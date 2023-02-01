ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Hornets Remain 'Possible' Partner for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers could make a deal with the Charlotte Hornets that would involve point guard Russell Westbrook, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "Rob Pelinka's front office has continued dialogue with rival teams about trading Russell Westbrook, most notably conversations with the [Utah] Jazz as reported by Bleacher Report," Fischer wrote. "Charlotte, with guard Terry Rozier, remains another possible trade partner for Westbrook, sources said."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: GMs Believe Kyrie Irving Has 'Little' Trade Value After Nets Request

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a move, but the eight-time All-Star apparently has "little value" as Thursday's NBA trade deadline nears. Andscape senior NBA writer Marc Spears relayed that news on the latest edition of ESPN's NBA Today:. "I've been speaking to six different general managers...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Most Promising G League Prospect

The G League has become a critical developmental program for every NBA team, from projected lottery franchises to contenders. The depth of talent around the NBA has reached an all-time high. Every organization seems to have at least one G League prospect it can call up for useful minutes. Some...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bleacher Report

Windhorst: 'Not Sure' Nets Want Kyle Lowry $30M Heat Contract in Kyrie Irving Trade

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's already being linked to the Miami Heat. While Kyle Lowry would almost certainly be placed in any package the South Florida franchise has to offer, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on NBA Today that the Nets might not be interested in taking on Lowry's contract.
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations

The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that "had some stipulations in it."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers Trade Punches, 5 Ejected for Fight During Magic vs. Wolves

Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers were among five players to be ejected in the third quarter of Friday's game at Target Center following an on-court altercation. Timberwolves players Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels and Orlando's Jalen Suggs were also ejected for their involvement...
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Praises Knicks' R.J. Barrett for 'Bounce Back' Game in win vs. Heat

The New York Knicks bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday with a 106-104 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. With star point guard Jalen Brunson having been ruled out due to a non-COVID illness, it was R.J. Barrett who stepped up with a bounce-back performance against Miami after being benched in the fourth quarter by Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday against the Lakers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Week Before Trade Deadline

With All-Star rosters announced this week and the NBA trade deadline coming in the next, there's plenty to take stock of around the league. Which stars can push their teams up a tier? Which ones look ready to contend for a title right now? And which players might be on the move in the next few days?
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Lakers Not Looking to Move Austin Reaves, Max Christie

If the Los Angeles Lakers pursue Kyrie Irving, they reportedly aren't going to go over the top in their efforts to acquire the eight-time All-Star. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers aren't interested in including Austin Reaves or Max Christie, whom Buha describes as "promising young role players," in a potential offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Irving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Teams That Have Been Most Active at the Trade Deadline Since 2000

Few events rile up the basketball world as much as the ever-popular NBA trade deadline. The highly anticipated midseason landmark is loaded with fun questions. Will a superstar be dealt? Will a championship contender—or even a playoff hopeful—acquire a missing piece? Will a tanking team offload some expiring contracts or completely sell?
Bleacher Report

Clippers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell, Christian Wood Monitored Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been "monitoring" both Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood and Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, per NBA reporter Marc Stein. Stein previously reported the Clippers, entering Saturday fifth in the Western Conference with a 29-26 record, were hoping to upgrade both...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Knicks' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

The New York Knicks are looking a little wobbly ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Tuesday's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was their sixth defeat in their last eight games. If ever there was a time to bring roster reinforcements to the Big Apple, this might be it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Anthony Davis Wows Fans with Dominance as Lakers Beat Pacers

Anthony Davis went full superstar mode on Thursday night. The Los Angeles Lakers' big man hit what would ultimately be the game-winning shot and followed it up with a crucial block on the ensuing possession to help his team narrowly defeat the Indiana Pacers 112-111. Davis led all players with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Nets Rumors: Kevin Durant 'Surprised' by Kyrie Irving Trade Request Ahead of Deadline

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant was reportedly "surprised" to hear of teammate Kyrie Irving's trade request, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on SportsCenter Friday:. "Teams who are watching what happens with Kyrie Irving are really much more interested in Kevin Durant's response to this," Wojnarowski said. "I'm told that the trade request surprised everyone in Brooklyn today, including Kevin Durant, so how does he respond to this?"
BROOKLYN, NY

