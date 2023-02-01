Sustainable debt saw a slowdown in 2022, but researchers expect it to come roaring back this year. Total issuance of bonds and loans for sustainable initiatives clocked in at $1.3 trillion last year, down from a record high $1.5 trillion in 2021. That’s due to higher interest rates in 2022 and a rising backlash to environmental, social and governance investing in the U.S., according to new data from the Institute of International Finance.

2 DAYS AGO