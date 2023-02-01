Central Ohio is expected to grow by more than 700,000 additional people in the next 25 years, which would push the population over 3 million by 2050. The projection for the 15 counties in the areas was released by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission and indicates a lot of the growth will be based on people moving into the region, especially in Franklin and Delaware counties.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO