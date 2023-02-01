SELINSGROVE – NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged after she allegedly lied about her daughter’s death to get out of prison for the funeral. Authorities later discovered the child was alive and living with her biological father. Kelsey Allison Gates, 30, of Landisburg, was granted a bail modification by Union/Snyder Judge Lori Hackenberg for funeral services on Jan. 19. Gates was required to return to prison later that day, according to the arrest affidavit.

SNYDER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO