Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergMiami, FL
9 Things to do on a girls trip to MiamiGenni FranklinMiami, FL
Fugitive Friday: 29-year-old man wanted for attempted robbery with a firearmZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Bleacher Report
NHL All-Star Game 2023 Rosters: Analyzing Lineups, Matchups for All 4 Divisions
Most of the top stars in the NHL will converge on south Florida for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday. David Pastrnak and two players from the hosting Florida Panthers headline the Atlantic Division roster. Elsewhere, Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin are once again partnering on the Metropolitan Division roster, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl headline the Pacific Division roster and the Colorado Avalanche have a dominant presence on the Central Division squad.
Bleacher Report
NHL All-Star Game 2023: Top Storylines to Watch
The NHL All-Star Game has been controlled by the Metropolitan and Pacific Divisions since the event went to a four-division, three-on-three tournament in 2016. Metropolitan and Pacific have three wins each. Metropolitan won last season without Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin, both of whom are back on the roster for Saturday's event inside FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
Bleacher Report
Toronto Announced as 2024 NHL All-Star Game Host City
Ahead of Saturday's 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, the league announced that 2024's All-Star weekend will be held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. It will be the first time since 2000 that Toronto has hosted the event. In a press release, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said:. "We are...
Bleacher Report
NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2023: Results, Winners, Highlights and Reaction
The NHL kicked off All-Star Weekend with the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Friday, and the festivities did not disappoint. While the skills competition featured the classic Accuracy Shooting, Breakaway, Fastest Skater and Hardest Shot challenges, three new events with some South Florida flair debuted: the Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck and Tendy Tandem.
Bleacher Report
Grading Every NHL Team's 1st Half of the 2022-23 Season
As the NHL rolls into the All-Star break, we are officially through more than one half of the 2022-23 season. That is a significant sampling of games to get a sense for what each team is, and it is becoming clear as to which squads have exceeded expectations and which have failed to meet them.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations
The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that "had some stipulations in it."
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
Bleacher Report
NHL Prospects Buyers Will Consider Moving at the 2023 Trade Deadline
A well-timed trading deadline addition can be the difference between an early playoff exit and a Stanley Cup banner. Every contender is looking to add, so you better participate in the arm's race. This trading deadline is particularly important. The Connor Bedard sweepstakes have created a scenario in which a...
Bleacher Report
B/R Staff Roundtable: Top Landing Spots for NBA's Trade Deadline Targets
O.G. Anunoby - Knicks. With what seems like half the NBA after Anunoby, the 25-year-old defensive whiz who's averaging nearly 17 points per game this season, the team that ultimately wins is going to have to possess a lot of trade ammunition. The Knicks certainly check this box and have...
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions
The New York Knicks are looking a little wobbly ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Tuesday's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was their sixth defeat in their last eight games. If ever there was a time to bring roster reinforcements to the Big Apple, this might be it.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Linked to Lakers, Heat, Mavs, Suns After Nets Trade Request
News of Kyrie Irving's reported trade request broke the internet on Friday, so it wasn't much of a surprise when talk turned to which teams might try to acquire the talented but controversial player. According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are...
Bleacher Report
NBA Teams That Have Been Most Active at the Trade Deadline Since 2000
Few events rile up the basketball world as much as the ever-popular NBA trade deadline. The highly anticipated midseason landmark is loaded with fun questions. Will a superstar be dealt? Will a championship contender—or even a playoff hopeful—acquire a missing piece? Will a tanking team offload some expiring contracts or completely sell?
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Hornets Remain 'Possible' Partner for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could make a deal with the Charlotte Hornets that would involve point guard Russell Westbrook, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "Rob Pelinka's front office has continued dialogue with rival teams about trading Russell Westbrook, most notably conversations with the [Utah] Jazz as reported by Bleacher Report," Fischer wrote. "Charlotte, with guard Terry Rozier, remains another possible trade partner for Westbrook, sources said."
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Fournier, Toppin for Beasley, Vanderbilt Discussed with Jazz
The New York Knicks have held "exploratory conversations" to acquire Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The potential deal would reportedly send Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and draft compensation to Utah. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports also reported the two sides...
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Most Promising G League Prospect
The G League has become a critical developmental program for every NBA team, from projected lottery franchises to contenders. The depth of talent around the NBA has reached an all-time high. Every organization seems to have at least one G League prospect it can call up for useful minutes. Some...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams with Worst Outlooks for 2023 Draft
NFL draft picks are volatile commodities because the value of any given selection is loaded with variables. In theory, the best scouting department can identify an impactful player. On the other hand, draft picks can be used as compensation to trade for a player or even a coach—or, in the case of the Denver Broncos, both.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: 'Murmurs' Magic Offer Fred VanVleet 'a Lot' of Money in Free Agency
Amid speculation that he could be moved before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has drawn the attention of an up-and-coming Eastern Conference team when he hits free agency this summer. On the latest episode of The Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at 7:30 mark), ESPN's Tim...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Praises Knicks' R.J. Barrett for 'Bounce Back' Game in win vs. Heat
The New York Knicks bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday with a 106-104 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. With star point guard Jalen Brunson having been ruled out due to a non-COVID illness, it was R.J. Barrett who stepped up with a bounce-back performance against Miami after being benched in the fourth quarter by Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday against the Lakers.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors to Wait Until 'Final Hours' to Decide on Buying, Selling
The Toronto Raptors are waiting until the final hours before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline to decide if they will be buyers or sellers. That's per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, who reported that news amid discussion on what may happen with superstar Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant after his teammate, Kyrie Irving, requested a trade Friday.
Bleacher Report
Cavs Trade Rumors: Blazers' Josh Hart Drawing 'Strong' Interest from Cleveland
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to make some NBA-title-worthy moves ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, and it appears they are targeting one Portland Trail Blazers veteran. Cleveland is among the teams "expressing strong trade interest" in Portland's Josh Hart, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. "Hart has...
Comments / 0