Saint Cloud, FL

“How Much Trouble Am I In?” Florida High School Principal Arrested After Keying Car At Publix

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago
The principal of a Florida high school was arrested after being caught on camera keying someone’s car in a Publix parking lot.

According to St. Cloud Police, Nathaniel Fancher is facing a criminal mischief charge following the keying.

According to an affidavit, on Jan. 26, police were called to the Publix at 4401 13th Street in St. Cloud and spoke to the victim, who said their car had been keyed while they were inside the store.

The manager provided a security video that showed the suspect damaging the car.

Police said they were able to track security video back into the store and identified the St. Cloud High School Principal as the suspect.

St. Cloud police say they spoke with Fancher over the phone and said they needed to speak with him about what happened at Publix a few days prior, to which Fancher reportedly asked: “Is this about the car?” When they said yes, Fancher asked if he was under arrest.

Fancher told investigators that he was in New York and would be back in town on Jan. 31.

On Jan. 31, Fancher contacted the police and asked if there was a way to reach out to the victim and pay for the damage, and asked if he could avoid being arrested or having a mugshot taken.

Police say the damage to the victim’s vehicle was around $3,700.

Fancher reportedly contacted the school resource officer at St. Cloud High School and admitted to keying the car, then asked, “how much trouble am I in?”

Police then met with Fancher, and after being interviewed, he was arrested.

The school district says a message was sent out to parents informing them about this arrest and adding that until the police investigation is over, Fancher will be on administrative leave.

“We firmly believe that one of our school’s many strengths is in the open communication lines that we have built with our Bulldog family. As such, I feel that it is important to let you know that the St. Cloud Police Department has arrested Principal Fancher for a criminal mischief incident that took place outside of school last week,” St. Cloud High School Assistant Principal Jennifer Wrona said. “Until the outcome of the law enforcement investigation and associated proceedings are complete, Mr. Fancher will be on administrative leave from the school. As this is a law enforcement matter, we are not able to discuss the incident in detail. Please be assured that our focus will remain on educating our students and minimizing any disruption in the learning process. Thank you for your continued support of our school.”

Fancher bonded out of jail Tuesday evening.

