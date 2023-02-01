ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
KMPH.com

Fundraiser being held for fallen Selma Officer's family

REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — A fundraiser event is being held in support of the fallen Selma Officer’s family. The Reedley Police Department and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up with Starbucks for a fundraiser event to help the family of fallen Selma Police Department Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. who was shot and killed on Jan. 31.
REEDLEY, CA
KRON4 News

IDENTIFIED: Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting

VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen. On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members. Deputies say on Jan. 16  they responded […]
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
MADERA, CA
thesungazette.com

Two gang members arrested for Goshen massacre

GOSHEN – The Tulare County Sheriff Office executed Operation Nightmare early this morning to catch the suspected killers of the Goshen massacre that left six dead, including a 10-month-old baby. At 4 a.m. today, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and agencies put into motion Operation Nightmare after a six-person...
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Surveillance video shows suspect in Selma police shooting

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Newly obtained surveillance video shows the alleged suspect 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon walking down the streets of Selma immediately after the shooting of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officer Carrasco later died of his injuries in the hospital. The footage shows what happened on Tuesday following the shooting – and then shows […]
SELMA, CA
GV Wire

How Did Alleged Cop Killer Get Out of Jail So Many Times?

Four times in four months, Nathaniel Dixon was arrested in 2019. In less than a month after being released from jail for those crimes, Dixon was arrested two more times. That started a series of arrests, convictions, and releases for the alleged gang member, which culminated in the slaying of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. on Jan. 31.
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kevin Benjamin Aponte

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kevin Benjamin Aponte. Kevin Aponte is wanted by Law Enforcement for Post Community Release Violation. 26-year-old Aponte is 5' 5" tall, 150 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kevin Benjamin Aponte...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man found dead in Fresno River after evading arrest

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — A man was found dead in the Fresno River after deputies say he ran from an arrest near Oakhurst Thursday evening. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says they conducting a traffic stop due to a road violation near Highways 41 and 49. During the...
OAKHURST, CA
KGET

Man gets 25 to life for Delano prison slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to murder in the death of his cellmate has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, according to court records. Jesse Louis Serrano, 45, was sentenced Thursday in the death of Gustavo Vital, 34. Early on Nov. 11, 2015, a guard at North […]
DELANO, CA
crimevoice.com

Fentanyl Overdose Investigation in Kings County Jail

Originally Published By: Kings County Sheriff’s Office. “On Monday, 01/23/23, at a approximately 0130 hours, KCSO Detectives responded to the Kings County Jail for an overdose investigation. Three Kings County inmates were exposed to a substance believed to be Fentanyl. During the course of the investigation, Detectives determined Brittany...
KINGS COUNTY, CA

