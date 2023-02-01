Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia
The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Free Clinic offering telemental health services
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative is now offering telemental health services at the Charlottesville Free Clinic. The initiative pairs individuals with volunteer pre-licensed mental health providers. “It’s a great honor to be able to partner with them and their long legacy, and be able to promote...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health unveils 10-year strategic improvement plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has created a 10-year strategic plan to improve access to care and expand its reach to the community. One facet of the plan is opening a retail pharmacy in Nelson County to reduce the drive time for patients. “We have a small primary care...
Augusta Free Press
Comment period open in Virginia on fast-track regulation of nursing programs
The Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will increase opportunities for Nurse Aides in Virginia. It will also help alleviate the shortage...
NBC 29 News
Junior League of Charlottesville opens women’s mentorship grant applications
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Junior League of Charlottesville is looking for projects that support women of all ages in Central Virginia. The league is awarding up to $4,000 grants per organizaition, awarding $10,000 total. It says its mission is to “empower women through mentorship,” and it hopes these grants...
cardinalnews.org
Six reasons why people are moving out of Northern Virginia
Editor’s note: In his Jan. 25 column, executive editor Dwayne Yancey wrote about how Virginia has more people moving out than moving in, with the bulk of that net out-migration driven by Northern Virginia. He wrote that Governor Glenn Youngkin has cited Virginia’s tax policies as the reason and wrote: “I haven’t heard anyone advance an alternative theory. It would be nice to hear Democrats offer their own explanation for these migration numbers because something sure seems to be happening here.” Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax County, sends this response:
royalexaminer.com
Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children
URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
NBC 29 News
House Bill 2039 could place cap on commissary prices in Virginia jails
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Commissary costs are high in jails across the Commonwealth, but a bill in the General Assembly would put a cap on the prices if passed. “It’s certainly a concern not just for me, but all the jails in in Virginia,” Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail Superintendent Martin Kumer said.
a-z-animals.com
Virginia Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Virginia’s allergy season is nothing to sneeze at! When that pollen period begins, the yellow-covered cars are a sign that things are about to get pretty bad. Thankfully, having the right knowledge can help allergy sufferers avoid the worst of it, or at least be up to date on the best practices to help treat symptoms. Today, we will be looking at Virginia’s allergy season to learn its peak, timing, symptoms, and more! Let’s get started.
wsvaonline.com
Nursing requirements relaxed
The Virginia Board of Nursing is relaxing some key requirements for entry-level nurses. The board announced this week it will begin allowing nurse aides to train in a “clinical setting” outside of a nursing home facility. It also plans to slash in half the amount of geriatric care experience required of registered nurses and licensed practical nurses – that requirement falls from two years to a single year of experience.
virginiapublicradio.org
New report: Many Virginians are moving to other states and rural communities
The University of Virginia is out with another analysis of the state’s population – nearly 8.7 million people. As Sandy Hausman reports, many of them are leaving expensive, congested areas like northern Virginia and Hampton Roads for other states or for rural communities.
Virginia seeks power to enforce rate caps on Dominion, other utilities
A bipartisan push to more closely regulate the rates Dominion and other power utilities charge is set to succeed, giving the state the power to cap excessive rates that pad the companies' bottom lines.
Augusta Free Press
Tent City is not the solution: But Waynesboro doesn’t seem to care about its homeless
Tent City, out of sight, out of mind, allowed Waynesboro to pretend for years that it doesn’t have a problem with homelessness. The bill was bound to come due. For the activists upset with the property owner who has asked the city for help in evicting the roughly two dozen homeless residents because of concerns about an increase in criminal activity in the area, some perspective would seem to be in order.
Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House
A House version of a bill Dominion Energy is backing this General Assembly session made it out of committee Thursday without a controversial provision aimed at raising the company’s profit margin, but with a new section that critics say weakens the Virginia Clean Economy Act. The House Commerce and Energy Committee voted Thursday along party […] The post Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Some families caring for children at home are facing a new challenge
More than 2,000 Virginia children rely on pediatric medical equipment to survive while receiving medical care from home.
Virginia House delays expansion of local affordable housing programs
The Virginia House of Delegates has set aside legislation that would expand a program that encourages construction of affordable housing, potentially delaying the proposal indefinitely.
wfxrtv.com
Statewide free mental health services launch in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, 94% of Virginia’s cities and counties have a shortage of mental health professionals. That’s one reason the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI) launched to provide free virtual counseling. Roanoke’s Bradley Free Clinic began offering the sessions Wednesday morning and had three patients already sit through VTMHI sessions.
NBC 29 News
Emergency Communications Center offering new tech to Charlottesville-area communities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville UVA Albemarle Emergency Communication Center is offering some new technology to track crime in our communities. Citizen Connect allows everyone to search and browse law enforcement calls, as well as incident data. This technology also allows you to look at specific locations and records from law enforcement.
WDBJ7.com
Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Education Association, School Board draft collective bargaining resolution
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Education Association and the Charlottesville School Board worked together to draft a collective bargaining resolution. The last time a draft was presented was April, 2022. It is a historic moment as CCS is among the first Virginia school divisions to adopt a collective bargaining...
