Organization helps Connecticut high school students get internships

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A local organization is teaching high school students in the greater Hartford area the skills they need to begin internships that will ultimately prepare them for the workforce.

William James is a graduate of Weaver High School in Hartford and a former participant of ReadyCT . He’s now on his way to a degree in Media and Communications at UConn.

James spoke to a group of panels during ReadyCT’s 2023 Business & Community Partner Breakfast.

“It was only through ReadyCT and my internship that I was ready to figure out what I wanted major to be,” James said. “I’m currently studying business and marketing.”

ReadyCT serves as a bridge between education and employers. The organization supports all different pathways, whether students decide to pursue higher education or jump into the workforce immediately after high school.

“Don’t be afraid to learn and don’t think something is not for you,” James said.

Internships organized through ReadyCT benefit more than just the students involved. Businesses that participate say these interns bring a fresh perspective.

“They have done some really extraordinary things within our organization,” said Melanie Tucker, VP of Talent Management and Development for Hartford HealthCare. “They bring a fresh perspective, different ways of thinking and they have actually solved some real-work business problems for us.”

ReadyCT partners with businesses and organizations across the region to find students the right fit. Hundreds of students across Bristol, East Hartford, Hartford and New Britain are enrolled with ReadyCT.

