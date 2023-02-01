ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

sciotopost.com

Ohio Chip Manufacturer Closing after 113 Years in Business

OHIO – A Dayton hometown snack company that has been making chips and snacks for over 100 years is calling it quits. Mikesell’s Snack Food Company has been selling chips out of Dayton since 1910 now the company is, “winding down all operations.”. In a press release,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton building will see new life as health and wellness hub

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A health-centered collaborative will bring new life into a long-vacant Dayton building. The redevelopment of a former medical office will bring together a cluster of health-focused practitioners to serve the greater community. Owner Kate Thomas, a licensed massage therapist, is behind the incoming Collective...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

$60 million apartment project planned in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Manhattan Development Group wants to build hundreds of new apartments in Madisonville near its border with Oakley, but its plans are in flux after the Madisonville Community Council declined to endorse the project in January. Northern Kentucky-based Manhattan Development Group plans a 234-unit, four-story complex...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

City of Dayton makes major commitment to local Black and Brown businesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following City Commission approval of agreements, the City of Dayton is announcing the newest investments of Dayton Recovery Plan funds. On February 1, 2023, investments of $1.5 million for Miami Valley Urban League and $250,000 for On Purpose Academy were approved. The Dayton Recovery Plan's $7.6...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Residents speak out about AES proposal to raise electric rates

Some residents spoke out on Thursday night about a proposal that would raise their electricity rates by up to $4 a month. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held a hearing in Dayton on AES Ohio's application with the state for its electric security plan. An electric security plan gives...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

$1.8M historic Dayton project approaches completion

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A longstanding historic site in the Dayton is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for its almost $1.8 million restoration. The project dubbed “Gateway to Woodland” at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton is anticipating completion later this year.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Mercy Health-Springfield to build employee housing

Mercy Health — one of Ohio’s largest health care employers — has proposed building a new housing complex in Springfield to address commuting challenges for its employees. The 50 housing units will be on the old Mercy Hospital site on North Fountain Boulevard. Adam Groshans is the...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Wat Da Pho to open second location in Huber Heights

Wat Da Pho, a Beavercreek Vietnamese Restaurant, is opening a second location in Huber Heights this summer with a twist. Steven Huynh, who co-owns the restaurant with his business partner, An Le, told Dayton.com the new location will be an express version of their current restaurant concept. “We plan to...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
dayton247now.com

Springfield raising police officer pay to aid recruiting efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield is raising pay in an effort to recruit and retain for police officers, city officials announced today. New officers will see a nearly $5 increase, to $30.58. Top pay for officers was also raised, to $38.30. That's a nearly $4 increase. “Public safety is a...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

