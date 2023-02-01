Recently, I noticed that long, heavy logs were being hauled down Davis Road from the top of Dry Hill. Larry Lynds opined that “no permits are required in Plymouth for logging.” The Vermont Agency for Natural Resources published a 52-page book that explains the rules and regulations. With the understanding that Cappellini and Wasilaukus are pulling logs legally, I’d like to know how, exactly, do they get these logs down to Dublin Road over the 1,200-plus feet that belongs to the Town of Plymouth? Who will rebuild the town’s road when the Davis Road culvert collapses or the road slides away during mud season?

PLYMOUTH, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO