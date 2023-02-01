Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park locationJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Reported person shot on Thunderbolt Drive, police say
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported person shot on Thunderbolt Drive in Jacksonville.
News4Jax.com
Man fatally shot in argument in Pinecrest subdivision, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was fatally shot in the abdomen during an argument with another man at Guardian and Thunderbolt drives in the Pinecrest subdivision, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area of the...
One killed in Normandy Estates area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
News4Jax.com
Shooter targets man sitting in car at Southside apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 40s was found shot to death in a car at the Oasis Club Apartments Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told JSO just before 2:30 p.m. they saw a man in a white shirt and blue jeans, who looked to be about 5′10 and 170 pounds, get out of a red car, walk up to a man sitting in a SUV and start shooting him.
News4Jax.com
Crash seriously injures 2 children on Moncrief Road near Golfair Boulevard: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least three people including children are in serious condition Saturday after a traffic accident involving a truck and car at Moncrief Road and Golfair Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. According to JSO, a truck was...
Police release name of man shot, killed by Jacksonville officers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the name of a man shot to death by officers Thursday on the Northside. Thomas Gray, 60, was shot and killed by officers at about 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Lannie Road, police said. Officers were called to a home in the area for a "suicidal threat," of a person reportedly making statements about harming himself and also shooting at any police that came into his property, according to JSO.
News4Jax.com
Family relieved to learn man suspected in teen’s hit-and-run death in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville teenager, who was killed September 2021 in a hit-and-run on his way to take the ACT at Riverside High School, appears to finally be getting some answers. More than a year after the death of Michael “Prince” Walton, 17, his family...
Clay County man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing 3 different people
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing three different people, resulting in the death of a woman. The Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested William Frederick Burroughs Thursday on charges of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. Around...
Photos of knife allegedly used in stabbing of Tristyn Bailey made public
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Warning: The photos below may be disturbing to some.) First Coast News has obtained photos of what deputies say is the weapon that 13-year-old Aiden Fucci used to stab classmate Tristyn Bailey over a hundred times. Tristyn's body was discovered on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021,...
Convenience store employee recounts man robbing store on Jacksonville’s Westside
Wednesday, JSO released information on operation Déjà Vu that led to Branon Purcell’s arrest.
JSO: Suspect dead after firing at SWAT officers during incident on the Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting on the Northside Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say there are no injuries to officers. JSO says they initially got a call about a suicide threat in the 5400 block of Lannie Road. The individual...
News4Jax.com
JSO bodycam footage shows officers fatally shoot man with knife during drug investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released more details and bodycam footage that captured the final moments leading up to when police shot and killed a man carrying a knife during a narcotics investigation in January. In an effort to demonstrate what the Sheriff’s Office called openness...
Jacksonville Dave & Buster’s employee now charged with manslaughter after victim dies in fight
Charges have been upgraded for a man who police say was involved in a fight at Dave & Buster’s after the victim died.
Conspiracy to murder Jared Bridegan began in January 2022, court documents reveal
New court documents reveal more details in the timeline of events involving the suspect in the murder of St. Johns County father of four Jared Bridegan.
Driver who shot at FHP trooper after high-speed chase on I-95 identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver fired multiple gunshots at a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, early on Thursday morning. The driver, who has since been identified as 32-year-old Daryell Anthony Carley, was arrested. Around 12:48 a.m., FHP responded to calls of a driver speeding, cutting in and out of traffic...
JSO: Woman robs bank near near Regency Square Mall
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who they say robbed a bank near Regency Square Mall Thursday. Police say around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Monument Road in reference to a bank robbery at a Truist Bank. JSO...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police seek woman after robbery at Truist bank in Regency
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bank robber, who acted as though she was a customer, entered a bank in Regency on Thursday afternoon and demanded money from a teller, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Shivers, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded to the Truist bank on...
News4Jax.com
Guns, Drugs & Gangs: An inside look at how Jacksonville police address violent crime
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fighting violent crime with aggressive tactics, advanced technology and inter-agency information sharing, Jacksonville law enforcement strategies are netting large numbers of arrests and case leads. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters believes high-tech, targeted crime fighting will help reduce violence as the city struggles with a high number...
First Coast News
Jacksonville police arrest man accused of 10 robberies fresh out of jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of committing 10 robberies in the three weeks since he was released from jail has been arrested, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Wednesday. All 10 robberies took place between the dates of Jan. 19 and Jan. 21, he said. The man, Branon William...
JSO reports two men were shot in Hogan’s Creek
Two men were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.
