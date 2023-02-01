Read full article on original website
Related
Some of the Best Authentic Tacos in WA are Found at a Gas Station?!
Living in the Pacific Northwest there is no shortage of great Mexican food. Not just Mexican food in general but you can find food found from different regions of Mexico at many places in Washington state and especially the Yakima Valley. There's one spot that many locals know has the hook up for great tacos and burritos. You won't find it at a full-on restaurant or even a taco truck, but at a gas station.
yaktrinews.com
'I don't want to live like this anymore': East Selah families still fighting for access to clean water amid PFAS well contamination
EAST SELAH, Wash. — East Selah resident Brandi Hyatt has been unable to use the water in her home near the Yakima Training Center for a year due to high levels of a group of dangerous “forever chemicals” called PFAS, found in their wells. Her family has...
Ditch the Flowers & Candies! Shop Craft Fairs, & Bazaars in Yakima For Valentine’s Day!
You can get the traditional gifts for Valentine’s Day, you know: flowers and candy. But let’s face it, that’s just sending the wrong message to your loved one. The flowers say, “you smell good, but you’re going to die soon” and the chocolates say, “I love you, but you need to be sweeter to me.” Is that really the message you want to send? Confusion on their odor and encouragement for weight gain? Of course it’s not. Get something handmade, from the heart!
What Are These Strange Triangle Lights Over Yakima Washington?
Strange lights were spotted and filmed in the night sky over Yakima Washington last week which left people asking questions. On the night of February 1st, 2023, strange lights were spotted over Yakima Washington. Eyewitnesses describe multiple silent pulsating lights that formed patterns and changed color for more than a minute. The video was shared on YouTube and has just over one minute of footage from what he saw. Watch the full video at the bottom of this article. This is not the first time strange lights have been seen over Yakima forming a triangle formation. Almost two years ago a triangle formation was filmed disappearing near the same location.
Air Supply at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish Feb 15
Air Supply - The Lost in Love Experience at Legends Casino Hotel. Legendary duo Air Supply land in Toppenish at Legends Casino Hotel Event Center on Wednesday, February 15th. Tickets are available HERE. Enter below for a chance to win a pair from us!
KIMA TV
Moove it or lose it: Annual cattle drive planned for this weekend
YAKIMA, Wash. – Cattle will be taking up some extra space on the highway this weekend. The annual Eaton cattle drive is kicking off this Saturday, so if you have any travel plans this weekend, beware of cattle on the roads. According to WSDOT, drivers traveling on SR 821...
4 Yakima Homes You Can Buy for Less than a 30-Second Super Bowl Commercial
According to Joe Pompliano, entrepreneur, investor and sports guy, This year's commercials are costing companies seven million dollars, up half a million from last year. And the price of these commercials have gone up and up from the previous years. I couldn't imagine spending a million dollars on anything all...
KIMA TV
Early morning fire leaves Yakima machine shop in shambles
YAKIMA, Wash. -- An early morning fire left a Yakima machine shop in shambles, according to a post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469. Fire crews say they responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of West Washington. They say the fire quickly spread throughout the shop, Marvin...
Looking For a Job and a Bonus? Yakima Police Want To Talk To You
Police officials all around the state say 2022 was a struggle to fill the ranks of departments because of a number of factors including laws in the state that limit the actions of the officers. 2023 isn't looking any better since many of the laws are still in place and there's not a lot of talk of democrats supporting republican bills for change.
Shocking! Spokane, not Seattle, is the Best Place to Get Married in WA
Love is in the air. Maybe it's pesticides but either way you look at it with February comes that dreaded Valentine's Day where you may, just may have your significant other drop to their knee and pop the big question. No, the question isn't, "can you help me back up," but asking them to spend the rest of eternity with them.
KIMA TV
DTG to close off 80 acres of what had been a recreational area
YAKIMA, Wash. – Today, DTG Recycle will be closing off an area of their land that has been used for years as a public trail network. They will be fencing off 80 acres located at 41 Rocky Top Road in Yakima. DTG says the closure is due to some...
Company Closing 80 Acres of Rocky Top Trails in Yakima
Officials at DTG Recycle say they've decided to change development plans for a Limited Purpose Landfill or LPL at 41 Rocky Top Road. The plan will result in the unfortunate closure to a lot of Rocky Top trails. The officials say access to 80 acres of DTG land is now closed because of safety concerns. It's a decision made after the company received complaints from neighbors in the area.
‘Too close, too big.’ Strong opposition for huge Tri-Cities wind farm, despite jobs
“They are a blight and an eyesore on our beautiful hills,” said one Tri-Cities native.
Police Warning of Power Bill Phone Scam
Every year a host of scams try and trick you into giving your money or financial information and many times the scammers disguise themselves as authorities or important technicians. That's the case in the latest scam being reported by the Yakima Police Department. Authorities say a "concerned citizen" recently told Officers they received a call from someone saying their Pacific Power bill was overdue.
Where Are They Now? 6 Famous Former TV Anchors in Yakima
I am fortunate enough to have “pounded the pavement” in the media trenches with several famous former TV anchors in Yakima that have gone on to work in major markets. They now have great fame and success in their careers. I consider them all friends and colleagues, and am very proud of their accomplishments.
KIMA TV
YPD warning of potential power scam
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is warning the public of a potential scam involving someone pretending to be a Pacific Power representative. A community member says they were notified over the phone that their Pacific Power balance was overdue, and a technician would be over to cancel their power service unless the balance was paid in full.
kpq.com
Drought Forecast: Fingers Crossed for a Mild Wildfire Season
Despite reports of abnormally dry conditions in parts of Washington State, the drought forecast for the Wenatchee area is actually pretty good. Jeremy Wolf with the National Weather Service says snowpack levels in the Cascade Mountains are 85 to 90% of normal. "But you get further east, such as Mission...
FOX 11 and 41
Cerna Sr.’s leave adds new wrinkle to Cerna family investigation
TOPPENISH, Wash. -John Cerna Senior’s non-disciplinary leave, as announced by the Toppenish School District, is the latest wrinkle added to the Cerna family’s investigation, dating back to September of 2019. The Washington State Auditor’s Office began an audit on the school district on September 1, 2019, and ran...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office warns of Bitcoin scam callers
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about an influx of scam calls regarding Bitcoin transfers to the office. It reports that numerous people have reported cold calls with an elaborate story asking for Bitcoin. The caller will likely use information about you found...
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING: 15-year-old in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for public assistance finding 15-year-old Zain Chapman-Pratt. The teenager is considered a runaway juvenile, according to YPD. Chapman-Pratt is described as about 5'10" and about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should...
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0