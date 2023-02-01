ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State Athletics: All-Time Highs Have Department Eyeing $1 Billion in Football Revenue Since James Franklin Hire

Penn State athletics reported $181.2 million in revenue for the most recently completed 2021-22 fiscal year [in this case fiscal years conclude in June], according to the the department’s annual financial report released on Wednesday evening. That figure marks the the highest in the previous 12 years — all that Penn State currently makes available — and represents the swath of time spanning Penn State football’s first season following the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps more importantly from a business perspective, the return of fans to Beaver Stadium.
Onward State

Five Prominent Penn State Athletics Employees No Longer In Staff Directory

Update, 6:46 p.m. — Since the publication of this post, Lynn Holleran, Carl Heck, Tom McGrath, and Michael Cross no longer have their Penn State profiles come up in an internet search. As of late Thursday night, all of them still had a link to their profile, but an error popped up when it was clicked on. Now, they’re nowhere to be found.
Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?

Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Susquenita girls’ basketball looking to districts

Susquenita girls’ basketball is still holding on to its district spot on the post season bracket. Currently No. 6, the Lady Hawks took two more wins last week to stay ranked where AAA takes the top six to Districts. The Blackhawks started their week with a game against Line...
