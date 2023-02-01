Paramount Plus will follow the lives of actor Sylvester Stallone and his family in a new reality series launching this spring. The six-part The Family Stallone series will feature the Rocky and First Blood film star along with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. According to streaming service, “Stallone is ready to give cameras access into what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime, dad. In this new series starring his three daughters, wife and himself, the Stallone’s offer a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.”

