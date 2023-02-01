ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Publix in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, but someone did buy a ticket worth $50,000 at the new Publix store on Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. This is the second winning ticket sold in Horry County this week, after another […]
4 Hidden Gems To Explore In North Myrtle Beach According To A Local

One fun thing about moving to a new location is discovering surprising and little-known places. After 5 years in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, I am still making fantastic finds. This beach town is an upscale vacation destination. It is also favored by retired people and home to many who have decided to live like snowbirds year-round. Given these demographics, local merchants are striking the balance between pleasing vacationers and full-time residents. The following are some of the discoveries I introduce to my guests.
The Charming Town Of Conway, South Carolina Is Picture-Perfect For A Weekend Getaway

South Carolina is known for its great beaches, charming historic towns, and impressive golf courses. When planning a visit, you may be interested in a trip to a well-known spot such as Myrtle Beach or Charleston. These destinations are both wonderful, but if you’re looking for more of a small-town vibe for your weekend getaway, Conway is full of hidden gems for the whole family. Let’s explore this charming small town in South Carolina.
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Announces What's New in 2023

With 60 miles of breathtaking beaches and 14 unique coastal communities, there’s always something new and exciting to explore in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This year particularly brings travelers an array of all-new activities, attractions, restaurants, lodging and transportation options that are guaranteed to create lasting memories at The Beach.
Horry County police warns to not interact with Chinese balloon debris

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking residents to steer clear of any debris after a Chinese balloon was shot down over the Carolina coast. The Horry County Police Department said members of the military are coordinating to collect debris, but it is possible that fragments may end up on the coastline.
Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
It happened in Horry: Agritourism helps local farms thrive

It’s when agriculture meets tourism, and farmers across South Carolina are welcoming visitors who may want to learn about farm life or go home with fresh vegetables. Many farms provide attractions like farm tours, hayrides and strawberry picking. Thanks to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, farms in Horry...
