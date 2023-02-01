ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate

The Alabama Crimson Tide could be close to hiring a new offensive coordinator. Chris Low of ESPN reported Thursday morning that a huge name emerged as a top candidate for the job. Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees could soon move from South Bend down to Tuscaloosa. Low reported that Rees emerged as the Read more... The post Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Four-Star ATH Ju'Juan Johnson commits to Colorado

Four-star athlete Ju’Juan Johnson of Lafayette (LA) Christian Academy announced his commitment to Colorado Saturday afternoon. The 5-foot-11, 181 pounder chose the Buffs over LSU and Florida. Johnson on why he chose Colorado. “I picked this school because I wanted to be a part of a foundation and wanted...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit

Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

FSU offers big athlete from the Panhandle, Artavius Jones

Florida State extended a scholarship offer to Artavius Jones, a sizable prospect from nearby Blountstown. The Class of 2024 recruit is considered a possible offensive lineman and defensive lineman. Jones, who visited FSU for a Junior Day on January 21, announced the offer on Thursday. It followed up recent offers...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC

Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alabama's Big Announcement

The University of Alabama unveiled its official NIL collective, named "Yea Alabama," on Thursday. While the group's stated mission is to "cultivate and harness name, image and likeness opportunities for Alabama student-athletes" across the board, much of the reaction to the announcement has been ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Some Panthers players unhappy with head coach hire

A new report suggests that some Carolina Panthers players are not terribly impressed with the team’s new head coach. Some Panthers players privately believe owner David Tepper made the wrong hire and should have stuck with interim coach Steve Wilks instead of hiring Frank Reich, according to Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network. Players had... The post Report: Some Panthers players unhappy with head coach hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy