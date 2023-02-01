ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontier Airlines launches all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399

By Fox Business
 3 days ago

Frontier Airlines is launching a new all-you-can-fly summer pass allowing travelers unlimited flights over the warmer months for an introductory price of $399.

The rollout of the low-fare airline’s GoWild! Summer Pass comes as it is expanding service, including eight new routes to Puerto Rico.

Those who purchase the pass will be allowed to book domestic flights the day before and international flights starting 10 days before between May 2 and Sept. 30.

“Everyone loves summer vacation and, with the new GoWild! Summer Pass, you can enjoy even more of what you love,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines, said in a statement.

“For people with flexible schedules, this is a terrific opportunity to have a truly epic summer and then some, soaking up rays on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities,” he added.

Frontier is also offering a yearly version of the unlimited flight pass for $999.

“When you book, you can also purchase options like bags, seats, and other ancillary products, for each flight to customize your travel,” the company also said.

The $399 passes are being sold on a “first come, first served” basis, it added.

