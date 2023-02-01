ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Man accused of felony kidnapping among other charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department in Franklin County has an active arrest warrant issued for 40-year-old Jarell Cherry. Cherry is accused of kidnapping and aggravated assault with a firearm. Cherry has been charged with the following:. Felony kidnapping. Aggravated assault. Unlawful restraint. Strangulation. Anyone with information...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

16-year-old arrested for shooting at occupied car in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police officers announced the arrest of a teen accused of shooting into a moving car on Jan. 26. According to police, the shooting took place in the area of 75 West Louther Street in Carlisle around 5:38 p.m. Witness and victim accounts stated that someone had fired a shot at a car as it was traveling eastbound on West Louther Street.
CARLISLE, PA
wkok.com

Cops: Snyder County Prison Inmate Fakes Child Death, Fails to Return

SELINSGROVE – NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged after she allegedly lied about her daughter’s death to get out of prison for the funeral. Authorities later discovered the child was alive and living with her biological father. Kelsey Allison Gates, 30, of Landisburg, was granted a bail modification by Union/Snyder Judge Lori Hackenberg for funeral services on Jan. 19. Gates was required to return to prison later that day, according to the arrest affidavit.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Verdict reached in 2020 shaken baby case from Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A verdict was reached in a 2020 case in Bedford County where a baby nearly died from injuries after being shaken by the father. Jensun Claycomb, 23, of Bedford County, was found guilty on his charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person, according […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle teen arrested for attempted homicide after drive-by shooting

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police have arrested a 16-year-old after a shooting on January 26. Carlisle Police say officers responded to W. Louther Street for a report of shots fired and determined a shot had been fired from a moving vehicle. Bullet fragments were recovered from a vehicle...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon County man sentenced for arson following standoff

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is facing up to six years behind bars for lighting his trailer on fire, according to the Huntingdon County District Attorney . Jonathan W. Copenhaver, 36, of Shirleysburg plead guilty to lighting plastic to set fire to his trailer, located along Extract Road, in October 2022. […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Hagerstown woman accused in 3 bank robberies in Pennsylvania

A Hagerstown woman is accused of committing three bank robberies in Pennsylvania over the last four months. Tiffany L. Martin, 47, was arrested Thursday in Washington County, Md., according to a Pennsylvania State Police news release. She is being held at the Washington County Detention Center until she is extradited to Pennsylvania.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
truecrimedaily

Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
ROCKVILLE, MD
YAHOO!

Man who shot Harrisburg principal accepts plea deal in rape case

The man responsible for shooting his principal in Harrisburg in 2015, recently accepted a plea agreement that dismissed counts of rape in exchange for a conviction of simple domestic assault. Mason Buhl, now 23, pleaded nolo contendere to the count of simple domestic assault before the case headed to a...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Man charged in shooting in York County

THOMASVILLE, Pa. — UPDATE: Police made an arrest in an early-morning shooting in York County. David Serio, 59, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and other offenses. The shooting occurred along C Street near Thomasville. The area is about two miles away from York...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona mother overdosed while driving with 8-year-old, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother was taken into custody after Altoona police said she overdosed and crashed into a parked car after picking up her 8-year-old daughter Tuesday afternoon. Rachel Sheasley, 30, of Altoona is facing child endangerment charges as well as charges for recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence of a […]
ALTOONA, PA
WGAL

Police in York County issue final news release about deaths of family members who took their own lives

Police in York County have issued a final news release about their investigation into the deaths of three family members who took their own lives. West Manchester Township police provided details about written notes left behind by James Daub, his 59-year-old wife, Deborah, and their 26-year-old daughter, Morgan. The family was found dead in the backyard of their home on Jan. 25.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy