WGAL
Man accused of felony kidnapping among other charges
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department in Franklin County has an active arrest warrant issued for 40-year-old Jarell Cherry. Cherry is accused of kidnapping and aggravated assault with a firearm. Cherry has been charged with the following:. Felony kidnapping. Aggravated assault. Unlawful restraint. Strangulation. Anyone with information...
abc27.com
Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
16-year-old arrested for shooting at occupied car in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police officers announced the arrest of a teen accused of shooting into a moving car on Jan. 26. According to police, the shooting took place in the area of 75 West Louther Street in Carlisle around 5:38 p.m. Witness and victim accounts stated that someone had fired a shot at a car as it was traveling eastbound on West Louther Street.
wkok.com
Cops: Snyder County Prison Inmate Fakes Child Death, Fails to Return
SELINSGROVE – NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged after she allegedly lied about her daughter’s death to get out of prison for the funeral. Authorities later discovered the child was alive and living with her biological father. Kelsey Allison Gates, 30, of Landisburg, was granted a bail modification by Union/Snyder Judge Lori Hackenberg for funeral services on Jan. 19. Gates was required to return to prison later that day, according to the arrest affidavit.
Verdict reached in 2020 shaken baby case from Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A verdict was reached in a 2020 case in Bedford County where a baby nearly died from injuries after being shaken by the father. Jensun Claycomb, 23, of Bedford County, was found guilty on his charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person, according […]
abc27.com
Carlisle teen arrested for attempted homicide after drive-by shooting
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police have arrested a 16-year-old after a shooting on January 26. Carlisle Police say officers responded to W. Louther Street for a report of shots fired and determined a shot had been fired from a moving vehicle. Bullet fragments were recovered from a vehicle...
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
Man sentenced to state prison for attacking Huntingdon County woman, stealing her car
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was found guilty of a 2021 attempted homicide of a woman in Huntingdon County will be spending decades behind bars. Derrick Harrison, 33, of Philadelphia was sentenced Thursday to spend between 40 to 80 years at state prison, Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith confirmed. Harrison broke into […]
echo-pilot.com
Smithsburg-area man found guilty of 2021 vehicular manslaughter in bench trial
A Smithsburg-area man was found guilty during a bench trial Thursday of killing Waynesboro, Pa.-resident Robert Mellott in a grossly negligent manner stemming from a 2021 crash on Leitersburg Pike. Retired Washington County Circuit Court Judge Daniel P. Dwyer ordered Alvin Matthew Herrell Jr., 65, to continue to be held...
Huntingdon County man sentenced for arson following standoff
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is facing up to six years behind bars for lighting his trailer on fire, according to the Huntingdon County District Attorney . Jonathan W. Copenhaver, 36, of Shirleysburg plead guilty to lighting plastic to set fire to his trailer, located along Extract Road, in October 2022. […]
echo-pilot.com
Hagerstown woman accused in 3 bank robberies in Pennsylvania
A Hagerstown woman is accused of committing three bank robberies in Pennsylvania over the last four months. Tiffany L. Martin, 47, was arrested Thursday in Washington County, Md., according to a Pennsylvania State Police news release. She is being held at the Washington County Detention Center until she is extradited to Pennsylvania.
WJAC TV
New details released by police in pre-planned suicides of York County family
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Manchester Township Police Department have released more details into the pre-planned suicides of the Daub family. The lead investigator, Detective Timothy Fink, released the following information on Friday:. According to a written document left behind by Deborah Daub she speaks of a...
Man on pre trial release for alleged attempted murder caught with gun in Hanover
A Baltimore man out on pre-trial release for two counts of attempted murder was allegedly caught with a gun in Anne Arundel County Tuesday.
Chambersburg Man Arrested With Possession With Intent to Deliver
On January 31, 2023 the Chambersburg Police Department, along with the Franklin County Drug Task Force, served a search warrant at 162 Kennedy St, Apt. B, after conducting an investigation stemming from citizen complaints about possible drug activity at that residence. As a result of the search warrant, narcotics and...
Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
YAHOO!
Man who shot Harrisburg principal accepts plea deal in rape case
The man responsible for shooting his principal in Harrisburg in 2015, recently accepted a plea agreement that dismissed counts of rape in exchange for a conviction of simple domestic assault. Mason Buhl, now 23, pleaded nolo contendere to the count of simple domestic assault before the case headed to a...
WGAL
Man charged in shooting in York County
THOMASVILLE, Pa. — UPDATE: Police made an arrest in an early-morning shooting in York County. David Serio, 59, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and other offenses. The shooting occurred along C Street near Thomasville. The area is about two miles away from York...
Altoona mother overdosed while driving with 8-year-old, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother was taken into custody after Altoona police said she overdosed and crashed into a parked car after picking up her 8-year-old daughter Tuesday afternoon. Rachel Sheasley, 30, of Altoona is facing child endangerment charges as well as charges for recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence of a […]
WGAL
Police in York County issue final news release about deaths of family members who took their own lives
Police in York County have issued a final news release about their investigation into the deaths of three family members who took their own lives. West Manchester Township police provided details about written notes left behind by James Daub, his 59-year-old wife, Deborah, and their 26-year-old daughter, Morgan. The family was found dead in the backyard of their home on Jan. 25.
Police ID Body Found Outside Maryland Middle School, Death Ruled A Homicide
New details have been released by the Baltimore County Police Department as they continue to investigate after a woman's body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School earlier this week that was ruled a homicide by detectives.Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, members of the Baltimore County …
FOX 43
