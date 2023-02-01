Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Popular Ohio Snack Brand Closing After More Than 110 Years
The company has been open since 1910.
sciotopost.com
Ohio Chip Manufacturer Closing after 113 Years in Business
OHIO – A Dayton hometown snack company that has been making chips and snacks for over 100 years is calling it quits. Mikesell’s Snack Food Company has been selling chips out of Dayton since 1910 now the company is, “winding down all operations.”. In a press release,...
dayton247now.com
Dayton building will see new life as health and wellness hub
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A health-centered collaborative will bring new life into a long-vacant Dayton building. The redevelopment of a former medical office will bring together a cluster of health-focused practitioners to serve the greater community. Owner Kate Thomas, a licensed massage therapist, is behind the incoming Collective...
WKRC
$60 million apartment project planned in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Manhattan Development Group wants to build hundreds of new apartments in Madisonville near its border with Oakley, but its plans are in flux after the Madisonville Community Council declined to endorse the project in January. Northern Kentucky-based Manhattan Development Group plans a 234-unit, four-story complex...
Two area companies either closing or laying off workers; What this says about the region’s economy
Just this week, News Center 7 has learned that two Miami Valley companies are either closing or laying off workers.
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton makes major commitment to local Black and Brown businesses
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following City Commission approval of agreements, the City of Dayton is announcing the newest investments of Dayton Recovery Plan funds. On February 1, 2023, investments of $1.5 million for Miami Valley Urban League and $250,000 for On Purpose Academy were approved. The Dayton Recovery Plan's $7.6...
Listermanns announce retirement, plans to pass company to new owners
Dan and Sue Listermann announced their retirement from Listermann Brewing Company on Thursday; instead, the company will be helmed by Terrie and Steve Ipson.
dayton247now.com
DBJ: Local restaurant closing, national auto group adds Dayton to roster
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a local restaurant that is closing. Plus, a national auto group adds Dayton to its roster.
wyso.org
Residents speak out about AES proposal to raise electric rates
Some residents spoke out on Thursday night about a proposal that would raise their electricity rates by up to $4 a month. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held a hearing in Dayton on AES Ohio's application with the state for its electric security plan. An electric security plan gives...
dayton247now.com
$1.8M historic Dayton project approaches completion
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A longstanding historic site in the Dayton is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for its almost $1.8 million restoration. The project dubbed “Gateway to Woodland” at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton is anticipating completion later this year.
dayton.com
Warm up with a bowl of soup: Here are some of Dayton’s favorites
As the Dayton region experiences a big chill, the South is recovering from an ice storm and the Northeast is preparing for a polar blast. Winter is definitely here and there is no better way to warm up than with a big bowl of soup. Sipping up spoonfuls of savory...
wyso.org
Mercy Health-Springfield to build employee housing
Mercy Health — one of Ohio’s largest health care employers — has proposed building a new housing complex in Springfield to address commuting challenges for its employees. The 50 housing units will be on the old Mercy Hospital site on North Fountain Boulevard. Adam Groshans is the...
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
dayton.com
January restaurant news: 10 opened, 10 coming soon, 5 closed and others expanding
From barbecue and Cajun food in Miamisburg to pizza and Mexican food in Beavercreek, there are several new spots throughout the Miami Valley. In our January Restaurant Roundup, we report 10 establishments now opened, eight coming soon, four closed and five others expanding offerings. If you know of a new...
dayton.com
Wat Da Pho to open second location in Huber Heights
Wat Da Pho, a Beavercreek Vietnamese Restaurant, is opening a second location in Huber Heights this summer with a twist. Steven Huynh, who co-owns the restaurant with his business partner, An Le, told Dayton.com the new location will be an express version of their current restaurant concept. “We plan to...
Little Miami River leak wasn't sewage, likely river foam
After urging people to stay away from the Little Miami River on Thursday, officials now say the suspected sewer leak is likely just natural river foam.
dayton.com
Here are clips of 5 pre-funk Black music acts from Dayton that impacted modern music
Much attention is paid to Dayton’s rich funk music legacy, and rightfully so, but that’s only part of the story. There were other Black artists from the Miami Valley that helped set the stage for the Ohio Players, Zapp and their contemporaries. The Dayton Daily News examined the...
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Sysco - Warehouse Order Selector. Sysco is hiring to fill multiple warehouse order selector roles. These full-time positions pay up to $80,000 a year. Hermann Services is seeking a full-time service plumber. The job pays between $60,000 to $90,000 a year.
dayton247now.com
Springfield raising police officer pay to aid recruiting efforts
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield is raising pay in an effort to recruit and retain for police officers, city officials announced today. New officers will see a nearly $5 increase, to $30.58. Top pay for officers was also raised, to $38.30. That's a nearly $4 increase. “Public safety is a...
