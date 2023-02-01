While there is no shortage of established power hitters around MLB, there is always a new crop of sluggers poised to join the ranks of baseball's home run elite. Guys such as Christian Walker (36 HR), Rowdy Tellez (35 HR), Anthony Santander (33 HR), Corey Seager (33 HR) and Willy Adames (31 HR) all reached the 30-homer mark for the first time in their careers in 2022, while Julio Rodríguez (28 HR), Brandon Drury (28 HR), Nathaniel Lowe (27 HR), Cal Raleigh (27 HR) and Daulton Varsho (27 HR) also took a significant step forward in their power production.

14 HOURS AGO