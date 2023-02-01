Read full article on original website
Laila Ali Hosts Branded Content for Ancestry on History Channel
Boxer Laila Ali, daughter of Muhammad Ali, is hosting a branded content series created by A+E Networks for Ancestry that is airing on History Channel. The series is profiling women who have made an impact on history. It makes its debut February 6, adjacent to the premiere of History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning.
Fox Renews ‘The Cleaning Lady’
Fox has ordered season three of drama The Cleaning Lady. Jeannine Renshaw has joined the show, about a surgeon who finds an entirely new line of work after landing in America, as an executive producer and will be showrunner with Miranda Kwok. Season three is lined up for 2023-2024. “After...
Paramount Plus Punches Up Sylvester Stallone Reality Series
Paramount Plus will follow the lives of actor Sylvester Stallone and his family in a new reality series launching this spring. The six-part The Family Stallone series will feature the Rocky and First Blood film star along with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. According to streaming service, “Stallone is ready to give cameras access into what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime, dad. In this new series starring his three daughters, wife and himself, the Stallone’s offer a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.”
