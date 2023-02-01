Read full article on original website
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
Elkin Tribune
Surry, Yadkin stores fined for price scanning errors
RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 52 stores in 33 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors. The Dollar General in East Bend and several stores in Surry County are included in those that received fines. “Our Standards Division...
rhinotimes.com
County Commissioners Call For Demolition Of Two Problem Houses
Usually, at the annual retreat of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, the board explores general ideas such as the long-term goals of Guilford County government. However, on Friday, Feb. 3, on the second day of the two-day retreat, the board did something very specific – voted to demolish two houses in northeast Guilford County and dedicate that property to being open space in perpetuity.
Randolph County 8-year-old gives back to Humane Society for birthday
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young man in the Piedmont Triad used his birthday as a chance to give, rather than receive. Kane Simmons of Asheboro celebrated his eighth birthday by giving back to animals in need. His mom said that when they talked about what he wanted for his birthday, he said he […]
Make sure your contractor is insured. A Kernersville woman learned the hard way
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Every time Lisa Kennedy walks out of her house, she sees the giant tree in her front yard. The massive oak towers over the property and Kennedy was getting concerned it could fall. “It’s a big boy and it could do much damage,” Kennedy said....
Winston-Salem man helps transform community for people facing homelessness
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — People in east Winston-Salem are helping transform their own community. The Housing Authority is in the process of building 81 affordable units, but what’s truly special is the people helping to create them. People like Antonio Surles grew up not far away on Cleveland Avenue. “I was making bad decisions and […]
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
Mount Airy News
More stores fined for pricing errors – but is it enough?
With word from Raleigh that more stores have been fined for price-scanning errors — including three in Surry — the question is, are the penalties imposed sufficient to stop the practice that’s costing consumers?. “That’s a good question,” Manager Chad Parker of the N.C. Department of Agriculture...
nomadlawyer.org
The 12 Best Places to Visit in Salisbury, North Carolina
Considered the county seat of Rowan County, Salisbury attracts a multitude of tourists to enjoy its unique offerings. It has the perfect blend of old-world charm with big-city amenities. Best Places to Visit in Salisbury: From getting a sneak peek into the city’s rich history to indulging in modern amenities...
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy man jailed in Stuart shooting
STUART, Va. — A Mount Airy man was being held in the Surry County Jail this week after a shooting in Patrick County, according to authorities. Keith Samuel Gunter, 59, who has been listed with an address on McBride Road, is charged with firing a gun into an occupied dwelling stemming from an incident last Thursday in Stuart, the Patrick County seat, located about 30 miles from Mount Airy.
Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise
LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
WBTV
Woman charged with calling in bomb threat at Rowan Health Department and Department of Social Services
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a 65-year-old woman has been charged with calling in a bomb threat at the Rowan County Health Department and Department of Social Services on E. Innes St. Mooresville Police arrested Matilda Jemelle Turner, a Mooresville resident. Turner was charged with communicating threats....
Excavator damages Huffine Mill Road bridge; closes Wendover Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bridge on Huffine Mill Road was damaged by an excavator, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The “boom” of the excavator; the angled arm that is attached to the excavator itself; struck the bridge, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The excavator and the bridge were damaged as […]
2 The Rescue: Meet Dynamite!
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Dynamite! He is a 3-year-old Domestic Medium Hair cat. Dynamite loves attention and loves people. He isn't too fond of other cats though. He doesn't want to share the affection. He has a playful personality that matches his name. He would love an indoor-only...
btw21.com
Verizon customers experiencing outage, towers down blamed
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Verizon customers are experiencing an outage in Martinsville. An employee at the Verizon store on Commonwealth Boulevard West in Martinsville told customers that were rushing inside that "all the towers on the east coast are down." At the store on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, an employee...
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
country1037fm.com
Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location
I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
Wanted person leads Virginia State Police on 125mph chase in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says spike strips were used during a high-speed car chase through parts of Southside Virginia on Thursday afternoon. On Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., troopers say they attempted to speak to a person regarding a hit-and-run when the driver sped away. State Police tell WFXR News that […]
thestokesnews.com
Benefit dinner planned for former King Police Sergeant
David Boissey Jr. battles multiple sclerosis each day and on Nov. 27 was victim to a harrowing head-on collision, but somehow, he manages to keep smiling. “I have a lot to be thankful for,” the 44-year-old said. His wife Alli confided that he is the strongest person she knows,...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
North Wilkesboro (NC) Fire Department’s New $1.4M Aerial Ladder Truck Arrives
The North Wilkesboro Fire Department has a new aerial fire truck, JournalPatriot.com reported. The 2022 Pierce Manufacturing aerial mid-mount truck, which arrived Jan. 19, has several advantages over the department’s 1987 rear-mount truck, according to a fire official, the report said. The truck’s aerial tower extends 100 feet in...
