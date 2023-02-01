Read full article on original website
Rewind: Texas 69, Kansas State 66
In the best basketball conference in the nation, the action can devolve into an in-the-trenches battle that is not for the faint of heart. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum, Texas overcame a 14-point deficit and battled on the blocks for a 69-66 victory to remain atop the Big 12 standings. From Kansas State’s perspective, it frittered away the fairly substantial lead with careless possessions to open the second half.
No. 10 Texas erases double-digit deficit en route to road win over No. 7 Kansas State, 69-66
Grinding out a 76-71 home win over No. 11 Baylor on Monday in a game with a tone more befitting a UFC fight than a college basketball game didn’t guarantee No. 10 Texas would go into Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday and rally from a 14-point deficit in the first half to ultimately put away No. 7 Kansas State, 69-66. With that said, the Longhorns seem to be buying into the approach interim head coach Rodney Terry has emphasized that Texas (19-4, 8-2 Big 12) needs to successfully navigate through an unforgiving conference schedule, which led to the team’s second noteworthy league in less than a week.
Hoops Walk & Talk: Turnovers continue to plague Kansas State in home loss to Texas
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State lost its third-straight Big 12 game on Saturday, falling 69-66 to Texas. K-State is now 18-5 on the season and 6-4 in the Big 12 after turning the ball over 19 times in the game and giving up 44 points to the Longhorns in the second half. The Wildcats will try to rediscover their winning ways on Tuesday night when TCU visits Bramlage Coliseum.
Kansas State signee RJ Jones talks memorable unofficial visit
Kansas State signee RJ Jones took an unofficial visit to Manhattan last Saturday. The visit came as Jones’ first visit this season which left a really good impression. “When I took my official visit in the summer there was no students on campus so I didn’t get the full experience of the K-State environment. It felt good being there because they weren’t lying about the Octagon of Doom. That crowd gets loud, it gets packed and they said the rest of the home games for the year are sold out. It felt really cool to be there especially when they put me on the Jumbotron and welcomed me to the fans. That was really big to me.”
NSD: Top Kansas State signee alumni comps
Like most fans, the Kansas State fanbase is always curious to know about our "player comps" -- comparisons that can be drawn between a current recruit to a former one. Limiting our alumni pool to only the past decade (the 2012 Big 12 championship team to the 2022 Big 12 championship team), our staff will share the former Wildcats they believe some of this year's signees most resemble and why.
