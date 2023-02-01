Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations
The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that "had some stipulations in it."
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
Bleacher Report
B/R Staff Roundtable: Top Landing Spots for NBA's Trade Deadline Targets
O.G. Anunoby - Knicks. With what seems like half the NBA after Anunoby, the 25-year-old defensive whiz who's averaging nearly 17 points per game this season, the team that ultimately wins is going to have to possess a lot of trade ammunition. The Knicks certainly check this box and have...
Bleacher Report
1 Trade Deadline Prediction for Every NBA Team
The NBA is a stone's throw away from the 2023 trade deadline, which can mean only one thing: It's time to start putting some of our crystal-ball musings in Sharpie. Or, you know, at least erasable pen. These predictions prioritize accuracy over everything. There is a time and place for...
Bleacher Report
NBA Teams That Have Been Most Active at the Trade Deadline Since 2000
Few events rile up the basketball world as much as the ever-popular NBA trade deadline. The highly anticipated midseason landmark is loaded with fun questions. Will a superstar be dealt? Will a championship contender—or even a playoff hopeful—acquire a missing piece? Will a tanking team offload some expiring contracts or completely sell?
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Fournier, Toppin for Beasley, Vanderbilt Discussed with Jazz
The New York Knicks have held "exploratory conversations" to acquire Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The potential deal would reportedly send Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and draft compensation to Utah. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports also reported the two sides...
Bleacher Report
76ers Rumors: Jarred Vanderbilt Primary Trade Target for Depth Behind Joel Embiid
As they continue to surge up the standings in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to add frontcourt depth behind Joel Embiid. Per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, the Sixers have Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt as their "leading target" ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. Fischer noted some teams...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Pistons Expected to 'Rebuff' All Bojan Bogdanović Deadline Trade Offers
The Detroit Pistons are reportedly leaning toward keeping forward Bojan Bogdanović past the Feb. 9 trade deadline. NBA insider Marc Stein reported interested teams have gotten the feeling the Pistons are "poised to rebuff" offers in hopes of keeping Bogdanović for the long term. The 33-year-old is a free agent this summer and is in the midst of a career-best season.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Kyrie Irving Wants Around 4-Year, $198.5M New Max Contract amid Trade Rumors
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, who has requested a trade, is seeking the four-year, $198.5 million maximum contract extension available for him to sign, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "Irving, who is in the final year of a deal that pays him $36.9 million, has been seeking in the neighborhood...
Bleacher Report
NBA Insider: How Kyrie Irving Trade Request Impacts Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons Future
If the Brooklyn Nets do trade Kyrie Irving, it could signal the start of a full rebuild for the organization and lead to questions around the futures of Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. ESPN's Nick Friedell broke down the situation Saturday on SportsCenter:. "That's the biggest problem for Brooklyn right...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: GMs Believe Kyrie Irving Has 'Little' Trade Value After Nets Request
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a move, but the eight-time All-Star apparently has "little value" as Thursday's NBA trade deadline nears. Andscape senior NBA writer Marc Spears relayed that news on the latest edition of ESPN's NBA Today:. "I've been speaking to six different general managers...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors to Wait Until 'Final Hours' to Decide on Buying, Selling
The Toronto Raptors are waiting until the final hours before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline to decide if they will be buyers or sellers. That's per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, who reported that news amid discussion on what may happen with superstar Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant after his teammate, Kyrie Irving, requested a trade Friday.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs 'Confident' in Jason Kidd Coaching Kyrie Irving, Luka Dončić
If the Dallas Mavericks did acquire Kyrie Irving to play alongside Luka Dončić, perhaps the biggest test would be for head coach Jason Kidd to handle the dynamic between two ball-dominant superstars. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs have "contemplated" a trade for Irving dating back to...
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Heat Not Interested in Kyle Lowry Swap with Lakers
The Miami Heat reportedly have not shown interest in a trade for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Heat are against the idea of sending the Lakers veteran point guard Kyle Lowry for Westbrook. Fischer noted that the Lakers are trying to...
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Clippers May Be Skeptical of Kyrie Irving Trade; Fear Upsetting Chemistry
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's going to have no shortage of suitors leading up to the Feb. 9 deadline. One of those potential suitors is the Los Angeles Clippers as they continue to look at the point guard...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions
If you squint at the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors, you can see the outlines of a club capable of defending its NBA title. The Warriors have an MVP candidate in Stephen Curry and a fully loaded starting five that trounces teams by a whopping 19.7 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com.
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: 'Not Sure' Nets Want Kyle Lowry $30M Heat Contract in Kyrie Irving Trade
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's already being linked to the Miami Heat. While Kyle Lowry would almost certainly be placed in any package the South Florida franchise has to offer, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on NBA Today that the Nets might not be interested in taking on Lowry's contract.
Bleacher Report
Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers Trade Punches, 5 Ejected for Fight During Magic vs. Wolves
Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers were among five players to be ejected in the third quarter of Friday's game at Target Center following an on-court altercation. Timberwolves players Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels and Orlando's Jalen Suggs were also ejected for their involvement...
Bleacher Report
Clippers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell, Christian Wood Monitored Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been "monitoring" both Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood and Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, per NBA reporter Marc Stein. Stein previously reported the Clippers, entering Saturday fifth in the Western Conference with a 29-26 record, were hoping to upgrade both...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Trade Rumors: Kelly Olynyk Reunion Eyed in Deadline Deal with Jazz
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are both interested in a reunion with Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk before this year's Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, who also noted that one league executive doesn't believe either team will ultimately come up with a package to obtain the 10-year veteran:
Comments / 0