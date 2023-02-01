Read full article on original website
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot review
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an expansive and imaginative action/RPG with plenty to offer longtime series fans. The open-world elements aren’t as ambitious as they could have been, though.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Artist Revisits Gohan's Long-Lost Friend in New Art
Dragon Ball Super's movies have taken the world by storm, with feature-length films such as Battle of Gods, Resurrection of F, Broly, and most recently, Super Hero, not only giving anime fans some of the best battles of the sequel series but also taking place in the Shonen's continuity. Such was not the case for most, if not all, of Dragon Ball Z's films, which are not considered canon, but that hasn't stopped the current manga artist, Toyotaro, from revisiting Gohan's best friend, Icarus, in new art.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Goku a Rugged Makeover
When it comes to anime, there is no one more popular than Son Goku. Love or hate him, the Saiyan is known across the globe, and he is seen as an anime mascot to the core. Of course, this means the Internet is filled with tributes to the guy, and Super Saiyan Goku has fed fan art for decades now. And thanks to one cosplayer, Goku is going viral on TikTok for all the right reasons.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Releases New Trailer For Season Three: Watch
Demon Slayer has seen Tanjiro and his fellow monster hunters fighting against some nefarious supernatural threats over the years, with season two seeing them fight the likes of top-tier demons such as Gyutaro, Daki, and Akaza. While these fights nearly resulted in the death of the Demon Slayer Corps members, there are far stronger threats that are waiting in the shadows, as we'll see in the upcoming third season. Now, Ufotable's biggest anime adaptation has released a new trailer hinting at the powerful monsters that are set to make their animated debut later this year.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
ComicBook
How to Play Hogwarts Legacy Early
If you can't wait much longer to play Hogwarts Legacy, there is a way to play it a bit early. Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and so long as it can live up to its own hype or come close to it, it will likely be one of the biggest games of the year. The Harry Potter franchise is huge and fans have wanted a game where they can live out the fantasy of being a student at Hogwarts and that fantasy is finally becoming possible. The jury is still out on whether the game will be good or not, but previews of Hogwarts Legacy have been promising.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ getting trashed the second it hit Disney Plus is both inevitable and unwelcome
There are few fandoms that have proven to be as fickle as those that follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it was inevitable that the tides of opinion would begin to turn as soon as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit Disney Plus. Nobody can say it’s a flawless or near-perfect...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
ComicBook
Tokyo Revengers Sequel Drops New Trailer
Tokyo Revengers has one of the most unique stories in the anime world, focusing on a protagonist that is venturing into the past in an effort to stop the formation of a gang that will result in the death of the love of his life. With the anime adaptation's second season currently streaming on Hulu, the franchise became popular enough to warrant a live-action feature-length film, with not one but two sequels set to arrive in theaters in Japan.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: One of the creepiest movies of 2023 has already emerged as an MCU staple shines under the horror spotlight
Happy Monday, murder mavens! After a relaxing, relatively quiet weekend, gorehounds are patiently gearing themselves up for an entire year of spooktacular projects — many of which will be carefully examined and explored in each daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. As far as today’s roundup is concerned, however, there is truly an overabundance of chilling goodies that we are proudly ready to present to you. From a worthy 2023 horror contender already rearing its head to an MCU superstar entering the spooky world, it’s a roundup that certainly won’t disappoint.
Netflix used AI-generated images in anime short. Artists are not having it.
Contrary to what Netflix may say, there isn’t a massive labor shortage. Instead, low pay and often strenuous working conditions may be pushing away artists from the work while the genre ascends to new heights of popularity. But the supposed lack of available talent is what led to Dog and Boy, Netflix’s recent “experimental effort to help the anime industry” that appears to have backfired rather spectacularly since its debut on Tuesday.
ComicBook
Fast & Furious Legacy Trailer Released
The long-awaited Fast X is finally hitting theaters in May, and it's expected to be the penultimate film of the main franchise. The trailer for Fast X is going to drop next week, and Universal has been leading up to its release in a big way. The official YouTube account for The Fast Saga has been releasing "legacy" trailers for each movie. The Fast and the Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious were showcased earlier this week and today saw the release of the legacy trailer for The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in addition to the fourth movie, Fast & Furious.
The 12 best video games releasing in February 2023
The shortest month brings a long list of exciting new games
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals the True Identity of a Major New X-Men Villain
Marvel has finally revealed the true identity of a major new X-Men villain – one who has been operating from the shadows since the "Dawn of X" era began back in 2019!. When Marvel's X-Force (vol. 6) relaunched following the "House of X" reboot event, the book was immediately marked by a darkness in X-Men lore we had not seen before. A global anti-mutant organization called XENO was introduced as the main foe X-Force was battling; that organization's leader was a masked man who was only known by the elaborate peacock sleeve tattoo on his right arm. None of X-Force's operations have managed to bring them closer to apprehending or killing (or even seeing) XENO's mysterious leader – who has, in turn, inflicted some truly horrific pain and suffering on the mutants of Krakoa.
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls Fans Surprised With Free Game
The Elder Scrolls fans have been surprised with a free game, courtesy of Amazon Prime. The Elder Scrolls is one of the most popular series in gaming, and it's because it's also one of the highest-quality series in gaming. Several installments since its inception not only rank among the best RPGs ever made, but the best games ever made across any genre. While many didn't hop aboard the series until Skyrim, and some Oblivion before that, Morrowind is a favorite of many hardcore fans of the series. And while it's not as critically acclaimed as its two successors, it transitioned the series to what it is today. It's a landmark RPG, and it's now available to play for free courtesy of Amazon Prime.
wegotthiscovered.com
A profoundly disturbing found footage horror that unexpectedly spawned an entire franchise has yet to lose its popularity
The super-sized horror genre is synonymous with a variety of smaller sub-genres that undoubtedly have a large impact on the overall cinematic landscape. Although found-footage classics like The Blair Witch Project (1999) and Paranormal Activity (2007) have persistently been regarded as the cream of the crop, a handful of other chilling features certainly match the caliber of the classics. This is precisely the case for 2007’s [•REC], which has definitely made its impression in the horror bubble.
ComicBook
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Gameplay Footage Leaks Online
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf gameplay has leaked online following recent rumors. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the next big BioWare game on the horizon and the return of one of the developer's biggest franchises. The developer's last game in the franchise, Dragon Age: Inquisition, was released in 2014 and was a huge hit at the time it came out. After that, the studio briefly returned to Mass Effect with a pretty rocky spin-off and tried its hand at a new IP called Anthem, which crashed and burned incredibly hard. Needless to say, BioWare is on a bit of a losing streak and needs a win. It has been taking its sweet time with Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and some new leaked gameplay suggests it is shaping up quite nicely.
ComicBook
Star Wars Visions: The Studios of Season 2
Star Wars Visions was the beloved franchise's first venture in the world of anime, with major anime studios such as TRIGGER, Colorido, Production IG, and Kinema Citrus being just a few examples of the production houses that helped bring this new series to life. With the confirmation that a second season would be hitting Disney+ on May 4th of this year, the new list of studios that will be animated these stories has been released, with some of the choices potentially coming as a surprise to those who were expecting a pure anime feel once again.
ComicBook
Marvel United: Multiverse Reveals Age of Apocalypse Expansion
Marvel United: Multiverse's Kickstarter campaign continues to add new heroes and villains to the game, as well as expansions and add-ons. There are a host of fan favorites in that mix, but one of the coolest additions is a new expansion set in the world of Marvel's famous Age of Apocalypse. The Age of Apocalypse expansion will feature 4 heroes, 3 villains, 108 cards, 1 mini card, 3 villain dashboards, and 4 locations, those who love the original event as much as I do are going to be over the moon about who is all included. You can find the Marvel United: Multiverse Kickstarter page right here.
