Morning Sun
Extra food assistance ending soon in Michigan
Families who receive food assistance through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should prepare for a decrease in benefits that were given during the pandemic. Recent federal legislation will end the increased food stamp payments, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. February will...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Michigan taxpayers could get inflation relief checks under Democrats' plan agreed to Friday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said the plan will repeal the retirement tax to save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year and increase the Working Families Tax Credit to put an average of $3,150 back into the pockets of 700,000 Michiganders.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Whitmer: Relief Is On The Way For All Michigan Taxpayers
Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, and Speaker Joe Tate released the following statement after agreeing to a framework for the Lowering MI Costs plan that will deliver the largest tax break to Michiganders in decades and ensure that all taxpayers see relief. The Lowering MI Cost plan...
Michigan gets $1.8 million for Michigan's homeless
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a $1.8 million grant to address homelessness in Michigan. The Michigan Balance of State Continuum of Care that coordinates the implementation of the homelessness response system received the HUD grant totaling $1,856,372. As of January 2020, HUD estimates Michigan’s homeless population was 8,638 on any given day. ...
fox2detroit.com
New Whitmer plan would send inflation relief checks to all state taxpayers
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation, it involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures. Whitmer and her two Democratic leaders have added a new wrinkle to the debate over tax rebates and tax reductions for residents. They're calling it an "inflationary rebate check."
Rick Hagland: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy
On a bitter December day in 2012, the Michigan Legislature passed legislation — disguised as a measure to give workers more “freedom”— that in reality was designed to strip the financial and political power of labor unions. Thousands of union members and their supporters protested at the Capitol, but to no avail. Republican lawmakers who […] The post Rick Hagland: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigander’s 10 Commandments For Shopping At Meijer
As Michiganders one of the first stores we are introduced to is Meijer, it's OUR version of what a grocery store should be, and we hold it near and dear to our hearts. We aren't necessarily gatekeepers, but we do take trips to Meijer and the slander against it very seriously.
Michigan awarded $1.8M to address rural homelessness
DETROIT – Michigan was given $1.8 million in federal funding to address homelessness in rural and Indigenous communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in grants this week to boost resources for ending homelessness in 46 communities. Chicago and Los Angeles, both awarded the largest grants, were given $60 million to reduce unsheltered homelessness.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Michigan trucking business falls back to Earth — for some harder than others
The early pandemic, conventional wisdom goes, was good to trucking. Retailers closed, stimulus checks arrived, and consumers bought goods that needed to be moved, rendering freight contracts seemingly pandemic-proof. In reality, it was more complicated — and those same conditions are having an impact years later. The transportation industry...
After February, Michigan Will No Longer Provide Extra Food Assistance
Michigan families who have grown accustomed to additional SNAP benefits will soon see a reduction to the amount loaded to Bridge cards each month. Eligible Michigan families have been receiving at least an extra $95 per month from the SNAP - or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - during the pandemic. That extra money, meant to help low-income families who were enduring increased economic hardship during the last few years, will soon be discontinued.
Using energy during off-peak hours can reduce your electric bill: What to know
DTE Energy's new Time of Day plan will give electric customers more control over their bills, starting in March. The new plan comes after the Michigan Public Service Commission authorized a $30.5 million rate increase for DTE in November 2022. The increase amounts to an additional 71 cents on monthly bills for a residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours of electricity. ...
metromonthly.net
Meijer launches enhanced mPerks program in stores
Meijer is revamping its mPerks customer-rewards program. The Michigan retailer says the changes are in response to the success of its digital coupon and rewards program. The enhanced mPerks program will allow for more personalized rewards and savings, with customers earning points for every dollar spent and every qualifying prescription filled, along with opportunities to earn more points. Some restrictions apply. For more information, visit www.meijer.com….
wkzo.com
Representative Lightner claims Governor is attempting to block an automatic income tax cut for Michigan residents
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An area lawmaker is criticizing Governor Whitmer for reportedly attempting to block an automatic income tax cut set to take effect this year that is expected to return $700 million to Michigan families. State Representative Sarah Lightner, Republican vice chair of the House Appropriations...
UPMATTERS
You may have cash or property Michigan is holding. Here’s how to check
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Feb. 1 is a fun holiday that not many people know about. As part of something called ‘National Unclaimed Property Day,’ Michiganders are encouraged to do a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property. To put it in...
sooleader.com
Check for unclaimed property, governor reminds residents
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer encouraged Michiganders to conduct a simple search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as a part of National Unclaimed Property Day. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that Michiganders should check to see if they have something in the state’s ‘lost...
Wallet Watch: Cracking down on egg prices
We’re back with our weekly recap of top business news here in Michigan. This past week’s headlines covered some of our most-read economic topics: wages, inflation and debt. The federal government and local courts made moves that will have ripple effects on minimum wage, student debt relief and,...
Michigan COVID cases at lowest point in 18 months
Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, three counties at a medium level and 80 counties at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Feb. 2. The three counties at a medium level are Monroe, St. Clair and...
Michigan WIC clients will no longer have formula brand options as supply chain regulates
After almost a year of brand choice, Michigan families who receive benefits through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children will have to transition to Similac formulas starting March 1. Supply chain issues have been resolved, and based on Similac manufacturer Abbott’s recent production levels, the health...
fox2detroit.com
Does Michigan owe you money or property? Here's how to check
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The state of Michigan could owe you cash or unclaimed property and is encouraging you to search the state's database and recoup your money. According to a press release from the state, the Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in assets from bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables, and stock certificates. These properties were turned over to the state after they were determined to be abandoned - as required by law.
