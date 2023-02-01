Effective: 2023-02-04 16:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 01:12:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the river also begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 PM CST Saturday was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LOWNDES COUNTY, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO