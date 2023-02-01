Read full article on original website
Tom Brady’s Ex-wife Gisele Bündchen appears to confirm rumors on her relationship with Jiu-Jitsu Coach Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bündchen, the supermodel and ex–wife of Tom Brady, was recently spotted in Costa Rica with her jiu–Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. This sparked rumors of the two being on romantic terms in November 2022. The couple was seen having dinner together and later strolling with Gisele Bündchen’s kids.
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
Aaron Rodgers & Mallory Edens Spark Dating Rumors
Aaron Rodgers, 39, and Mallory Edens, 26, are reportedly dating!. According to TMZ, the pair has moved past the friend zone, noting they just sat courtside together at the Milwaukee Bucks game last month. She was also spotted at one of Aaron’s Green Bay Packers games, decked out in fan...
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
Report: How Gisele Bundchen Really Feels About Tom Brady
Several people sent well wishes to Tom Brady on Tuesday, including his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. Bundchen had the following response to Brady's retirement announcement: "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life." According to People, this comment from Bundchen was ...
'This Makes Sense For Her': Gisele Bündchen To SPILL About Divorce From Tom Brady As NFL Legend Retires A Second Time
Gisele Bündchen is gearing up to tell all about her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady in a Vanity Fair exposé after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star announced his retirement from the league for a second time, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders claimed the Brazilian bombshell will pose for a VF cover and get candid about her split, revealing more than she has ever shared before."I could see this as a cover to celebrate Earth Month in April, as that's a subject close to Gisele's heart. But it could also be a summer cover," a Condé Nast insider spilled to Page Six.Bündchen and...
Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce
Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News
Tom Brady is looking back at special times with the people closest to him, which include ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares son Jack Tom Brady is looking back on memorable moments with his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Sharing photos with various important people in his life and from throughout his career on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning, the NFL veteran, 45, included a photo where he and ex Bridget Moynahan pose with their 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward. Both Brady and the Blue Bloods actress, 51, wear...
Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney
Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
Kelly Clarkson Shocked That Tom Brady Is Good in ‘80 for Brady’: ‘I Made ‘From Justin to Kelly’ – Not All of Us Are Actors’ (Video)
Kelly Clarkson was surprised by Tom Brady’s acting chops in the new movie, “80 for Brady,” teasing to the film’s cast that her making “From Justin to Kelly” proves that “not all of us are actors!”. “80 for Brady” follows four best friends...
Gisele Bündchen Shares First 2023 Photo as She Moves on From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is looking forward to a great year, particularly after experiencing a hardship in 2022. For Bündchen's first Instagram post of 2023, Bündchen reflected on finding peace by shutting out all of the noise. As fans know, the supermodel navigated a significant life change in 2022, as she got a divorce from Tom Brady.
Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Should Date Sally Field—Brady Responds
Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Rita Moreno all star in the upcoming sports comedy 80 for Brady, also featuring Tom Brady. During an interview with Tom Brady and former teammate Rob Gronkowski, Rob suggested that Tom should date Sally after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Rob saw...
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News
Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady is reflecting on special bonding moments with his kids after announcing his retirement news. After sharing on Wednesday morning that he would be retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons, Brady posted several photos on his Instagram Story featuring his three kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, plus son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex...
Gisele Bündchen is back in Costa Rica with her trainer Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bündchen is back in Costa Rica with her trainer Joaquim Valente after they were photographed in 2022 during a friends and family holiday trip. On this occasion, the pair were captured having a good time while riding horses together in late January 2023. The 42-year-old supermodel...
Look: Meet The Notable Wife Of Tony Romo
Earlier Thursday morning, a report emerged suggesting CBS is getting worried about Tony Romo's preparation for games. On this week’s episode of The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post revealed that CBS held an "intervention" for Romo. “Tony Romo needs to ...
Tom Brady yells during heated phone conversation after retirement announcement
The GOAT is angry. Tom Brady was photographed screaming into his cellphone at his daughter’s horse riding lesson in Miami on Wednesday — just hours after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, was seen smiling, applauding and filming his 10-year-old, Vivian, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, before stopping to take an increasingly heated phone call with AirPods in his ears. It’s not clear what Brady was saying during the call, which was caught on video, but his whole body looked tense as he talked with his hands and even ended up spitting at one...
“I’m done, boys” Tom Brady’s ex-teammate Julian Edelman confirms not to be returning from retirement after Patriots exit
It’s time to put those rumors about Julian Edelman coming out of retirement to rest, as the former New England Patriots wide receiver has announced that he would remain retired. With all eyes on Tom Brady possibly returning to the Patriots for a 24th NFL season, there has been some talk that Edelman may come out of retirement to play with his mate, especially if Brady were to return.
Tom Brady Subtly Honors Gisele Bündchen in Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady announced his retirement once again. He says he really plans on retiring this time. He subtly honored his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen in his Instagram post.
“It’s about time” Tom Brady’s father expresses relief after Buccaneers QB’s retirement announcement
Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all–time, has officially announced his retirement from the NFL. After 32 years of living his dream, Brady formally announced the news on his social media accounts in an unedited 53–second video. His father, Tom Brady Sr., speaking to The Boston Globe, revealed the moment his son actually decided to call it quits as an NFL player. Brady Sr. said that the decision came as no surprise and that his son told him about it one week prior.
What Tom Brady’s NFL Career Taught Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes
As Patrick Mahomes was kickstarting his Chiefs tenure, the greatest quarterback of all time was putting the finishing touches on his own NFL career. Mahomes’ first five seasons in Kansas City proved to be the final five campaigns of Tom Brady’s remarkable 23-year run in the league. Despite the limited overlap, the star signal-callers shared the field for multiple memorable matchups, including the 2019 AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LV.
