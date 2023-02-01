Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
NorCal Resist fixes broken brake lights for free
CHICO, Calif. - NorCal Resist was out on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway Saturday afternoon fixing community member's broken car lights for free. NorCal Resist is a non-profit that focuses on immigration defense and community service. "Posting bail for people who are detained by ICE, reuniting families, we also...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish dumpster fires in Chico Friday morning
CHICO, Calif. - Police are investigating several dumpster fires in the past two days in Chico. The Chico Fire Department told Action News Now they responded to a well-involved dumpster fire shortly before 12:45 a.m. Friday behind the Olive Garden off Business Lane. While crews were at the scene, they...
actionnewsnow.com
Valley's Edge controversy: update on lawsuit and pending referendum
CHICO, Calif. - A coalition of environmental groups sued the City of Chico Thursday for approving the Valley's Edge plan. Action News Now obtained a copy of the paperwork filed to the Butte County Courthouse. Valley's Edge will be built in a 1 1/2 square mile area in southeast Chico,...
actionnewsnow.com
People are moving out of Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. - Public Works Director Erik Gustafson told Action News Now that the environmental impact at Teichert Ponds is significant. This particular site shows there's a two to three foot trench that's been dug in the earth. There's a lot of toxic materials, hazardous waste and trash left behind....
mendocinobeacon.com
Before and after: Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, has risen 182 feet
One of the best places to see how dramatically big storms this winter have changed California’s water picture is three hours north of the Bay Area, in the foothills east of Sacramento Valley. There, Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California and a key component of the state’s water...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation
PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico sued for approving Valley’s Edge project
CHICO, Calif. - A coalition of environmental groups sued the City of Chico over the approval of the Valley’s Edge project, according to The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit conservation organization. The lawsuit claims the city did not analyze wildfire conditions and evacuation routes when approving the project...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Anderson after causing thousands of dollars of damage Friday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that thousands of dollars of damage was caused by a man that was stealing and climbing over fences in the area of the 5000 block of Olive Street on Friday. The man, later identified by the Shasta County Jail as...
actionnewsnow.com
Police investigate possible bomb threat at 'RBHS' in Red Bluff Thursday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department said on Facebook that there was a high school mix-up regarding a possible bomb threat. RBPD received multiple reports of possible bomb and violence threats at “RBHS,” according to police. The situation was investigated and the social media post...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Community Chorus welcoming new members
PARADISE, Calif. - The new season for the Paradise Community Chorus is underway and everyone is welcome to join in. The rehearsal is every Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Southern Baptist Church on Pentz Road. The Paradise Community Chorus is in a spring performance and...
actionnewsnow.com
Rising water levels at Lake Oroville lifting hopes for recreation
LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - With boat ramps back in the water many people are wasting no time getting back in their boats. People come from all over the state to visit the lake including AJ Borges, of Lodi. Borges has visited Lake Oroville several times to fish and is getting ready to compete in a Wild West Bass Trail tournament next weekend at the lake.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dead in shooting near Oroville's Town Market
One person killed in an Oroville shooting Thursday night. One person killed in an Oroville shooting Thursday night.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police Department receives grant to purchase single-dose Narcan applicators
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department was awarded grant funds to buy single-dose Narcan applicators for each officer. The funds come from grants the department applied for with the Community Foundation of the North State and the Redding Rancheria. Each uniformed officer will now carry a single dose of...
actionnewsnow.com
SUV crashes into building in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif.- An SUV drove into a building in Oroville late Wednesday night. It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Robinson Street. The building that was damaged is home to the Oroville Association of Realtors. The SUV came to rest on its side. Acton News Now...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash near Sacramento River
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:14 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 32 near the Sacramento River in Butte County, according to the CHP dispatch. CHP says the crash occurred just after 3 p.m., when a 2002 Acura was traveling northbound on Highway 32, east of Gianella Road, turned into the left, eastbound lane and directly into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet truck. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to evade the oncoming Acura but was unsuccessful and was struck head-on.
actionnewsnow.com
No injuries after car crashes into Chico home
CHICO, Calif. 9:40 A.M. UPDATE - Traffic control is in effect along W. East Avenue in Chico after a vehicle crashed into a home Friday morning. The southwest lanes are closed for emergency vehicles. Authorities at the scene say no one was injured in the collision. The crash was near...
actionnewsnow.com
92 tons of trash removed from Chico’s Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico was able to remove 92 tons of trash from Teichert Ponds. The city says it removed 410 yards of debris after weeks of delay. Crews began removing debris from the area of Tuesday.
actionnewsnow.com
Wanted convicted murderer arrested after fight outside Torres Shelter
CHICO, Calif. - A man on parole completing a sentence for a murder in 1980 was arrested in Chico Friday morning after a fight broke out outside of the Torres Shelter, authorities say. Officers responded to the Torres Shelter around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a fight between two...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Yuba City, CA
The charming Yuba City is close to the Feather River at the base of Sutter Buttes, part of Sutter County, California. The city is home to many festivals and events that tourists visit yearly. Yuba City is known for its fantastic agricultural products and has the world's largest dried fruit...
actionnewsnow.com
2 crashes on HWY 99 in nearly the same spot slow down evening traffic
CHICO, Calif. - Two crashes occurred near the same spot along California Highway 99 near Eaton Road. Action News Now confirmed with CHP in the first crash south of Eaton Road, two sedans collided, and one northbound lane is closed. Additionally, one person experienced minor injuries. CHP says the closed lane will reopen shortly.
