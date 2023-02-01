ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Zoogoer hits chimpanzee with water bottle — and the chimp hits back: video

By Brooke Steinberg
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Gg1l_0kYujFCZ00

A tourist threw a plastic water bottle into a chimpanzee’s enclosure at a zoo — provoking the animal to strike back.

Security footage shows a man throwing a plastic bottle toward a chimp at Changsha Ecological Zoo in southern China on Sunday, Newsflare reported.

Once the chimpanzee — known as Diu Na Xing — noticed it in his habitat, he grabbed the bottle and started banging it on the ground, and threw it back into the crowd of tourists.

A girl’s eyebrow was allegedly bleeding after being hit by the plastic bottle, and her phone screen was also cracked.

The girl can be seen holding her face and walking away from the enclosure.

Tourists were advised not to tease the primate, who is well-known for throwing stones, mud and other items at guests of the zoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJirD_0kYujFCZ00
The chimpanzee — known as Diu Na Xing — is well-known for throwing stones, mud and other items at tourists.
zj669334/AsiaWire

Changsha Ecological Zoo’s publicity department reported the case to management and said they will enhance the inspection at the enclosure.

The incident caused outrage and concerns online.

“I have been there before and could really feel its anger. I saw some tourists provoked it first before it fought back,” one person said on Chinese social media.

“Throw the man into the chimpanzee enclosure,” another commented.

Comments / 48

ladyshyye-g
1d ago

said the guy who threw the bottle in the enclosure didn't get hit instead another innocent lady got hit in the face luckily she wasn't blinded. they should charge the guy for harassment and give him a fine and he should pay for any medical bills from the lady.

Reply
4
Timothy Nolan
3d ago

no video 🤣 and the story is posted is the safety section wtf 🤣

Reply(3)
19
Related
The Independent

Hundreds of fresh eggs smash after machine knocked over at poultry farm

CCTV footage captured the moment hundreds of fresh eggs were cracked at a farm when a machine toppled over. An employee can be seen using the nine-foot-tall machine to feed chickens when it fell over in Tokyo, Japan. It fell directly on top of the cases of eggs, destroying a huge chunk of the produce as it tumbled. The team can then be seen investigating the damage in the aftermath of the crash.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Snow sprinkles down over Toyama as Japan witnesses ‘once-in-a-decade’ cold snapFountain turns into spectacular frozen spectacle as temperatures plummet in JapanJapanese highway swept by heavy snow blast during ‘once-in-a-decade’ cold snap
iheart.com

Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid

If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
New York Post

Enraged camel turns on taunting man, tramples him to death in shocking video

Footage captured the shocking moment an angry camel fatally trampled a man who punched it at a children’s camp in Russia. “The animal did not appreciate such treatment,” local media reported regarding the deadly incident, which occurred last month at the Beryozka recreation centre in Omsk, Siberia, per East2West news. The fiasco occurred after a watchman named Yury, 51, struck the dromedary while attempting to move it, causing it to become enraged and attack him, local media reported. In the disturbing footage, the guard can be seen walking up to the double-humped Bactrian camel — which can weigh over 1,100 pounds — and...
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
180K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy