Yadkin County, NC

Elkin Tribune

Surry, Yadkin stores fined for price scanning errors

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 52 stores in 33 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors. The Dollar General in East Bend and several stores in Surry County are included in those that received fines. “Our Standards Division...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Commissioners Call For Demolition Of Two Problem Houses

Usually, at the annual retreat of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, the board explores general ideas such as the long-term goals of Guilford County government. However, on Friday, Feb. 3, on the second day of the two-day retreat, the board did something very specific – voted to demolish two houses in northeast Guilford County and dedicate that property to being open space in perpetuity.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
CONCORD, NC
Mount Airy News

More stores fined for pricing errors – but is it enough?

With word from Raleigh that more stores have been fined for price-scanning errors — including three in Surry — the question is, are the penalties imposed sufficient to stop the practice that’s costing consumers?. “That’s a good question,” Manager Chad Parker of the N.C. Department of Agriculture...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
nomadlawyer.org

The 12 Best Places to Visit in Salisbury, North Carolina

Considered the county seat of Rowan County, Salisbury attracts a multitude of tourists to enjoy its unique offerings. It has the perfect blend of old-world charm with big-city amenities. Best Places to Visit in Salisbury: From getting a sneak peek into the city’s rich history to indulging in modern amenities...
SALISBURY, NC
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy man jailed in Stuart shooting

STUART, Va. — A Mount Airy man was being held in the Surry County Jail this week after a shooting in Patrick County, according to authorities. Keith Samuel Gunter, 59, who has been listed with an address on McBride Road, is charged with firing a gun into an occupied dwelling stemming from an incident last Thursday in Stuart, the Patrick County seat, located about 30 miles from Mount Airy.
STUART, VA
FOX8 News

Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Excavator damages Huffine Mill Road bridge; closes Wendover Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bridge on Huffine Mill Road was damaged by an excavator, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The “boom” of the excavator; the angled arm that is attached to the excavator itself; struck the bridge, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The excavator and the bridge were damaged as […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Dynamite!

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Dynamite! He is a 3-year-old Domestic Medium Hair cat. Dynamite loves attention and loves people. He isn't too fond of other cats though. He doesn't want to share the affection. He has a playful personality that matches his name. He would love an indoor-only...
LEXINGTON, NC
btw21.com

Verizon customers experiencing outage, towers down blamed

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Verizon customers are experiencing an outage in Martinsville. An employee at the Verizon store on Commonwealth Boulevard West in Martinsville told customers that were rushing inside that "all the towers on the east coast are down." At the store on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, an employee...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why

There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
GREENSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location

I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Benefit dinner planned for former King Police Sergeant

David Boissey Jr. battles multiple sclerosis each day and on Nov. 27 was victim to a harrowing head-on collision, but somehow, he manages to keep smiling. “I have a lot to be thankful for,” the 44-year-old said. His wife Alli confided that he is the strongest person she knows,...
KING, NC

