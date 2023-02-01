Read full article on original website
WWE News – Cody Rhodes, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, Royal Rumble, More
Cody Rhodes was the latest guest on the newest episode of “WWE After the Bell” this week. You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:. “Cody Rhodes returns to After the Bell following his Royal Rumble Match victory and talks about his recovery, his family’s WWE legacy and his highly anticipated match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.”
Edge Was Supposed To Face “Demon” Finn Balor At Royal Rumble
As revealed in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Edge was supposed to face Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell Match at last week’s Royal Rumble premium live event. It was also reportedly discussed that Edge would compete in a more sinister avatar, a throwback to his days in ‘The Brood.’ Meanwhile, Balor was set to compete under his “Demon” persona.
AEW News – HOOK Signs With The Big Event, AEW’s First House Show
Reigning FTW Champion HOOK has signed with The Big Event for convention appearances and autograph signings. HOOK will make his inaugural appearance for The Big Event on Saturday, March 11 at The Big Horror Event. You can check out the official announcement below:. GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT! The ink is officially dry…...
WWE SmackDown News – Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns, Title Match Set For Elimination Chamber
At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Sami Zayn turned on The Bloodline by attacking Roman Reigns with a steel chair. Things didn’t end well for the former Honorary Uce as The Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso destroyed Zayn in the middle of the ring while Jey Uso quit the faction.
WWE News: Charlotte Appears in NXT Cold Open, WWE Video Highlights
– WWE have released the “cold open” video preview for tonight’s NXT: Vengeance Day special. Vengeance Day will air live on Peacock tonight at 8pm and on the WWE Network internationally. The preview features WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion and former NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair running down the card:
Cody Rhodes Not Scheduled For WWE SmackDown Shows Heading Into WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes made his return to in-ring action last Saturday night, where he won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. Rhodes has earned the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The RAW star is not currently slated to appear on SmackDown shows leading...
Producers For WWE SmackDown Revealed
Fightful Select have revealed the list of producers for SmackDown’s matches and segments:. Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs. Imperium: Jason Jordan. Zelina Vega vs. Shotzi vs. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler: Petey Williams. Roman Reigns/Sami Zayn segment: Michael Hayes. There were three dark matches last night: one before the show,...
Willow Nightingale Defends Bloody Women’s Tag Team Street Fight On AEW Rampage
On the January 13th episode of AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho engaged in a bloody war against the team of Anna Jay and Tay Melo. Although Nightingale and Soho came out as the victors, Soho ended up losing quite a bit of blood during the matchup. Appearing on...
Jim Cornette Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s Match At Royal Rumble
At the Royal Rumble PLE, Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match. The match and its aftermath has drawn a polarized reaction from the WWE Universe. Following the event, Bray Wyatt also made an appearance at the post-show press conference, where he reiterated his desire to push the envelope and venture into stuff that hasn’t been done in wrestling before.
Update On Traditional PPV Buys & Google Interest For Royal Rumble
It was previously reported that this year’s WWE Royal Rumble was a smashing success. A new report details the numbers behind the show, including the number of traditional pay-per-view buys and Google search interest. The 2023 Royal Rumble had the largest live gate in the event’s history, raking in...
