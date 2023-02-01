ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 6

jrrobb
3d ago

Inside job, someone who got FIRED, Terminated, or quit, this individual knew what time personal showed up for work

Reply(1)
4
 

KWTX

Marlin Police make six arrests after old VA hospital broken into

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - At around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Marlin Police were dispatched on a call for three suspicious vehicles at the old VA hospital. Upon arrival authorities found a hole cut in the fence and confirmed the hospital had been broken into. Six people were arrested and three...
MARLIN, TX
fox44news.com

Three held in connection with Temple carjacking

Temple, Texas (FOX44) – A Temple Police Department spokesperson says three men taken into custody are being held in connection with a Wednesday carjacking incident. Police said the call came in around 7:21 p.m. from the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police that two men approached him while he pumped gas, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. They then drove off in it.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Driver arrested after car collides into church

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department arrested a driver who drove into Bible Missionary Church on 18th Street early Saturday morning. Crews arrived on scene around 5:45 a.m. Waco Police say the driver of a car was possibly speeding when it crashed into the church. A passenger in...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

One dead in Temple Loop crash

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a Temple crash. Temple Police officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Friday to the 11300 block of NW H.K. Dodgen Loop. The driver of a vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler. Police will have the road blocked down to one lane for a couple of hours.
TEMPLE, TX
CBS Austin

Police: Arrest made in shooting at Pflugerville shopping center

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — NOTE: This story has been updated with information from the Pflugerville Police Department. Police say the Department Criminal Investigations Division and Street Crimes Unit made an arrest in connection to a "shots fired" incident at a Pflugerville shopping center Thursday night. It happened at around 7...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KCEN

Temple Police looking for suspects in gas station carjacking

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department say they are looking for two suspects who were involved in a carjacking Wednesday night. Around 7:21 p.m., officers received a call to the 2300 block of S. 57th Street for a carjacking. The victim told police he was pumping gas when...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena police have arrested a suspect in connection with a large drug seizure, Saturday morning. Authorities noticed the vehicle driving recklessly and requested assistance from Troy PD once the pursuit began. The suspect made it to Jarrell before their vehicle gave out and they were apprehended.
LORENA, TX
KWTX

Driver dead after crashing into parked 18-wheeler, Temple police say

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a person dead. The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop,. Police said the driver of the vehicle crashed into a parked 18-wheeler. Police officers...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey was arrested again Friday on the same charges for which she was arrested in 2021. Kinsey’s arrest comes a month after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges against her and a week before Kinsey’s attorney said she will sue the city of Bellmead.
BELLMEAD, TX
KWTX

Copperas Cove police identify man found dead near car

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove police identified Kenneth Dean Moseley, 75, as the man found dead lying on the ground next to a vehicle Friday morning. A police officer observed Moseley on the ground in the 1600 block of North First Street at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Waco man indicted in DWI wreck that killed woman, injured others

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say was driving drunk when he was involved in a traffic accident in August in which a woman was killed and others were injured was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury named Jason Dewayne Richards, 25, in a two-count indictment...
WACO, TX
KCEN

2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting

JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

UPDATE: Missing Temple teenager located

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Temple police say Aysia Harris, 15, a teen reported missing earlier this week, has been located. No further information was provided. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Temple Police Department on Wednesday asked the public for help locating 15-year-old Aysia Harris. Harris is five feet tall and weighs...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

North Texas man who allegedly kidnapped ex at gunpoint arrested at Waco hotel

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An Arlington man who authorities say kidnapped his former girlfriend and threatened to kill them both was arrested Sunday at a Waco hotel. Marvin Alvarado-Padilla, 47, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $200,000 bond after his arrest Sunday on an aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon charge.
WACO, TX

