Read full article on original website
Related
Dave Bautista says he would never 'tarnish' Drax's story by returning to the MCU for a paycheck: 'It's the perfect exit'
Bautista said on the "Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will be his last film as the alien warrior Drax.
wegotthiscovered.com
Without a ‘Black Adam’ sequel to fall back on, Dwayne Johnson promotes himself instead
In an alternate timeline – one that’s probably not to different from our own as fate would have it – the recently announced slate of DCU projects could have turned out a lot different, with Dwayne Johnson front-and-center. It wouldn’t be too hard to imagine the new...
wegotthiscovered.com
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ hitting Disney Plus is reigniting fury over the franchise’s greatest failure
After a record-breaking long gap between its theatrical release and its streaming premiere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has now finally made its Disney Plus debut. While you’d think that would be nothing but a cause for celebration for Marvel fans everywhere, unfortunately the acclaimed awards magnet being easier to watch than ever before has only increased criticism of the film, from its frustratingly murky lightning to lingering resentment over one of the franchise’s biggest failures.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
netflixjunkie.com
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Depicts Sasuke Retsuden's Power Couple
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is prepping to follow its source material from the manga once again, as the Code Arc will begin later this month and see Team 7 fighting against the right-hand man to Jigen who is looking for revenge following the death of his master. Before then, the anime will finish Sasuke Retsuden, the side story that takes place during the era before Boruto Uzumaki took center stage and gives us some major moments in the couple's history that hadn't been told in the Shonen's past.
ComicBook
Arrow's Stephen Amell Requested a Specific Storyline for The Flash Return
Warner Bros. has been slowly ending each of their DC Comics shows on The CW due to appointing James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of the newly minted DC Studios and the latest series to wrap things up is The Flash. The Flash is returning for a shorter Season 9 that will wrap up the cast's tenure in Central City. The CW is known for bringing back actors that have previously appeared in the Arrowverse but there was one character who died in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event: Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen. It was recently revealed that Amell would return as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in an upcoming episode that will also feature David Ramsey and Keyinan Lonsdale reprising their John Diggle and Wally West roles, respectively. Now it seems that we have a bit more clarity on what prompted Amell's return. During a new interview with TV Line, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace revealed how the actor returning as Green Arrow came to be.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest DC News: James Gunn says ‘The Flash’ only resets ‘some’ of the DCU and asks fans whether Superman should take off his underwear
DC is continuing its domination of the headlines even days out from DC Studios and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran’s announcement of the studio’s upcoming slate of projects, which will serve as the groundwork of the much-anticipated new DCU universal rebranding. But Gunn is already warning fans to not expect a system-wide reboot. The Suicide Squad director says to expect a more surgical process and not a total demolition…
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson backlash is avenged by the original female superhero as Chris Hemsworth finally apologizes for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
What are two of the most divisive and controversial Marvel movies of the lot? Captain Marvel and Thor: Love and Thunder are certainly in the top five, for differing reasons. It’s interesting, then, that both of these films have been addressed in some form over the past 24 hours, with Odinson himself Chris Hemsworth offering a kind of apology for the much-disliked 2022 flick while an unlikely defender has risen up to avenge the unfair backlash Brie Larson and the women of the MCU have faced over the years. Let’s dive in…
ComicBook
Why Superman Will (Probably) Wear Trunks in the DCU Reboot
Trunks or no trunks? That's the question James Gunn asked fan-Twitter after revealing Superman: Legacy, the upcoming relaunch of the Man of Steel. Gunn is writing and producing the reboot for DC Studios, which he heads with co-chair Peter Safran, as the first film of their new DC Universe. Inspired by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's acclaimed All-Star Superman run, Legacy will introduce a hopeful and youthful Kal-El/Clark Kent: Batman v Superman and Justice League star Henry Cavill, 39, is not reprising the character after his post-credits cameo in last year's Black Adam, and the role will be recast.
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
Michael B. Jordan Confirms Creed IV Is Happening, And There's More Good News
Not only is Creed IV on the way, but Michael B. Jordan shared some other good news concerning the franchise.
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures
The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
wegotthiscovered.com
The DC show that got rebranded so everybody knew it was a DC show gets canceled anyway
James Gunn and Peter Safran may not have been responsible for the cancellation of Titans and Doom Patrol after their respective fourth seasons, but there’s a high chance the duo would have gone ahead and done it anyway, seeing as the recently-revealed slate of projects signals that a shift towards a more unified DCU was always going to be the plan.
Dave Bautista says he and Jason Momoa's 'Lethal Weapon'-type buddy cop comedy will likely shoot next year: 'I think it's going to be a hit'
'We have a great script," Bautista told Insider about the project that sparked a huge bidding war. "MGM is still dedicated to doing this film."
‘Steamy’ Daphne-Velma Kiss and Gay Fred Joke Cut From ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie, Confirms Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘The World Wants to See It’
Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed during a recent visit on “Watch What Happens Live” that 2002’s live-action “Scooby Doo” movie shot and cut a “steamy” gay kiss between her character, Daphne, and Linda Cardellini’s Velma. The film also starred Matthew Lillard as Shaggy and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred. Gellar said all four actors signed onto the James Gunn-scripted film because it was “less family-friendly,” only for the theatrical release to remove a lot of the risqué moments. “There was a steamy kiss. It got cut. There was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut,” Gellar said. “I feel...
Comments / 0