Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now openKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Brief moderation before a big drop in temperature
The weather will feel more seasonal, with temperatures rising to the upper 30s in a light southwesterly flow. High clouds will arrive but there will be a good deal of sunshine. Clouds will thicken in the evening ahead of an arctic front that will usher in frigid air by early Friday, with a few snow […]
Evening Weather Forecast 2-4-2023
Evening Weather Forecast 2-4-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DImak9. OSU dental students give free care for kids on “Give …. OSU dental students give free care for kids on "Give Kids a Smile Day.” FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ju1w04. Columbus first responders return to ice for charity …. Columbus first responders return...
Licking County warming center open Friday night
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force announced the opening of a warming center for anyone seeking a place to get out of the cold tonight in preparation for extremely cold temperatures. The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Licking County will be open as a warming center due to falling […]
Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio
Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 2.2.23
Teachers accuse KIPP Columbus charter school of anti-union …. The Ohio Federation of Teachers accuses a Columbus charter school of anti-union activity in an Unfair Labor Practices charge and a complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Labor. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3JBwoXe. Householder trial delves into his ‘cozy relationships’ …...
‘Pretty powerful’: Indiana man captures rare ‘green comet’
In freezing temperatures in rural LaPorte County, Indiana, a skywatcher was able to capture the rare "green comet" passing by Earth for the first time in 50,000 years.
Shake Shack opening seventh Ohio location
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Shake Shack is opening a new central Ohio location next week, featuring the chain’s first drive-thru in the state. The new location is welcoming guests at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Dublin’s Shack marks the chain’s seventh location in Ohio. To celebrate, the first 200 guests […]
Groundhog Day 2023: Did Ohio’s Buckeye Chuck see his shadow?
MARION, Ohio – Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s prognosticating groundhog, says Ohio will have six more weeks of winter weather. Legend is if the groundhog sees his shadow, he returns to his burrow to wait out six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck sent a signal Thursday. He wouldn’t even...
Columbus Winter Carnival brings kid-friendly fun to Hilliard
Head to the Franklin County Fairgrounds for a day of kid-friendly carnival games and special character appearances.
Ohio school district closes on Friday due to staff shortages
An Ohio school district had to close on Friday due to staff shortages. Cambridge City School District said they will be closed on Friday, February 3, 2023 due to a shortage of available staff within multiple areas of our operation. The School District says they plan to be open on Monday. No other information was […]
Columbus first responders return to ice for charity game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The First Responder Faceoff Foundation held its annual First Responder Face Off Saturday between the Columbus police and Columbus fire departments. It was the first year the game was back at the Schottenstein Center since 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization aims to provide resources to first responders and […]
New York sandwich chain and Texas taco spot coming to Columbus development
A pair of national restaurant brands are adding new Columbus locations. Both DiBella’s Subs and Torchy’s Tacos will join Hamilton Quarter, the mixed-use development located on the city’s northeast side, according to a press release from local developer Casto. DiBella’s, the long-standing restaurant chain from Rochester, New...
Revitalization to follow Westland Mall demolition this spring
Changes are coming to the west side of Columbus as the former Westland Mall is set to be demolished. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wUP7W1. Revitalization to follow Westland Mall demolition …. Changes are coming to the west side of Columbus as the former Westland Mall is set to be demolished. READ MORE:...
Train Derailment in Eastern Ohio Causes Massive Fire, Prompts Evacuations
A train derailment in eastern Ohio caused a massive fire that lit up the skies for miles and forced several residents to be evacuated, officials said Friday night. According to NBC affiliate WFMJ-TV, the train derailed and caught fire shortly after 9 p.m. in East Palestine, a town in Ohio not far from the Pennsylvania border.
Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
Report predicts 750,000 new Central Ohio residents by 2048
Central Ohio is expected to grow by more than 700,000 additional people in the next 25 years, which would push the population over 3 million by 2050. The projection for the 15 counties in the areas was released by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission and indicates a lot of the growth will be based on people moving into the region, especially in Franklin and Delaware counties.
NBC4 celebrates ‘National Wear Red Day’ 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — National Wear Red Day, celebrated on the first Friday of February each year, raises awareness about the impact of heart disease on women and NBC4 anchors and reporters are showing their support by wearing red on air. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood...
Woman injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus. According to a Columbus police, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court. Officers found two women inside the bedroom of a house that was hit […]
Central Ohio Region Continues to Grow at Accelerated Pace as New Economic Development Projects Come Online
[Columbus, OH – February 2, 2023] – The Central Ohio region continues to grow and is on track to exceed 3 million residents by 2050, based on the most recent data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC). The most recent modeling projections of 3.15 million for the...
