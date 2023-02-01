ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

NHL All-Star Game 2023 Rosters: Analyzing Lineups, Matchups for All 4 Divisions

Most of the top stars in the NHL will converge on south Florida for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday. David Pastrnak and two players from the hosting Florida Panthers headline the Atlantic Division roster. Elsewhere, Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin are once again partnering on the Metropolitan Division roster, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl headline the Pacific Division roster and the Colorado Avalanche have a dominant presence on the Central Division squad.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bleacher Report

NHL All-Star Game 2023: Top Storylines to Watch

The NHL All-Star Game has been controlled by the Metropolitan and Pacific Divisions since the event went to a four-division, three-on-three tournament in 2016. Metropolitan and Pacific have three wins each. Metropolitan won last season without Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin, both of whom are back on the roster for Saturday's event inside FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
SUNRISE, FL
Bleacher Report

Toronto Announced as 2024 NHL All-Star Game Host City

Ahead of Saturday's 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, the league announced that 2024's All-Star weekend will be held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. It will be the first time since 2000 that Toronto has hosted the event. In a press release, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said:. "We are...
FLORIDA STATE
Bleacher Report

NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2023: Results, Winners, Highlights and Reaction

The NHL kicked off All-Star Weekend with the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Friday, and the festivities did not disappoint. While the skills competition featured the classic Accuracy Shooting, Breakaway, Fastest Skater and Hardest Shot challenges, three new events with some South Florida flair debuted: the Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck and Tendy Tandem.
Bleacher Report

Grading Every NHL Team's 1st Half of the 2022-23 Season

As the NHL rolls into the All-Star break, we are officially through more than one half of the 2022-23 season. That is a significant sampling of games to get a sense for what each team is, and it is becoming clear as to which squads have exceeded expectations and which have failed to meet them.
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations

The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that "had some stipulations in it."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline

The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

NHL Prospects Buyers Will Consider Moving at the 2023 Trade Deadline

A well-timed trading deadline addition can be the difference between an early playoff exit and a Stanley Cup banner. Every contender is looking to add, so you better participate in the arm's race. This trading deadline is particularly important. The Connor Bedard sweepstakes have created a scenario in which a...
Bleacher Report

Knicks' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

The New York Knicks are looking a little wobbly ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Tuesday's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was their sixth defeat in their last eight games. If ever there was a time to bring roster reinforcements to the Big Apple, this might be it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Teams That Have Been Most Active at the Trade Deadline Since 2000

Few events rile up the basketball world as much as the ever-popular NBA trade deadline. The highly anticipated midseason landmark is loaded with fun questions. Will a superstar be dealt? Will a championship contender—or even a playoff hopeful—acquire a missing piece? Will a tanking team offload some expiring contracts or completely sell?
Bleacher Report

Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Hornets Remain 'Possible' Partner for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers could make a deal with the Charlotte Hornets that would involve point guard Russell Westbrook, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "Rob Pelinka's front office has continued dialogue with rival teams about trading Russell Westbrook, most notably conversations with the [Utah] Jazz as reported by Bleacher Report," Fischer wrote. "Charlotte, with guard Terry Rozier, remains another possible trade partner for Westbrook, sources said."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Most Promising G League Prospect

The G League has become a critical developmental program for every NBA team, from projected lottery franchises to contenders. The depth of talent around the NBA has reached an all-time high. Every organization seems to have at least one G League prospect it can call up for useful minutes. Some...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams with Worst Outlooks for 2023 Draft

NFL draft picks are volatile commodities because the value of any given selection is loaded with variables. In theory, the best scouting department can identify an impactful player. On the other hand, draft picks can be used as compensation to trade for a player or even a coach—or, in the case of the Denver Broncos, both.
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Praises Knicks' R.J. Barrett for 'Bounce Back' Game in win vs. Heat

The New York Knicks bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday with a 106-104 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. With star point guard Jalen Brunson having been ruled out due to a non-COVID illness, it was R.J. Barrett who stepped up with a bounce-back performance against Miami after being benched in the fourth quarter by Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday against the Lakers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors to Wait Until 'Final Hours' to Decide on Buying, Selling

The Toronto Raptors are waiting until the final hours before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline to decide if they will be buyers or sellers. That's per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, who reported that news amid discussion on what may happen with superstar Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant after his teammate, Kyrie Irving, requested a trade Friday.
Bleacher Report

Cavs Trade Rumors: Blazers' Josh Hart Drawing 'Strong' Interest from Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to make some NBA-title-worthy moves ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, and it appears they are targeting one Portland Trail Blazers veteran. Cleveland is among the teams "expressing strong trade interest" in Portland's Josh Hart, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. "Hart has...
CLEVELAND, OH

