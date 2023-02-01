Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
Village to Village network
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – Some of your neighbors in Shrewsbury, Mount Holly, and Wallingford have begun to hold conversations about how to move forward with forming an organization referred to as a “village,” to help older adults stay in their homes, live independently, and stay connected. Do...
WCAX
Project to protect deer, allow Vermonters to enjoy trails deemed a success
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Organizers say a pilot project aimed at allowing Vermonters to enjoy winter trail use while protecting an important deer wintering area was a success, so it will continue in 2023. The program started in Waterbury in 2021. The Vermont Department of Parks and Rec launched two...
vermontjournal.com
LTE: Kessling on Plymouth
Recently, I noticed that long, heavy logs were being hauled down Davis Road from the top of Dry Hill. Larry Lynds opined that “no permits are required in Plymouth for logging.” The Vermont Agency for Natural Resources published a 52-page book that explains the rules and regulations. With the understanding that Cappellini and Wasilaukus are pulling logs legally, I’d like to know how, exactly, do they get these logs down to Dublin Road over the 1,200-plus feet that belongs to the Town of Plymouth? Who will rebuild the town’s road when the Davis Road culvert collapses or the road slides away during mud season?
Where to find shelter from the dangerous cold
Here are some emergency warming centers open Friday ahead of the blistering cold expected to arrive by morning.
vermontjournal.com
BRAM wants You
LUDLOW, Vt. – Do you like history? Would you like to discover more about the Black River Valley? Does getting students interested in local history programs appeal to you?. The Black River Academy Museum, the alma matter of President Calvin Coolidge, is looking for volunteers and interviewing candidates for our board of trustees. A convivial and industrious group, the members of the Black River Academy Museum are eager to meet new faces who are equally interested in the history of their community. For more information call 802-975-0017.
mynbc5.com
Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday
BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
This Place Has, By Far, the Creepiest Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
newportdispatch.com
Three-vehicle crash with injuries in Pownal
POWNAL — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in Pownal this afternoon. The crash took place on US Route at around 1:30 p.m. According to the report, Julia Foppes, 57, of Pownal, failed to yield to the right of way, turning directly in front of Stephen J. Martin, 34, of Pownal.
vermontjournal.com
Fundraising for Meals on Wheels
REGION – We are almost there. Individual donors, local foundations, and Senior Solutions together have raised $167,646 to restore most of the funding that was cut last fall to local Meals on Wheels providers. This is worth celebrating. Here at Senior Solutions, we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of donations to ensure that no one who meets the Meals on Wheels eligibility goes without receiving this lifesaving benefit.
North Country man airlifted after Warrensburg crash
A Black River man was airlifted early Thursday morning after he crashed on State Route 9 in Warrensburg, according to a press release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
vermontjournal.com
Green Union cannabis dispensary opens in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Vt. – New shop owner, and 14-year Plymouth resident, Al Baran’s New York accent surfaced on occasion as he ran through his story leading up to the decision to purchase the Salt Ash Inn, a 200-year-old inn in Plymouth, Vt., when he was 27 years old. Like...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
lakeplacidnews.com
The big chill
LAKE PLACID — The National Weather Service on Wednesday, Feb. 1 issued a wind chill warning for northern New York and Vermont from 1 a.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday. It includes Essex, Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, St. Lawrence and Warren counties. Meanwhile, some outdoor recreation experts in the Tri-Lakes...
Firefighters put out truck fire in Washington County
The Hebron Volunteer Fire Company responded to a truck fire in Hebron earlier on Thursday. No injuries were reported from the fire.
WCAX
Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school
The Middlebury Snowbowl is like no other ski area in Vermont. Opening in the 1930s, it’s owned and operated by Middlebury College. This week’s deep freeze has a lot of Vermonters making sure their heating fuels are topped off and furnaces ready to kick on. Thursday Weathercast. Updated:...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with serious injuries in Keene
KEENE — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Keene on Monday. The crash took place on Route 101 near Optical Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. According to the report, Trent Boehmler, 51, of Keene, was driving a 2020 Toyota Tundra west when he crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 2019 Honda CRV driven by Hannah Kokoski, 38, of Keene.
vermontjournal.com
Chocolate, valentines, and student art
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT’s annual chocolate tasting event is back. Join us for a fun afternoon on Feb. 11 from 12-4 p.m. to taste chocolates, make valentines, and enjoy the student art show. This year’s chocolate donors are: The Vermont Country Store (Milk Chocolate Cherry Cordials, Dark and Milk Chocolate Assortments, and Liquor Filled Chocolate Bottles), Springfield Food CO-OP (Strawberry and Raspberry Chocolates), Heritage Bakery (always a delicious surprise), and Shaw’s, and there’ll be some homemade treats. Mike from Black River Coffee will be doing coffee pour overs to sample with your chocolate.
WCAX
Police: Shots fired at Monkton house
MONKTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a house in Monkton was shot at multiple times. It happened Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. on Vaughn Court. Police say people were inside the home at the time of the shooting but that no one was injured. Evidence collected indicates...
WCAX
State leaders propose temporary facility to house Vermont’s young offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are proposing a new, temporary facility to house Vermont’s youngest offenders. Thursday, the Department for Children and Families presented a plan to build a secure modular facility on the campus of the Northwest Correctional Facility. The eight-bed facility and improvements to a separate...
NECN
Man Killed After Running Into Traffic in Bennington, Vt.
A man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car and a tractor trailer in Bennington, Vermont, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. Police in Bennington got a report around 10 p.m. Friday that a man was running into traffic on Route 7, according to WPTZ. When officers responded, they found the truck parked in the southbound lane, and the driver said he hit the man after he jumped in front of the big rig, the news outlet said.
