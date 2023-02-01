ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NorCal Resist fixes broken brake lights for free

CHICO, Calif. - NorCal Resist was out on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway Saturday afternoon fixing community member's broken car lights for free. NorCal Resist is a non-profit that focuses on immigration defense and community service. "Posting bail for people who are detained by ICE, reuniting families, we also...
Firefighters extinguish dumpster fires in Chico Friday morning

CHICO, Calif. - Police are investigating several dumpster fires in the past two days in Chico. The Chico Fire Department told Action News Now they responded to a well-involved dumpster fire shortly before 12:45 a.m. Friday behind the Olive Garden off Business Lane. While crews were at the scene, they...
Valley's Edge controversy: update on lawsuit and pending referendum

CHICO, Calif. - A coalition of environmental groups sued the City of Chico Thursday for approving the Valley's Edge plan. Action News Now obtained a copy of the paperwork filed to the Butte County Courthouse. Valley's Edge will be built in a 1 1/2 square mile area in southeast Chico,...
People are moving out of Teichert Ponds

CHICO, Calif. - Public Works Director Erik Gustafson told Action News Now that the environmental impact at Teichert Ponds is significant. This particular site shows there's a two to three foot trench that's been dug in the earth. There's a lot of toxic materials, hazardous waste and trash left behind....
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation

PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
City of Chico sued for approving Valley’s Edge project

CHICO, Calif. - A coalition of environmental groups sued the City of Chico over the approval of the Valley’s Edge project, according to The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit conservation organization. The lawsuit claims the city did not analyze wildfire conditions and evacuation routes when approving the project...
Police investigate possible bomb threat at 'RBHS' in Red Bluff Thursday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department said on Facebook that there was a high school mix-up regarding a possible bomb threat. RBPD received multiple reports of possible bomb and violence threats at “RBHS,” according to police. The situation was investigated and the social media post...
Paradise Community Chorus welcoming new members

PARADISE, Calif. - The new season for the Paradise Community Chorus is underway and everyone is welcome to join in. The rehearsal is every Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Southern Baptist Church on Pentz Road. The Paradise Community Chorus is in a spring performance and...
Rising water levels at Lake Oroville lifting hopes for recreation

LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - With boat ramps back in the water many people are wasting no time getting back in their boats. People come from all over the state to visit the lake including AJ Borges, of Lodi. Borges has visited Lake Oroville several times to fish and is getting ready to compete in a Wild West Bass Trail tournament next weekend at the lake.
SUV crashes into building in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif.- An SUV drove into a building in Oroville late Wednesday night. It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Robinson Street. The building that was damaged is home to the Oroville Association of Realtors. The SUV came to rest on its side. Acton News Now...
1 dead in Highway 32 crash near Sacramento River

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:14 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 32 near the Sacramento River in Butte County, according to the CHP dispatch. CHP says the crash occurred just after 3 p.m., when a 2002 Acura was traveling northbound on Highway 32, east of Gianella Road, turned into the left, eastbound lane and directly into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet truck. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to evade the oncoming Acura but was unsuccessful and was struck head-on.
No injuries after car crashes into Chico home

CHICO, Calif. 9:40 A.M. UPDATE - Traffic control is in effect along W. East Avenue in Chico after a vehicle crashed into a home Friday morning. The southwest lanes are closed for emergency vehicles. Authorities at the scene say no one was injured in the collision. The crash was near...
Wanted convicted murderer arrested after fight outside Torres Shelter

CHICO, Calif. - A man on parole completing a sentence for a murder in 1980 was arrested in Chico Friday morning after a fight broke out outside of the Torres Shelter, authorities say. Officers responded to the Torres Shelter around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a fight between two...
15 Free Things to Do in Yuba City, CA

The charming Yuba City is close to the Feather River at the base of Sutter Buttes, part of Sutter County, California. The city is home to many festivals and events that tourists visit yearly. Yuba City is known for its fantastic agricultural products and has the world's largest dried fruit...
2 crashes on HWY 99 in nearly the same spot slow down evening traffic

CHICO, Calif. - Two crashes occurred near the same spot along California Highway 99 near Eaton Road. Action News Now confirmed with CHP in the first crash south of Eaton Road, two sedans collided, and one northbound lane is closed. Additionally, one person experienced minor injuries. CHP says the closed lane will reopen shortly.
