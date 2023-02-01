ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fosston, MN

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

East Grand Forks PD use PIT maneuver to end pursuit

EAST GRAND FORKS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The East Grand Forks Police Department says it was informed of an impaired person at a residence in town driving a car, earlier today. Officers had been at the residence a short time before and removed the man from the property. EGFPD...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Three arrested in Fargo after pickup truck stolen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people were arrested for their involvement in stealing a pickup truck in Fargo Saturday. Police were called to a south Fargo business where they say a man left his pickup running outside. Officers found security footage and developed descriptions of three people and a second vehicle involved in the incident.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Man suffers serious injuries in snowmobile crash

SEBEKA, Minn. (KFGO) – A 50-year-old Menahga man suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota Friday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in rural Wadena County. Emergency crews found the man laying next to his snowmobile. The...
WADENA COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO SKID-STEER GARAGE FIRE

On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a garage fire at 18220 260th St SW, Gentilly. Deputies and Crookston Fire Department responded and discovered that the fire originated from a skid-steer that was parked in the garage. The garage was attached to a home on the property. The property owner, Duane Spear (82), was home at the time of the incident. Spear reported that an unknown good Samaritan stopped to help by pulling the burning skid-steer out of the garage with their pickup, preventing further damage to the garage and residence. The good Samaritan left before first responders arrived on the scene.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Vehicle catches fire in Stamart Travel Center parking lot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo fire responded to a vehicle fire just after 10 a.m. this morning at the Stamart Travel Center located at 3500 12th Ave. N. in Fargo. Fargo fire says a woman was pulling into a parking spot when her car started smoking from the engine compartment. Very quickly after her car burst into flames. Stamart turned off their pumps as a precaution.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Update: Fargo Police locate missing teen

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing teen. The department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Carley Kalis did not get on the bus to come home at the end of the school day in North Fargo Wednesday afternoon. Carley is described...
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Snowmobiler dies in crash in Becker County

(Becker County, MN)--A fatal snowmobile crash reportedly took place in Becker County. According to the Becker County Sheriff's office, a single snowmobile was involved in a crash in Erie Township. The victim, a 34-year-old from Fargo, was reportedly not wearing a helmet. The victim were taken from the scene to St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, where they were pronounced dead.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Shelter in place ordered for South Fargo neighborhood

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A South Fargo neighborhood is under a shelter in place order as police are responding to a person who is suicidal. Just before 8:00 Wednesday night people in the area of the 3800 blocks of 21st and 22nd Streets South are asked to stay away from windows and move to the basement. Officers say the man has a gun.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

New Clay County waste processing center in Moorhead opens to public Monday

(Fargo, ND) -- A long-planned waste processing center in Moorhead will open to the public this coming Monday. "As far as the public side, you'll go through the public drop-off. You can deliver household hazardous waste, tires, appliances, electronics, your household garbage or anything that you have at your house that you want to get rid of that's legal we can take it here," said Corey Bang, Clay County Solid Waste Manger.
MOORHEAD, MN
trfradio.com

Two Injured Over the Weekend in Beltrami County

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Beltrami County Sunday morning. According to the State Patrol Scott Snyder, (57) of Bemidji, was driving a 2010 Ford Van westbound, while Dean Wendorff, (35) of Solway, was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 westbound. Snyder’s van was stopped at the stop light when Wendorff struck him from behind.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
wdayradionow.com

Moorhead Career Academy begins lockdown following student "In medical distress"

(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Public Schools (MPS) system is responding to reports of a lockdown at the career academy in the city. A representative from the Moorhead High School Career Academy says a lockdown was temporarily put in place to help first responders get to a student who was "in medical distress" on February 3rd. The representative says students were held on buses until the ambulance left the Career Academy, and classes were eventually resumed.
MOORHEAD, MN
Hot 97-5

A Cherished Fargo Landmarck Closes For Good

I don't know about you, but the word "Closed" seems to be sadly spreading. All around North Dakota, almost every day on social media we read about another place that has either made an announcement of an upcoming closing date OR they are reducing their hours of operation considerably - some businesses just buckle under the stress of worrying about an understaffed place of work, the headaches of trying to stay open - some restaurants have felt the "Crunch" of more and more services featuring DoorDash and the convenience of that, taking away actual customers filling up their restaurant. Just when we relax a little bit, we get the sad news, like this ICON in Fargo.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest

FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
FARGO, ND
fergusnow.com

Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight

For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
BECKER COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy