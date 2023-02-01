Read full article on original website
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
Someone in Wake County won $1 million in the latest Powerball drawing. Was it you?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Wake County is now a millionaire. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that a ticket sold in Garner for the drawing Wednesday night is worth $1 million. The ticket purchased at the Food Lion on state Route 50 matched all five white balls. […]
qcnews.com
Someone in NC wins $1 million Powerball prize; jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky person in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the NC Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County....
cbs17
PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Louisburg Walmart
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV crashed into a Walmart in Louisburg on Thursday night, according to Franklin County Emergency Services. At about 8 p.m., Franklin County EMS, the Louisburg Police Department and the Louisburg Fire Department responded to the Walmart at 705 Retail Way. A red SUV plowed...
cbs17
Raleigh Magazine: The Best Bars Issue
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bar is more than just a place to throw back a drink. In this month’s issue, Raleigh Magazine has their annual “best bar” survey and shares some of the must-have drinks and where to find them. Plus, plans for Fayetteville Street...
45+ elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh, NC
From public to private, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh.
wcti12.com
One killed in Pitt County shooting
BETHEL, Pitt County — Officers with the Bethel Police Department responded to a home on West Moore Drive in Bethel around 2:45 p.m. Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Officers said they found a 21-year-old man dead in the grass near the edge of the street. The case is still under...
stnonline.com
North Carolina School Bus Driver Wins Lottery
A school bus driver from Warrenton, North Carolina won $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket, reported Fox LA News. Paula Harris, a 59-year-old school bus driver, bought a crossword-style Cashword Multiplier ticket from a gas station in the town of Ayden. According to the news article, Harris collected her...
The restaurant groups that are leading the Triangle food scene
The Triangle's food scene has been dominated in recent years by brilliant chefs expanding from one stellar eatery to the next. Here are some of the most active groups in the area: Matt KellyA four-time nominee for a James Beard award, Kelly has been one of the most influential chefs in Durham for the past decade, helping generate significant buzz for the city's culinary scene. Even after being forced to close the great seafood restaurant Saint James last year, his presence in Durham is growing. Restaurants: Mateo Bar de Tapas (Durham), Mother & Sons Trattoria (Durham), Alimentari (Durham) and Vin...
cbs17
Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
cbs17
Brace for at least another year with bumpy, rocky I-440 in Raleigh; no temp repairs planned along stretch that also floods
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bumpy and uneven stretch — that is also prone to flooding — of Interstate-440 between Six Forks Road and Glenwood Avenue has not been kind to drivers. In January, CBS 17 spoke to Andrea Martinez of Raleigh. She said her windshield was...
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Garner
One lucky person who bought a lottery ticket at a Food Lion in Garner is $1 million richer.
cbs17
UNC Rex baby born on 2/3/23 had ‘impeccable timing’
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A baby born at UNC Health Rex in Holly Springs on Friday morning had “impeccable timing.”. According to UNC Health, Elizabeth and Kenneth Spivey, of Sanford, welcomed their baby, Dominic, at 2:03 a.m., which is “02/02/2023 @ 0203.”. Dominic weighed seven pounds,...
cbs17
Grandmother died, 2 girls injured in Halifax County crash last week, officials say
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A grandmother died in a car crash last week in Halifax County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. The crash, which also injured two girls, happened around 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 27, along N.C. 125 near Blue Sky Road, which is south of Weldon, according to Sgt. L. Bynum and Trooper J.T. Keeter of the highway patrol.
rrspin.com
HCSO roundup: Fentanyl count; Man wanted in Wake Co. caught
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On Wednesday Corporal G. Keel arrested Andrew Riley Hardin, 34, of Roanoke Rapids, on an outstanding probation violation order for arrest. During the arrest Keel discovered fentanyl in Hardin’s possession. In addition to the outstanding...
cbs17
Getting Answers: What areas have the most (and worst) crashes in Durham?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers in the City of Durham may have some guesses as to the worst areas for crashes in the city, and CBS 17 is getting answers. The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared a ranking of the areas in the city with the most crashes, the areas with the worst crashes, and the areas with the most crashes caused by drivers running red lights.
License plate reading cameras help Raleigh police make 41 arrests in 6 months
Twenty-five cameras that scan license plates looking for crime suspects have been positioned on roads throughout Raleigh, from crime hotspots to entertainments districts. The Raleigh Police Department joins a growing list of agencies in central North Carolina to install Flock Safety cameras. In 2022, law enforcement in Garner, Knightdale, Roanoke...
cbs17
Police investigate gunfire and crash in North Raleigh near Wake Forest Road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shots-fired investigation is underway in the North Raleigh area Friday night, police said. Officers were first called just before 6:50 p.m. to a Wingstop, which is located beside Walmart in the 1700 block of New Hope Church Road. Police were still at that scene as of 7:20 p.m.
Dozens of North Carolina stores fined for overcharging
More than 50 stores in North Carolina have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division.
North Carolina man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants.
