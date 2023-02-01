ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Comments / 214

Robert Gilbert
3d ago

I don’t understand why it is anyone else’s business what they name their child. It is a simple as that everybody has to be an everybody else’s business.

Reply(3)
62
Sadie
3d ago

What bothers me more than anything is ridiculous spellings of names. Some make the spelling as absurd or difficult as you possibly can , thinking they're being unique. I know it's probably not a big deal, it's just one of my pet peeves.😉

Reply(4)
32
Robin Allen
3d ago

I suppose folks have nothing better to do than troll someone about a child's name. Have they p(the trolls) even heard what some people name their children? I think it's sweet, different, but sweet.

Reply(1)
24
Related
New York Post

We picked the perfect baby name — then she came early and ruined it

Nine months of brainstorming nearly down the drain. An Australian couple’s plan for the perfect name for their newborn practically fell to pieces when their daughter reportedly arrived 24 hours too early. Convinced their baby would be born on her due date, the Brisbane-based parents decided to give her the middle name May, after her expected birth month. But when she popped out in April instead, their plan was ruined. “When your baby’s middle name is May bc she was due May 17th but she arrives on the last day of April,” new mom Tiffany Brett wrote on a now-viral TikTok. “We didn’t change...
12tomatoes.com

Once-Popular Baby Names That Are Predicated To Go Out Of Fashion In 2023

Baby names are fascinating to us, as we love to see which ones are most popular and which ones are starting to fade away. Certain baby names feel like they are going to be popular, while others feel more like flashes in the pan. ’90s kids probably remember going to...
OK! Magazine

'Gross & Uncomfortable!': Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Letting Daughter North Dress Up As Kanye West In TikTok Video

Yikes! Kim Kardashian is getting slammed for letting her eldest daughter, North, 9, dress up as her father, Kanye West, in a TikTok video, which was uploaded on Thursday, January 5. In the clip, the tot looks just like her father, as she is wearing a black beanie and black sweatshirt with a beard drawn on her face. Meanwhile, Kardashian, 42, is in the background sporting big sunglasses and a black top as the rapper's song "Bound 2" plays. When the 2013 music video came out, the makeup mogul was completely nude as she rode on West's motorcycle. Of course,...
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
seventeen.com

Kylie Jenner Finally Shares the Name and First Full Photos of Her Baby Boy

After nearly a year, Kylie Jenner finally shared the name and dropped the first photos of her and Travis Scott's baby boy. Jenner captioned her Instagram with simply his name: Aire. The carousel of photos contained the first full shots of Aire, showcasing his face publicly. Aire is the second...
Popculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
Tyla

Fans accuse Paris Hilton of editing photo of newborn baby

Instagram followers have accused Paris Hilton of editing a photo of her newborn baby, after she uploaded a sweet snap of the little one on social media. Paris, 41, and husband Carter Reum, also 41, welcomed their first child via surrogate. Announcing the news, Paris shared the photo online, writing in the caption: "You are already loved beyond words," followed by a blue heart.
KPEL 96.5

Is Your Name on the List? Baby Names at Risk of Going Extinct

Could some of the names that we've been given or names we've given to our children be on the verge of extinction? If you believe the data from BabyCenter.com, a website dedicated to all things baby it certainly could happen. Just over the past 12 months, that website has noted that several once-popular names have taken a nosedive in popularity.
Tyla

Tyla

71K+
Followers
13K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy