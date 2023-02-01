ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule Files Lawsuit Against Carolina Panthers

By Steve Samra
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEDFo_0kYumH9400
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Matt Rhule has filed an arbitration suit against the Carolina Panthers for severance compensation, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Rhule was fired by the Panthers and later hired by the Nebraska Cornhuskers months later. Now, he’s claiming the NFL franchise is refusing to give him his offset pay.

“Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule filed an arbitration suit last week against the franchise, sources tell CBS Sports,” wrote Jones. “The suit claims the Panthers are refusing to pay Rhule’s severance compensation following his firing from Carolina and subsequent hiring at the University of Nebraska.

“In the suit, which was filed with the NFL on Jan. 25, Rhule seeks to receive the offset money he claims is due to him from the Panthers. According to sources, the suit doesn’t allege specifically how much money Rhule is seeking, but contract terms indicate there’s roughly $5 million in dispute.”

Moreover, John Singer — an employment attorney who filed the suit on behalf of Rhule with the league office — had no comment when reached, according to Jones. Additionally, the Panthers and the NFL also declined to comment.

While Rhule is now happily coaching in Lincoln, the Panthers made his replacement official, hiring former Indianapolis Colts leader Frank Reich last week. During the latter’s press conference, Panthers owner David Tepper took questions, where he called the hiring of Rhule “a mistake.”

Alas, there’s unfinished business between Matt Rhule and the Panthers, and it looks like it’ll be up to the courts to handle it.

More on Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers

Moreover, Matt Rhule didn’t exactly enjoy a fantastic tenure in Carolina. While he came to the Panthers with great promise, the former Baylor leader didn’t cut it in the NFL.

Rhule never won more than five games in either of his three seasons with the franchise. After starting 1-4 last season, Carolina opted to let him go. Factoring in his contract, his hire may be one of the more disappointing in league history.

Now, the Panthers will look to move forward under Reich’s leadership. Meanwhile, Rhule seems happy at Nebraska, back in the college world. Hopefully both can put their partnership behind them and move forward successfully.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Aaron Rodgers Fuels Speculation on Trade to Reunite with Former Coach

Now that Tom Brady is officially out of the game, NFL attention turns to Aaron Rodgers. What will he do? Well, he’s currently treasing about playing for a former coach. That’s why the New York Jets offer such a soft and lucrative landing spot for the 39-year-old Rodgers. The Jets have hired Nathaniel Hackett, the former Denver Broncos head coach, to be the team’s offensive coordinator. And Hackett worked the same job with the Packers from 2019-21.
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’

Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”
Outsider.com

Brown Bear Mauls Zookeeper in Graphic Surveillance Footage

“The man died from his serious injuries on the spot,” cites a police spokesman of the Andijan region as the tragic brown bear incident comes to light. An employee of Andijan, Uzbekistan’s zoo has died after feeding one of their captive bears. According to local authorities, the man, identified by the initials A.G., neglected to secure a gate on the bear’s enclosure. After feeding the bear, he would exit the bear’s living area without following through on safety protocol. As the zoo’s surveillance footage shows, this would cost the man his life.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Makes Mad Dash for Massive Yellowstone Elk Herd

This grizzly bear‘s ability to effortlessly plow through thick Yellowstone National Park brush is as impressive as his pursuit of 50+ elk. Well-known Yellowstone wildlife photographer Deby Dixon has amassed some amazing footage in her time with the park. One of her most impressive stints of grizzly bear footage is now going viral as a result with over 6 million views.
Outsider.com

Sean Payton Salary to be Head Coach of the Denver Broncos is Staggering

The Denver Broncos head coach search is over. Denver agreed on a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton the Bronco’s next head coach. Payton coached the Saints from 2006 to 2022, and after just one season away from the game returns to head coach again in Mile High. With Payton under contract with the Saints, the Broncos traded a first-round draft pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in next year’s for the rights to hire Payton along with a 2024 third-round pick.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Beloved Groundhog Dies Shortly Before Making Groundhog Day Prediction

On this gloomy Groundhog Day in Canada, the sad news of Fred la Marmotte’s passing arrived hours before he could perform his annual ritual. The revered rodent was dearly loved by all and will be profoundly missed. Thursday morning was filled with joy and music at Val-d’Espoir, Quebec’s Groundhog...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

641K+
Followers
72K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy