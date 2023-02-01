Read full article on original website
Austin-area family poisoned by carbon monoxide airlifted to San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO — A family from Travis County in Austin was flown to San Antonio's University Health after being poisoned by carbon monoxide recently. A release from UH said the family is believed to have become poisoned from a generator. The reason they were flown to UH is because the hospital is only one of two in Texas that provide hyperbaric treatment for emergency care and children, the hospital said. Two children were said to have gotten sick as well.
KENS 5
The KENS 5 Special: $5 meals offered at San Antonio restaurants
SAN ANTONIO — In these difficult financial times, we went looking for incredible deals so you can still enjoy a night out without breaking the bank. We found five restaurants across the San Antonio area where you can get a meal for just $5. But, to get this deal,...
Two Comal ISD schools remain closed due to power outage
Campuses throughout Comal ISD have been closed since Jan. 31 due to hazardous weather conditions in the central Texas area. (Community Impact staff) After school closures since Jan. 31 due to winter weather sweeping over the region, Comal ISD opened all but two campuses at normal hours. Smithson Valley High...
news4sanantonio.com
Habitat for Humanity begins building eight homes for families
SAN ANTONIO — Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio and Guadalupe Valley began the start of the construction of eight homes Saturday. The organization at the event was comprised of volunteers, sponsors, and Habitat homebuyers and started building around 9:30 a.m. The houses built will be for eight hardworking...
KSAT 12
Teen hospitalized after East Side drive-by shooting, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old is hospitalized after being struck in a drive-by shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Bee Street, near Ervin and Coleman streets, Wednesday night. Police said the teen was struck twice inside...
news4sanantonio.com
Free pet vaccinations and microchipping available
SAN ANTONIO — The Animal Defense League of Texas and Animal Care Services will be hosting free pet vaccination and microchipping events. The organizations hosted their first event Saturday and plan to have another on February 18th. Clinic services will be available for San Antonio residents only with proof...
SAISD to distribute meal bundles due to school cancellation Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO — SAISD says it will distribute meal bundles to all children on Wednesday due to the ongoing school cancellation. Most school districts canceled school Tuesday and Wednesday due to icy conditions in Bexar County and the Hill Country. The SAISD child nutrition department will be open for...
KTSA
Man shot by family member in front of home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument between two family members leads to a shooting on the West side. FOX 29 is reporting that a man in his 30’s is in the hospital after he was gunned down at around 2 A.M. Friday. The victim had been in...
KSAT 12
Woman living in condemned home for two weeks relocated with community’s help
SAN ANTONIO – A woman whose home was deemed unlivable is staying in a warm place with electricity for the first time in two weeks. On Jan. 17, Mary Lou Sandoval’s home, a four-plex just north of downtown, was damaged by a fire. Sandoval has toughed it out...
news4sanantonio.com
'School is the warmest place they have': Southside ISD stays open through the cold
SAN ANTONIO—Most school districts told staff and students to stay home Tuesday because of the cold temperatures, but not all of them. While hundreds of classrooms across San Antonio sat empty, Ms. Messer's fourth graders at Heritage Elementary are hard at work. Southside ISD remained open despite the cold.
mycanyonlake.com
Comal ISD Closes Schools Thursday Due to Continued Power Outages
Comal ISD schools will be closed Thursday due to continued power outages caused by an ice storm that has shut down south central Texas. In a statement late this evening, the district walked back an earlier decision to reopen on schools with a two-hour delay. “Throughout the evening, we have...
news4sanantonio.com
Popular lifestyle show host charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban’ co-host Esteban Solis was arrested early Friday morning. According to police records, Solis was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police tell us they responded to a major accident near Loop 1604 and Culebra...
H-E-B, Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Three of five of this week's most-visited food stories shared grand opening and reopening details for chain eateries.
On the can and on the lam: Burglars leave stinky surprise at historic King William home
SAN ANTONIO — Thieves target a historic San Antonio home that's undergoing restoration. The homeowner says the most offensive part isn't what the criminals took... it's what they left behind. The home may look familiar. It's the old Solon Stewart House, built in the 1890's. It made headlines in...
KSAT 12
Despite flood of applications, San Antonio leaves 15% of ARPA money for mental health on the table
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council awarded $36.4 million in federal pandemic relief money Thursday for mental health, youth, seniors and assisting nonprofits. But despite another $109 million worth of unfunded requests, the city left another $3.7 million on the table, planning to divvy it up at a later date instead.
KSAT 12
East Side physician honored with Baptist Health System Humanitarian Award
SAN ANTONIO – When his patients congratulate him for the Humanitarian Award from the Baptist Health System, Dr. Leo Edwards said he tells them, “It’s y’all who made it possible.”. Edwards has spent more than 40 years in the East Side community where he was born...
NISD teacher allegedly called student 'homophobic' slur, family says
Northside ISD said it's aware of the incident and investigating.
news4sanantonio.com
WEEKEND GUIDE: 4 fun family-friendly events this weekend in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - It’s Friday, which means it’s time to get a jump on those weekend plans! Don’t have any? We’ve got you covered with some fun and exciting events happening around town. Calling all car enthusiasts! Saturday is the second Alamo City LX Mopar Car...
saobserver.com
City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Update
The City of San Antonio released the following information today at 12:24 p.m.:. City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Updates The San Antonio area remains under a Winter Storm Warning. The areas of the city that had the greatest impacts are to the north and northwest. Additional rounds of freezing rain and light sleet are possible throughout the day. According to the National Weather Service, the possibility of additional freezing rain is possible over Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
