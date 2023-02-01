ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alicia Silverstone Reprises Her Iconic 'Clueless' Role For Rakuten's Super Bowl Commercial

By Jason Brow
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Rakuten

A lot has changed since 1995. Cell phones got smaller…before getting bigger again (the iPhone 14 Plus has a near-seven-inch display!) Jeans got skinnier and skinnier…before a Billie Eilish-led movement brought baggy clothes back in style. Paul Rudd was a dashing, good-looking actor, and…well, he still is. Actually, it seems that not a lot has changed since Alicia Silverstone starred opposite Rudd, Brittany Murphy, Breckin Meyer, and more in the iconic film, Clueless, so it makes sense that Alicia, 46, would return to the role for Rakuten’s commercial for Super Bowl LVII.

At the start of the teaser, a busy classroom – presumably at Bronson Alcott High School – is chatting before class starts. In walks a blonde wearing that instantly-recognizable yellow-plaid suit, carrying bags from a recent shopping spree. As the opening lines to Supergrass‘s “Alright” play, Cher stands at the front of the class, just like she did in Clueless. “Don’t bug,” says Cher – aka a gorgeous Alicia Silverstone, who looks like she hasn’t aged a day – “Your girl is back.”

“Rakuten makes it easy to save while you shop,” Alicia told PEOPLE about the partnership with Rakuten, the shopping platform that offers shoppers opportunities to get cash back at hundreds of retailers, “and working with them to revive Clueless for the Super Bowl stage made sense with how much Cher loved shopping — no doubt she would have tons of Cash Back.”

Alicia Silverstone in 2023 (Rakuten)

The commercial, airing during Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, will continue to tell viewers about how Rakuten is the leading shopping platform that offers Cash Back on purchases from all of your favorite brands. It’s free to use and offers Cash Back at thousands of your favorite stores like Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Net A Porter, Sephora, Intermix, Rag and Bone, Ulta, Shopbop, Glossier, Goop, SKIMS, Modcloth, Farfetch, and many others.

Alicia has been feeling Clueless lately. In November 2022, she reunited with Stacey Dash, also in the movie, to recreate a scene for a TikTok video. In mid-January, Alicia went into her closet to recreate another scene from the movie, the one where Cher was looking for her “most responsible-looking ensemble.” A frustrated Alicia said, ” “Where’s my white collarless shirt from Fred Segal?”

Clueless (Everett Collection)

Clueless was the first comedy I ever did,” Alicia told Vogue in an interview celebrating the film’s 25th anniversary. I found Cher on the page to be materialistic and unappealing. And really annoying, to be honest. Just everything I sort of loathed. But I realized that was just me judging her, and once I started working on her I found all the heart and all the love. She loves her daddy so much! And she’s trying to be a supportive friend, so I just sorta put all of my love and heart into this character with these other aspects that were cringeworthy.”

Alicia also noted that she’s always “at the longevity of Clueless,” telling Vogue she thinks it’s “incredible that so many people love this film and not only continue to love it but continue to rediscover it. I’m sure I don’t look the same but little kids will still come up to me asking Are you Cher? And I mean little little, you know? How cute is it that they’ve discovered Clueless because their parents are showing it to them? So many moms who were my age when it came out are so excited to show it to their sons and daughters now.”

HollywoodLife

