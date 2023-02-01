ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Zach Bryan Announces He Won’t Release an Album in February, Asks for Mercy from His Fans

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Zach Bryan became one of the most prolific artists in country music in 2022. His label debut American Heartbreak contained 34 songs. A few months later, Bryan dropped the Summertime Blues EP. However, that release contained 9 tracks and clocked in at nearly 30 minutes. So, you could almost consider it a full-length album. Then, he closed the year with the live album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster, recorded at Red Rocks. Additionally, Zach dropped “Burn, Burn, Burn” and “Greatest Day of My Life” to streaming services seemingly at random.

This year, Zach has already started releasing new music. Last week, he dropped “Dawns” a collaboration with Maggie Rogers. Many fans were expecting more new music this month. Back in September, Bryan announced that he would be releasing a new album in February.

The announcement came after a fan asked when he would drop “Deep Satin” on streaming services. Zach Bryan replied, “Next album, brother! Around February!” and the countdown began. The excitement grew when Bryan shared some information about the upcoming album in November.

After dropping an album, an EP, and multiple singles, Zach Bryan announced that he was done for the year. “Hey guys, done dropping for a while, besides the live album, working on a new project,” he told his followers. “Album for 2023 is called Writers and Fighters and I have never been more excited for anything in my life.”

Earlier today, Zach Bryan let everyone know that he had a change of plans in an apologetic tweet. “Decided not to release an album in February. I love you guys and I apologize I said something I didn’t stick to. Mercy here please,” he wrote. He ended the message by adding “Going to let my life play out.”

Zach Bryan Prepares for Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

In April, Zach Bryan will embark on a massive North American tour. It kicks off at the Two Step Inn Festival in Georgetown, Texas on 04/15 and comes to an end at the Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center on 08/30.

True to his word, Zach Bryan is making sure tickets to all of the headlining dates on his Burn, Burn, Burn tour are affordable. He teamed up with Fair AXS to provide reasonably-priced tickets to his shows. Unfortunately, that means that everyone who wanted to buy tickets had to register with the ticket seller by January 29th. However, some of those tickets will inevitably go up for re-sell on the AXS marketplace, but unlike other resellers, they’ll go for face value.

It’s obviously not a perfect solution, but Zach Bryan would rather do this than have his fans drop hundreds of dollars to see him perform. It’s just nice to see an artist going to bat for their fans. With the recent rash of Ticketmaster disasters, we can only hope that other artists take a page out of Zach’s playbook when it’s time to plan a tour.

