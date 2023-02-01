Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Related
WECT
WECT viewers’ photos and videos of the Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Viewers from across the Cape Fear region were able to capture pictures and video of the suspected Chinese spy balloon, which was shot down by military jets off the coast of Myrtle Beach on Saturday. At the top of this story, you can see video captured...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Publix in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, but someone did buy a ticket worth $50,000 at the new Publix store on Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. This is the second winning ticket sold in Horry County this week, after another […]
WMBF
Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new dinner theatre will grace North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street with entertainment as Valorous Church moves to a bigger location. Local country star Greg Rowles left the Grand Strand’s Alabama Theater after 22 seasons and spent the last year playing one-man shoes in smaller venues.
WMBF
This weekend is the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association’s 2023 Spring Home Show
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 2023 Spring Home Show is brought to you by the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association. More than 150 Exhibitors will showcase their products and services. You’ll find everything for small projects such as new flooring, new doors and windows, roofing, energy conserving products, hurricane...
WYFF4.com
Legend of South Carolina's Lizard Man lives (and eats) at Harry and Harry Too
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The next time you're on the way to the beach, consider taking a fun and filling side trip to a South Carolina spot that honors one of the state's weirdest legends. Harry & Harry Too is a restaurant just off of Interstate 20 before Florence that...
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over Pee Dee, Myrtle Beach areas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted across the Pee Dee and could move to the Myrtle Beach area later on Saturday. The balloon was shot down Saturday afternoon. “On Wednesday when I was briefed on the balloon, I ordered the Pentagon to […]
travelawaits.com
4 Hidden Gems To Explore In North Myrtle Beach According To A Local
One fun thing about moving to a new location is discovering surprising and little-known places. After 5 years in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, I am still making fantastic finds. This beach town is an upscale vacation destination. It is also favored by retired people and home to many who have decided to live like snowbirds year-round. Given these demographics, local merchants are striking the balance between pleasing vacationers and full-time residents. The following are some of the discoveries I introduce to my guests.
Oak Island, Myrtle Beach among deadliest beaches in the nation, study finds
A new study has revealed two beaches in the Carolinas are among the deadliest in the United States.
OnlyInYourState
The Charming Town Of Conway, South Carolina Is Picture-Perfect For A Weekend Getaway
South Carolina is known for its great beaches, charming historic towns, and impressive golf courses. When planning a visit, you may be interested in a trip to a well-known spot such as Myrtle Beach or Charleston. These destinations are both wonderful, but if you’re looking for more of a small-town vibe for your weekend getaway, Conway is full of hidden gems for the whole family. Let’s explore this charming small town in South Carolina.
WMBF
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $50,000 playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Publix on Wood Duck Drive purchased a winning ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball®. Powerball® winning numbers were: 31 - 43 - 58 - 59 - 66 Powerball®: 9.
WMBF
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant may be opening in just a month. Just a few days before the new year, Winna’s Kitchen was flooded after a water heater above the restaurant burst. It forced the owners to close their doors temporarily. The owners...
breakingtravelnews.com
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Announces What’s New in 2023
With 60 miles of breathtaking beaches and 14 unique coastal communities, there’s always something new and exciting to explore in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This year particularly brings travelers an array of all-new activities, attractions, restaurants, lodging and transportation options that are guaranteed to create lasting memories at The Beach.
North Carolina beach among ‘deadliest’ in America
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
WMBF
Horry County police warns to not interact with Chinese balloon debris
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking residents to steer clear of any debris after a Chinese balloon was shot down over the Carolina coast. The Horry County Police Department said members of the military are coordinating to collect debris, but it is possible that fragments may end up on the coastline.
wpde.com
Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
WMBF
Grand Strand communities search for options after increased coyote attacks on pets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Myrtle Beach-area neighborhoods are looking for answers after an uptick in coyote sightings and attacks in recent weeks. Within the last week, a dog was reportedly killed in a coyote attack on Holly Lane in Briarcliffe Acres and another in the Briarwood community on the southbound side of US 17 across from South Gate Rd.
North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches
A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.
wpde.com
Little River neighbors pack planning meeting to oppose home lots turn into LRMC parking
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly 50 neighbors took their seats Thursday evening with a green awareness ribbon on their lapels. It's a sign of solidarity for a cause that's grown quite large within a subdivision along Highway 17 in Little River wedged between a golf course and a county memorial garden.
myhorrynews.com
It happened in Horry: Agritourism helps local farms thrive
It’s when agriculture meets tourism, and farmers across South Carolina are welcoming visitors who may want to learn about farm life or go home with fresh vegetables. Many farms provide attractions like farm tours, hayrides and strawberry picking. Thanks to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, farms in Horry...
Comments / 0