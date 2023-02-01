Read full article on original website
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes return to action at home for weekend set against No. 9 Nittany LionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penn State’s Sean Clifford has ‘retirement party’ set for mid-July; QB will appear in central Pa. on Saturday
Sean Clifford’s Penn State football career ended at the Rose Bowl, where he led the Nittany Lions to a 35-21 victory over Utah on Jan. 2. But State College is not done with him.
‘It’s a blessing’: State College standout Finn Furmanek says he will play at Penn State
Finn Furmanek grew up just a five-minute walk away from Beaver Stadium so it was natural that he has always had his eyes on the Nittany Lions. “I grew up a Penn State fan,” the State College senior standout told PennLive Friday. “It has always been there, and it will continue to be there.”
Why retaining assistant Deion Barnes is a big deal for Penn State: ‘He is a superstar’
A subtle update to Penn State’s staff directory made waves on Monday. Deion Barnes, the former Penn State defensive end turned graduate assistant, earned a promotion. Barnes, who exhausted his maximum three years as a GA, is now an “offensive/defensive analyst and analytics coordinator” for the Nittany Lions.
Penn State wrestlers look sharp in Columbus, win 8 of 10 bouts vs. No. 5 Ohio State to win 29-9
Penn State’s 29-9 victory over No. 5 Ohio State Friday night might not have been quite as easy as it looked, but the top-ranked Nittany Lions followed a similar script … win the majority of the toss-up bouts early and pull away late. That strategy was superb for...
‘Retirement party’ to be held for Penn State’s Sean Clifford and you are invited
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– One of Penn State’s most prominent athletes within the past decade will be getting a sendoff hosted by the State College Spikes The “Sean Clifford Retirement Party will take place at Medlar Filed this summer on July 15, when the Spikes take on the Fredrick Keys, and will feature a bobblehead […]
Penn State’s tight end picture has changed: The 2022 top three are now a 2023 big two
Penn State’s tight ends were in the middle of everything that went right for the Nittany Lions’ offense in 2022. PSU’s top three at the position possessed the size and skill to be factors as blockers and receivers. The offense averaged 433.6 yards per game and scored just under 36 points per contest.
State College
Penn State Athletics: All-Time Highs Have Department Eyeing $1 Billion in Football Revenue Since James Franklin Hire
Penn State athletics reported $181.2 million in revenue for the most recently completed 2021-22 fiscal year [in this case fiscal years conclude in June], according to the the department’s annual financial report released on Wednesday evening. That figure marks the the highest in the previous 12 years — all that Penn State currently makes available — and represents the swath of time spanning Penn State football’s first season following the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps more importantly from a business perspective, the return of fans to Beaver Stadium.
Onward State
Five Prominent Penn State Athletics Employees No Longer In Staff Directory
Update, 6:46 p.m. — Since the publication of this post, Lynn Holleran, Carl Heck, Tom McGrath, and Michael Cross no longer have their Penn State profiles come up in an internet search. As of late Thursday night, all of them still had a link to their profile, but an error popped up when it was clicked on. Now, they’re nowhere to be found.
State College boys clinch share of MPC Commonwealth Division crown with win over CD East
The State College boys basketball team clinched at least a share of the Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division title Friday night after a 74-51 victory over CD East. Ryan Perks led the State College offensive attack with 21 points. Braeden Shrewsberry added 16 points and Issac Dye chipped in with 11 more.
Shippensburg boys hoops bests West Perry in MPC Colonial Division game
The Shippensburg boys basketball team defeated West Perry, 45-36, Friday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. The Greyhounds (12-7 overall, 10-4 Colonial) were paced on offense by 12 points from Graison Michajluk. West Perry (2-16, 1-11) received 11 points each from Duce Middleton and Si Twigg.
Matthew DeDonatis pours in 23 points as Hershey boys basketball defeats Mifflin County in MPC Keystone play
Matthew DeDonatis poured in a game-high 23 points as the Hershey boys basketball team downed Mifflin County, 75-59, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division win over Mifflin County Friday night. Marcus Sweeney added 10 points for the Trojans. Cameron Sweeney added 9 points and Isaiah Danner chipped in with 8....
West Perry at Berks Catholic District 3 2A wrestling team championship live stream: Watch here
We’re already making our way deep into the PIAA wrestling postseason, and on Saturday PennLive will have two of the biggest team matches in the area of the year. Tune in here to check out the District 3 2A team championship live stream, as West Perry takes on Berks Catholic at Cumberland Valley High School.
Marissa Gingrich’s 26 points pace Mifflin County girls to victory over Hershey in an MPC Keystone game
Marissa Gingrich poured in a game-high 26 points to lead Mifflin County to an 80-37 victory over Hershey Friday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. The Huskies placed three other players in double figure scoring. Amelia Lester put down 22 points. Maelyn Gingrich added 12 and Jacee Cunningham added 11.
Malachi Thomas scores 27 points as Milton Hershey boys take down Lebanon, 87-50
Malachi Thomas poured in a game-high 27 points to help lift the Milton Hershey boys basketball team to an 87-50 non-conference victory over Lebanon Saturday afternoon. The Spartans led 39-23 at halftime and used a 31-11 third quarter spurt to blow the game open. Adam Rosa scored 16 points and...
Steel-High boys get 20 points from Kam Chisholm in an MPC Capital Division victory over Boiling Springs
Kam Chisholm poured in 20 points to pace the Steel-High boys basketball team to a 65-61 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game Friday night. Daquan McCraw added 15 points and Jamal Burchell added 13 for the Rollers, who improved to 8-10 overall and 5-7 in divisional play. Brandon Ascione topped Boiling...
Jaydon Smith scores 21 points as Carlisle boys defeat Central Dauphin in MPC Commonwealth tilt
Jaydon Smith put down 21 points for the Carlisle boys basketball team Friday night in a 60-43 Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division victory over Central Dauphin. Julian Christopher added 14 points to the Thundering Herd offense. Parker Smith and Jeremiah Snyder chipped in with 10 points each. Carlisle improves to 12-7 overall...
Chase Smith sinks 3 at buzzer to lift Lower Dauphin past Milton Hershey in key Keystone game
Chase Smith sank a 3-point goal as time expired Friday night that lifted the Lower Dauphin boys basketball team to a 55-52 victory over Milton Hershey in a key Mid-Penn Keystone Division game. The Milton Hershey loss, combined to with Mechanicsburg’s win over Palmyra, places the Spartans and the Wildcats...
Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?
Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Lower Dauphin survives second half surge by Milton Hershey, wins fifth straight
On the back end of two long two weeks of basketball, Lower Dauphin will take this outcome at Spartan Center and run. Despite the work of much-improved Milton Hershey, the Falcons did enough damage in the first 16 minutes Friday to eventually defeat the Spartans 40-26 in Mid-Penn Keystone Division action.
Susquenita girls’ basketball looking to districts
Susquenita girls’ basketball is still holding on to its district spot on the post season bracket. Currently No. 6, the Lady Hawks took two more wins last week to stay ranked where AAA takes the top six to Districts. The Blackhawks started their week with a game against Line...
