FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzFresno, CA
Volunteers sought for assisting emergency relief at Central California Food Bank in FresnoD.J. EatonFresno, CA
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
Suspect accused of killing Selma police officer makes first court appearance
Nathaniel Dixon, the man accused of killing Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., made his first court appearance in a yellow jumpsuit on Friday.
GV Wire
2 Arrested in Goshen Massacre Investigation. One Suspect Wounded in Gunbattle, Sheriff Says.
Two gang members suspected in the massacre of six people last month in Goshen were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody without incident and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery.
Man is now hospitalized after he was stabbed in the head, PD says
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is hospitalized after being stabbed in an apartment complex in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. At 9:54 p.m. officers responded to a stabbing of a victim at the insection of Dakota and Arthur Avenue at an apartment complex. Police say they found a male victim in his […]
New details released in deadly shooting of Selma police officer
Authorities are releasing more information about fallen Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. and the man accused of killing him earlier this week.
KMPH.com
Fundraiser being held for fallen Selma Officer's family
REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — A fundraiser event is being held in support of the fallen Selma Officer’s family. The Reedley Police Department and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up with Starbucks for a fundraiser event to help the family of fallen Selma Police Department Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. who was shot and killed on Jan. 31.
IDENTIFIED: Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting
VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen. On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members. Deputies say on Jan. 16 they responded […]
‘Cold-Blooded Killers’ Arrested in Cartel-Style Massacre Connected to California Prison-Based Gangs: Sheriff
Two reputed gang members have been arrested in the “cold-blooded” cartel-style massacre of six people, including a teen mother and her 10-month-old baby, in a suspected turf battle between rival California prison-based gangs, the Tulare County sheriff said Friday. At a news conference Friday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike...
Surveillance video shows suspect accused of shooting and killing Selma police officer get arrested
Immediately after Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot, dozens of fellow officers and sheriff's deputies flooded the area to track down the shooter.
Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
thesungazette.com
Two gang members arrested for Goshen massacre
GOSHEN – The Tulare County Sheriff Office executed Operation Nightmare early this morning to catch the suspected killers of the Goshen massacre that left six dead, including a 10-month-old baby. At 4 a.m. today, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and agencies put into motion Operation Nightmare after a six-person...
WATCH: Surveillance video shows suspect in Selma police shooting
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Newly obtained surveillance video shows the alleged suspect 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon walking down the streets of Selma immediately after the shooting of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officer Carrasco later died of his injuries in the hospital. The footage shows what happened on Tuesday following the shooting – and then shows […]
GV Wire
How Did Alleged Cop Killer Get Out of Jail So Many Times?
Four times in four months, Nathaniel Dixon was arrested in 2019. In less than a month after being released from jail for those crimes, Dixon was arrested two more times. That started a series of arrests, convictions, and releases for the alleged gang member, which culminated in the slaying of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. on Jan. 31.
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
A California sheriff says two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California have been arrested, one after a gunbattle.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kevin Benjamin Aponte
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kevin Benjamin Aponte. Kevin Aponte is wanted by Law Enforcement for Post Community Release Violation. 26-year-old Aponte is 5' 5" tall, 150 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kevin Benjamin Aponte...
KMPH.com
Man found dead in Fresno River after evading arrest
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — A man was found dead in the Fresno River after deputies say he ran from an arrest near Oakhurst Thursday evening. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says they conducting a traffic stop due to a road violation near Highways 41 and 49. During the...
Police officer reunites dog with owner after garage fire in Central Fresno
A Fresno police officer reunited a dog with its owner after a garage fire broke out in Central Fresno Friday night.
Man gets 25 to life for Delano prison slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to murder in the death of his cellmate has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, according to court records. Jesse Louis Serrano, 45, was sentenced Thursday in the death of Gustavo Vital, 34. Early on Nov. 11, 2015, a guard at North […]
ABC30 Central Valley
Selma police officer shot and killed identified as 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
The Selma police officer who was shot and killed on Tuesday has been identified. Authorities identified the officer as 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. He was with the department for two years.
Charges filed against man accused of killing Selma Officer Gonzalo Carrasco
Charges have been filed against the suspect who is accused of killing Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco.
crimevoice.com
Fentanyl Overdose Investigation in Kings County Jail
Originally Published By: Kings County Sheriff’s Office. “On Monday, 01/23/23, at a approximately 0130 hours, KCSO Detectives responded to the Kings County Jail for an overdose investigation. Three Kings County inmates were exposed to a substance believed to be Fentanyl. During the course of the investigation, Detectives determined Brittany...
