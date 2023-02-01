Nine months of brainstorming nearly down the drain. An Australian couple’s plan for the perfect name for their newborn practically fell to pieces when their daughter reportedly arrived 24 hours too early. Convinced their baby would be born on her due date, the Brisbane-based parents decided to give her the middle name May, after her expected birth month. But when she popped out in April instead, their plan was ruined. “When your baby’s middle name is May bc she was due May 17th but she arrives on the last day of April,” new mom Tiffany Brett wrote on a now-viral TikTok. “We didn’t change...

