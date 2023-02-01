Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule Files Lawsuit Against Carolina Panthers

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Matt Rhule has filed an arbitration suit against the Carolina Panthers for severance compensation, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Rhule was fired by the Panthers and later hired by the Nebraska Cornhuskers months later. Now, he’s claiming the NFL franchise is refusing to give him his offset pay.

“Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule filed an arbitration suit last week against the franchise, sources tell CBS Sports,” wrote Jones. “The suit claims the Panthers are refusing to pay Rhule’s severance compensation following his firing from Carolina and subsequent hiring at the University of Nebraska.

“In the suit, which was filed with the NFL on Jan. 25, Rhule seeks to receive the offset money he claims is due to him from the Panthers. According to sources, the suit doesn’t allege specifically how much money Rhule is seeking, but contract terms indicate there’s roughly $5 million in dispute.”

Moreover, John Singer — an employment attorney who filed the suit on behalf of Rhule with the league office — had no comment when reached, according to Jones. Additionally, the Panthers and the NFL also declined to comment.

While Rhule is now happily coaching in Lincoln, the Panthers made his replacement official, hiring former Indianapolis Colts leader Frank Reich last week. During the latter’s press conference, Panthers owner David Tepper took questions, where he called the hiring of Rhule “a mistake.”

Alas, there’s unfinished business between Matt Rhule and the Panthers, and it looks like it’ll be up to the courts to handle it.

More on Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers

Moreover, Matt Rhule didn’t exactly enjoy a fantastic tenure in Carolina. While he came to the Panthers with great promise, the former Baylor leader didn’t cut it in the NFL.

Rhule never won more than five games in either of his three seasons with the franchise. After starting 1-4 last season, Carolina opted to let him go. Factoring in his contract, his hire may be one of the more disappointing in league history.

Now, the Panthers will look to move forward under Reich’s leadership. Meanwhile, Rhule seems happy at Nebraska, back in the college world. Hopefully both can put their partnership behind them and move forward successfully.