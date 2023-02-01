Read full article on original website
Minnesota House Passes ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’ Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House voted last night (Monday) to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers licenses, rejecting several moves by Republicans to have the licenses look different than standard driver’s licenses. Willmar Representative Dave Baker proposed undocumented immigrants’ licenses be in a vertical format with...
Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills.Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law.One proposal requires permits and background checks for all gun sales - not just those at licensed dealers. Sellers would also have to submit records of transfers. Penalties would increase for false information too.The next pitches are a red flag law - once a petition to remove a weapon is in, the court must hold a hearing within two...
Minnesota House passes bills to restore voting rights for felons, make Juneteenth a state holiday
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota legislature on Thursday advanced three bills and two of them are moving to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature. 100% Clean EnergyThe Senate late Thursday passed a bill requiring that utilities offer 100% clean energy to consumers by 2040. It is a top priority for Democrats in control of the Capitol, and Gov. Tim Walz will soon sign it. It was a party-line vote 34-33.Supporters say the new benchmark is an important tool to curb climate change's impact on our communities, while opponents argue it will be costly for consumers and it...
Minnesota bill would make state 'trans refuge' for kids seeking transgender medical treatment
Minnesota will consider a bill introduced by Rep. Leigh Finke of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party that seeks to transform the state into a "trans refuge."
Minnesota Senate committee advances bill to increase teachers of color in Minnesota schools
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Fourth grader Azomali Obiasakin was at the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday with a personal plea: Asking the legislature to pass policies to increase teachers of color in schools across the state."At my new school, they know how to handle difficult situations because there are more teachers of color," Obiasakin told a Senate panel. "Please pass the teachers of color act so more kids can feel happy in their schools."Obiasakin and other students told a Senate committee on Wednesday there is a crucial need for educators who look like them in classrooms everywhere. The current make-up of...
THC beverage makers worried about being left out of Minnesota's new cannabis bill
MINNEAPOLIS – East Lake Craft Brewery has been pouring beers inside of Midtown Global Market since 2014, but in the last year they've seen a surge in sales from their THC drink "High & Dry.""It's been great because new people are coming in, people we've never seen before," said Ryan Pitman, owner of East Lake Craft Brewery, "It's been a good seller for us."However, the current Cannabis Bill has language that could leave his business behind."Under current Minnesota law, brewers are allowed to create beverages that are based on hemp, that qualify for federal tax benefits and are not subject...
CROWN Act signed into Minnesota law, targeting hair-based discrimination
ST. PAUL, Minn. – State law now protects Minnesotans from discrimination based on their hair.Gov. Tim Walz announced he signed the CROWN Act Wednesday, which is aimed at making sure Black Minnesotans can wear their hair naturally without fear they will be considered "unprofessional" or faced with other forms of discrimination.The DFL-led Minnesota Senate approved the bill last week by a vote of 45-19. The House first passed it in 2020, but it went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate. The House passed it again last year.At least 14 other states have passed similar laws.
Minnesota licensing board using ‘mafia tactics’ on new teachers to accept critical race theory: Experts
New teachers in Minnesota are expected to adopt aspects of critical race theory and gender ideology in order to acquire teaching licenses in the state.
Minnesota legislators, state board considers police reforms after Tyre Nichols’ death
This story comes to you from the Star Tribune through a partnership with Sahan Journal. Minnesota lawmakers are resuming painful yet familiar police reform discussions in the aftermath of the killing of Tyre Nichols. State legislators clashed over the scope of such reforms after George Floyd, Daunte Wright, and Amir...
Agricultural Runoff Pollutes Well Water, a ‘Public Health Crisis In the Making’
The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread...
