52-37 on Saturday at the 2K23 Showcase at Aquinas College.
MLive.com
Stunning upsets headline Friday’s Grand Rapids prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Friday’s high school basketball menu featured some upset specials around Grand Rapids, as the boys teams from Lowell, Byron Center and Jenison pulled off some stunning finishes. Lowell was up against a Northview team that had won seven in a row and hadn’t lost...
MLive.com
East Jackson boys hold off Grass Lake
EAST JACKSON – East Jackson boys basketball coach Paul Marandet feels Amarr Hunter is the best-kept secret in Jackson County. The Trojans junior might not be a secret for long. Days after putting up 27 points in a win over Springport, he scored 16 and dished out five assists, all on 3-pointers, as East Jackson beat Grass Lake 59-56.
MLive.com
Super Sorrelle does it all as Grand Haven sinks Rockford in wild finish
ROCKFORD – There isn't much Harrison Sorrelle doesn't do for the Grand Haven boys basketball team this winter.
MLive.com
East Jackson girls pull away in second half to beat Grass Lake
EAST JACKSON – A little over a minute into the third quarter of Friday’s Cascades Conference girls basketball game between Grass Lake and East Jackson, the Warriors’ Makenna Horodeczny found Olivia Turner in the corner and Turner knocked down a 3-pointer to put Grass Lake in front by a point.
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, February 3
JACKSON -- Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, February 3.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Springport rolls to Big 8 win
The Springport girls basketball team beat Concord 67-27 on Thursday. Maddux Overweg led the Spartans with 27 points, seven steals and six assists. Chloey Speer added 12 points, three assists and three steals. Rylee Siefert added 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Brenna Crittenden had nine points, two assists and two steals.
MLive.com
‘Sky’s the limit’ for South Christian boys hoops sophomore with state title experience
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – It took Carson Vis one game to make a name for himself on the Grand Rapids high school basketball scene. A year later, the sophomore guard has established himself as one of the area’s top players, regardless of graduating class, and he’s a big reason South Christian is sitting at 11-3 heading into the second half of the conference season.
MLive.com
See which teams are on the rise in Feb. 2 Kalamazoo-area girls prep hoops power rankings
KALAMAZOO, MI - Michigan’s girls basketball playoffs are less than a month away, making early February a good time to start shoring up any weaknesses in time for the tournament. Several Kalamazoo-area squads are already playing at a playoff level, while others are starting to find their stride with...
MLive.com
MLive’s 2023 Mr. Basketball watch list update for Feb. 3
It is one thing to have a big game in a blowout and another to have a big game when it matters. On Monday this week, Kalamazoo Central forward Hutch Ward had a big game when it mattered, hitting two free-throws in the final seconds for a one-point rivalry win over Loy Norrix. In his next game, he then went off for a massive double-double in one of the most impressive individual performances of his career.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jonesville beats Homer in overtime
The Jonesville boys basketball team pulled out a 50-49 overtime win over Homer on Friday. The Trojans led 13-7 after one and 21-17 at halftime before the Comets mounted a second-half comeback, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game 45-45 at the end of regulation.
goportageindians.com
Boys Basketball Cancelled vs. South Bend (Adams) Saturday, Feb. 4th
The Boys Basketball game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4th vs. South Bend (Adams) has been cancelled. This game will NOT be rescheduled.
MLive.com
Strong defense from the start lifts Stockbridge girls over Lakewood
LAKE ODESSA – Strong defense from the start lifted the Stockbridge girls basketball team to a 47-29 win over Lakewood on Thursday. The Panthers forced 23 turnovers in the first half alone and held the Vikings to one point in the first quarter and six in the first half.
Rockford tops Grandville, finishes OK Red dual season unbeaten
The Rockford wrestling team defeated Grandville on Wednesday 38-21 as the Rams finish OK Red dual season undefeated
MLive.com
Here are the boys basketball teams trending in the right direction in the Jackson area
JACKSON – There is a change at the top of the latest boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area. Hard as it may be to knock a team out of its perch at No. 1 when it is still unbeaten, Napoleon does just that this week falling to No. 2. This is not a knock on the Pirates, nor is it a commentary on their three-point win over Hanover-Horton on Monday, which if anything says more about where Hanover-Horton is than about where Napoleon is.
MLive.com
See which teams are on the rise in Feb. 2 Grand Rapids boys prep hoops power rankings
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan’s boys basketball playoffs are a month away, making early February a good time to start shoring up any weaknesses in time for the tournament. Several Grand Rapids-area squads are already playing at a playoff level, while others are starting to find their stride with a goal of peaking in the tournament.
Marshall High School lockdown cleared but closed for remainder of day
Marshall High School and Walters Elementary have cleared their lockdowns.
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football: Tommy Rees exit official – Why it’s only positive news
With the news swirling the past few days about a potential exit from his alma mater, Tommy Rees will officially become Alabama’s offensive coordinator. While it’s a tough blow, it’s nothing that Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame football staff can’t overcome. As simply as I...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room
A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
