Singing River Services growing to meet mental health needs of George, Jackson counties

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – Singing River Services just celebrated its golden anniversary: 50 years of providing community mental health treatment in George and Jackson counties. In this next chapter, the organization has its sights set on continually evolving and expanding to meet the area’s needs.

Treatment plans and resources look a lot different today than in 1972, but the center’s mission remains the same.

“Our goal as a community mental health center is to help people live independently in the community to the best of their ability- in whatever way that looks like for the individual,” said executive director Beth Fenech.

Child and adult services

Anyone can go into the outpatient service centers in Gautier and Lucedale to seek help. Therapists discuss any mental health disorder and treatment history, the clients’ goals and treatment options to form a plan to help get them to where they want to be.

Services offered include individual, family and group therapy, outpatient or residential addiction treatment based in Jackson County and supported employment and case management. Staff works individually with clients from the office, in their homes and on video chat to help them get the resources they need to be healthy.

Clients come from a wide age range. The organization works closely in the public school systems, Child Protection Services and Head Start to provide treatment to children needing mental health and behavior support.

The center’s newest program- Navigate- works with teens and young adults, aged 15 to 30, who have experienced their first episode of psychosis. In addition to therapy and medication management, support specialists help participants reach their goals like graduate, seek and maintain employment or apply to college.

“It’s about educating the individual, as well as the family, of the symptoms, the treatment and just help guide them. It’s exactly like it says: navigate them through this process of receiving treatment,” said George Co. Satellite Director Debbie Smith.

In George County, staff also provide services to residents of the Glen Oaks Nursing Center. Strong relationships with the chancery court, county sheriff and jail, George Regional Hospital and Lucedale Police help connect other prospective clients with receiving treatment.

Therapists are also available to schools or workplaces in the immediate aftermath of a tragic event like a sudden loss of a student or coworker.

For many years, a doctor used to visit George County on a monthly or weekly basis to provide medical treatment to clients. In 2022, the office hired Jessica Turner, a local Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner to serve in Lucedale full-time, providing medical evaluation and treatment, including prescriptions.

Clients do not always have to go to the offices to receive treatment. The Intensive Community Outreach and Recover Team (ICORT) serves people who have the most severe and persistent mental illness and have not benefited from traditional outpatient services.

It is mobile and provides treatment in an individual’s home without the need for an inpatient program. The team of a master’s level therapist, registered nurse, community support specialist and certified peer support conducts a minimum of two visits per week while the client is in the program.

Peer support specialists use their lived experiences with a behavioral health diagnosis in combination with skills training to support peers and their family members with similar experiences. Smith hopes to add the first George County-based peer support specialist this year.

“We’re a comprehensive mental health system. So it’s not necessarily just coming to the doctor to get your medication. It’s a support system to help you be the best you can,” Fenech said.

Crisis Intervention

One George County and two Jackson County-based trainers became certified to conduct Crisis Intervention Training at the end of 2022. The program trains law enforcement officers on how to provide effective guidance and support to someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

The goal is to reduce arrests of people with mental illness while simultaneously increasing the likelihood that individuals will receive mental health services. Program coordinators say it decreases the time officers spend on calls while protecting them and the person in crisis from an escalating situation.

“Sometimes it’s somebody that is already receiving treatment and we follow-up with them but it can also be someone not known to us but they want help and just don’t know how to access it, so we’ll reach out and invite them in,” Fenech said.

A bill in the Mississippi Legislature would require all county and city law enforcement agencies to provide training to their officers.

The organization also has its own team to support anyone in crisis on a 24/7 basis. Licensed practitioners, including five in the George County office, are certified to respond to anyone experiencing a crisis that walks into the office or calls for help.

The Mobile Crisis Response Team meets anyone needing in-person immediate crisis support, including local calls placed to 988- the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

A crisis stabilization unit based in Jackson County has eight beds offering short-term residential treatment for severe mental health problems, through both voluntary and court-ordered entry. The goal is to divert people away from commitment to the state hospital and keep them close to their local support system.

The percentage of clients from the region committed to the state hospital is low. Fenech sees it as a last resort after exhausting all other alternative treatment options. They hope to use federal funding to double the capacity of the local residential treatment program to 16 beds.

Developmental and intellectual disabilities

Services offered specifically to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities (IDD) include employment assistance, supported living, day services and the Eddie DiSanti Group Home in Gautier.

Staff works with individuals on building positive group, individual and interpersonal skills, greater independence and personal choice. Case management includes having a designated support specialist available to help IDD clients with whatever they require.

“They’re available 24 hours. They make sure clients have the things that they need. We take them grocery shopping, help them with jobs, make sure that they are taken care of. Now they’re in their community and they do exactly what they want to do. It’s something we’re very proud of,” Smith said.

Accessible treatment

Singing River Services was founded in 1972 as a comprehensive mental health center to serve one of the state’s 15 regions. It is governed by one commissioner from each of the two counties in the service area and regulated by the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.

About two-thirds of the agency’s funding comes from grants, 30% from Medicaid, 4% from county allocations and only 1% from patient fees. No client is denied care based on their ability to pay. Any fees for uninsured patients are based on income.

Individuals do not have to be from George or Jackson to receive treatment. The center’s leadership works hard to continually make receiving mental health treatment more accessible, especially in the rural areas of the region.

“We’re way better than we were not only 10 years ago, but five years ago. We’re continually asking how we can improve and meet the needs of the community. Our job is to make ourselves available to people if and when they need that help and give them every opportunity to engage in treatment,” Fenech said.

Anyone seeking mental health treatment for themselves or a loved one can visit https://singingriverservices.com/ or call 228-497-7604.

