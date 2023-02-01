ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee police warn of armed armed robberies in downtown area

By Elliot Hughes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VAvzg_0kYuo7Kd00

Milwaukee police are warning the public about a recent trend of armed robberies and thefts from vehicles in the city’s downtown entertainment areas.

Police said suspects are using stolen vehicles – usually Kia and Hyundai models – to target people who are distracted as they enter or exit their own vehicles, or are sitting stationary in them. The robberies occur primarily between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m., and between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Suspects are targeting personal property items such as purses and cell phones.

Police recommended taking these steps to stay safe:

  • Park in well-lit areas where cameras may be present.
  • Minimize distractions such as talking on the phone while sitting in a car.
  • Make sure no valuable items such as purses, money, electronics and guns are visible from within your car.
  • If a gun is in your car, make sure it is secured in a lock box.
  • If you see suspicious activity, call Milwaukee police’s non-emergency number, 414-933-4444.

Reports of offenses such as burglary, robbery, theft and car theft all dropped in Milwaukee between 13% and 23% last year, against national trends. Much of those offenses have continued to drop a month into 2023, but reports of robbery have climbed 14% as of Tuesday, according to police data.

Police have called on the public numerous times in the last several years to secure any firearm left in their vehicle, especially those parked outside bars. Officials have said stolen guns have played a crucial role in fueling the city’s historic gun violence since 2020.

In June last year, police released data showing reports of guns being stolen from vehicles more than doubled from 2019 to 2021, when almost 900 guns were taken. Of all the city’s stolen guns, 63% were stolen from cars that year.

Juneau Town, which covers a wide swath of the city’s downtown, along with other popular bar spots in the city such as the Lower East Side and Walker’s Point, are some of the neighborhoods with the highest concentration of reported stolen guns, according to police.

The police’s warning about the use of Kias and Hyundais in the recent robbery trend also comes as Alds. Milele Coggs and Khalif Rainey issued a joint statement Tuesday calling on the two car manufacturers to provide long-term solutions to car owners.

The statement was in reaction to Progressive and State Farm announcing they were dropping insurance coverage of some older Kia and Hyundai models because of a rise in thefts.

Certain models of Kias and Hyundais have been found to have a design flaw that makes them vulnerable to theft without setting off an alarm. The issue has led to ballooning reports of car theft since 2020, with police indicating the majority of cars stolen in Milwaukee since then are Kias and Hyundais.

"Frankly, we believe the city should seriously consider suing them both," Coggs and Rainey said. "We are asking both Kia and Hyundai to step up and provide a long-term, effective and free solution to the ongoing issues caused by their cars. Our residents deserve nothing less.”

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12 .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police warn of armed armed robberies in downtown area

Comments / 3

jeffrey schmiedeck
3d ago

The Mayor better read this and do something about it , before he doesn’t have anyone going downtown and all the restaurants and bars close their doors because the don’t have customers any longer!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and National shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side Friday night, Feb. 3. It happened near 35th and National just before 8 p.m. The 38-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested

SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
SOMERS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vets Place Central shooting, Milwaukee police release bodycam video

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 released a community briefing related to the fatal officer-involved shooting of a Vets Place Central resident. Police were called to the facility near 34th and Wells on Dec. 20, 2022 for reports of a man who fired shots. Inside, an officer shot and killed that man – 66-year-old Stanley Stubblefield.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Chick-fil-A road rage, Glendale police arrest 3

GLENDALE, Wis. - Road rage at the Glendale Chick-fil-A drive-thru ended with three people arrested Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. Police said a minor accident in the drive-thru led to the road rage argument, during which a 29-year-old Milwaukee man showed a gun. The 29-year-old is facing charges of carrying a...
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase vehicle used in abduction, boys arrested

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested Wednesday night, Feb. 1 after a police chase. According to MPD, officers tried to stop a vehicle that had been involved in an abduction. The driver sped away from officers near 42nd and Fairmount around 9 p.m. The vehicle...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced, shot at kids who threw snowballs at car

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee man convicted of shooting at kids who threw snowballs at his car was sentenced Friday, Feb. 3 to 16 years in prison. Last November, a Milwaukee County jury found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against – two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety – him in connection with the 2020 incident.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Kohl's theft, 3 men sought

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for three men who stole from Kohl's on 124th Street. The theft happened on Jan. 31 around 8:30 p.m. Police said the men got away with more than $500 worth of shoes and athletic merchandise. They left in an older model (possibly 1990s...
BROOKFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police safely find critically missing 11-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division has announced that Charlene Ruffin has been located safely. They thanked the public for their support in finding her. Published: 8:33 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2023. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division announced early...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Five Below theft, 2 sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for two people who stole from Five Below on Falls Parkway. The theft happened on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m. Police said the two women filled two shopping baskets with merchandise, along with a reusable shopping bag. They then left without...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson

February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
WISN

One month, eight deadly crashes in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Every week in January, at least one person died in a crash in Milwaukee. Most of the deaths were a result of reckless driving. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner:. A 49-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run crash Jan. 7. A 23-year-old woman died in a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Wed, 1 Feb 2023

Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., on the 7600 block of W. Capitol Dr. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee male, was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Jan. 31. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened near Teutonia and Locust around 11:12 p.m. Police say a 51-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

City of Wauwatosa to begin coyote trapping effort 'soon' following attack on family pet

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The City of Wauwatosa says a coyote trapping effort will soon begin following an attack on a family pet in October of 2022. Police say the most recent verified attack happened on Oct. 14 near 113th Street and Potter Road. They say a resident let their dog outside in the backyard and when the dog was brought back in, three puncture marks were found on the dog's backside.
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Darrell Brooks may represent himself in Milwaukee cases

MILWAUKEE — Darrell Brooks may once again represent himself at trial. The Waukesha parade killer was back in court Thursday for a pair of Milwaukee cases, which happened before the parade. Brooks' attorneys said if either Milwaukee case goes to trial, Brooks is prepared to act as his own...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy