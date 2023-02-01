Read full article on original website
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
Renna Media
Knights of Columbus Charity Raffle & Check Presentations
Last year, the Garwood and Cranford Knights of Columbus Councils held a joint Final Four fundraiser to help and assist Cranford Firefighter Rob Hurewitz and his family after hearing about the end of his career as a Cranford Firefighter due to medical issues. When Ellen Ramer of Martin’s Jewelers saw...
Code Blue Activated in Linden - Warming Center Locations in the City
LINDEN, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, a Code Blue alert has been issued for Union County beginning Friday, February 3 through Monday, February 6 from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. A Code Blue alert is declared when temperatures drop below freezing and conditions pose a threat to unsheltered individuals. At that time, a network of agencies throughout New Jersey help people obtain shelter. During regular hours of operation the following locations serve as warming centers in the city: Linden Public Library JTG Rec Center Linden Multipurpose Center Find additional warming centers, visit nj211.org or call 211. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Looking for TAPinto Linden news and updates? Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox!
trentondaily.com
Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency
If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
Renna Media
Tiny Tim Fund Extends Thanks for Fundraising Support
Once again, the participation and generous donations from citizens of the Fanwood and Scotch Plains communities have helped the Tiny Tim Fund to have a successful fundraiser. The trustees look forward to being able to continue the organization’s mission of providing financial assistance to local families to pay for the medical needs of their children during the coming year.
Renna Media
Franklin Elementary Family Paint & Slime Night
The Parent-Teacher Association at Franklin Elementary School in Rahway recently hosted a “Family Paint and Slime Night” fundraiser. The event was a huge success with an amazing turnout. About 120 families came out to support this fundraiser. Families gathered in the school’s cafeteria and participants had a choice to paint or create slime. Everyone really enjoyed themselves and had a great time. The special memories that were made are priceless! The proceeds from this event will go directly back to the students for their Fun Day, which takes place at the end of the year.
Renna Media
Berkeley Heights Recreation Senior Activities
If you are a senior citizen and have any questions about senior-specific and/or Township-specific information, please email seniors@bhtwp.com or call the clerk’s office at (9082) 464-2700 x. 2114. Mondays:. BINGO 10:00-11:00 in the Highlander Room. Chair Stretch 11:15-12:00 in the Multipurpose Room. Art Class: Acrylics 11:30-1:00 in the Art...
Renna Media
Westfield Clubs annual Holiday Food Distribution Project
Members of the Westfield Optimist Club and Rotary Club demonstrated their commitment to community service by providing holiday food to Westfield area families and local food pantries. Due to current health and safety concerns and food restrictions, ShopRite food gift cards were distributed to families and food pantries instead of food baskets.
East Brunswick: EBHS Senior is One of New Jersey's Youngest Patent Holders
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Though just a senior at East Brunswick High School, Srikar Srinivasan is one of New Jersey’s youngest patent holders. At only fourteen, Srinivasan received a US patent for his automatic pet paw washer and dryer in March 2020. Since then, he has finished the innovation’s prototype and is looking to bring it to market. Years of tiresome efforts to wash his dog’s paws after each walk inspired Srinivasan to create the automatic pet paw washer and dryer. Today, most paw washers today come in the form of a tube that must be filled with water and require dog...
Renna Media
Free Eye Screening Clinic at the Library
The Linden Public Library is proud to partner with the New Jersey state Commission on the Blind and Visually Impaired (CBVI) to offer free vision screenings at the library to local residents. Advance registration is required. The next clinic will be held on Thursday, February 23rd at 9:30 a.m. The library is located at 31 East Henry Street in Linden.
Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police
MONROE TWP, NJ – Police in Monroe have announced they located a dog running through the area of South Shore Drive. The white dog, a lab mix was found Friday night. “This happy young pup was found on South Shore Drive. He is missing his owner. If you know any information, please contact dispatch at 856-728-0800. He is currently at the station and hoping to find his way back home but if not, will be going to the shelter shortly,” police said. The post Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police appeared first on Shore News Network.
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ
CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
tourcounsel.com
Quaker Bridge Mall | Mall in Lawrence Township, New Jersey
Quaker Bridge Mall is a two-level super-regional mall located in the Clarksville section of Lawrence Township, New Jersey. As of 2022, the mall currently features the traditional tenants Macy's, and JCPenney. The mall currently features prominent specialty stores Coach New York, White House Black Market, and Ann Taylor. The mall...
5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
Renna Media
Winter Wonderland raises $18,000 to benefit Chatham public schools
The Chatham Education Foundation (CEF) welcomed over 1,000 local residents to its second annual “Winter Wonderland” on Dec. 17 as families enjoyed a stroll past beautifully decorated homes along with food trucks, holiday movies, karaoke, festive crafts, and music provided by carolers and a select group of fifth grade band members from Lafayette Avenue School.
Renna Media
Vintage Valentines Plus Story Time and a Craft
Sunday, February 5, 2 – 4 p.m. Love is in the air as the Miller-Cory House Museum presents “Vintage Valentines”. The writing of romantic notes and letters for St. Valentine’s Day was very popular in colonial America. By the mid-1800s the first mass-produced Valentine’s Day cards were sold and an industry was born.
boropark24.com
Community Shaken After Resident Receives Chilling Hate Mail at Home
A former Boro Park resident, who recently moved to Linden, New Jersey, a community that boasts several hundred Chassidic families, received a disturbing piece of antisemitic hate mail in his mailbox today. “We’re not done yet! Hitler was right!” read the alarming missive addressed to “Intruder”.
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
He saved lives during 23 years as Jersey City firefighter. Now he could use your help.
What dangerous multi-alarm fires could never do in two decades on the job, a set of a stairs did in a matter of seconds. Bobby “Mac” MacArthur battled blazes in Jersey City for 23 years, retiring relatively unscathed in 2005. Now one of Jersey City’s Bravest could use a few heroes of his own after being severely injured in a fall at home.
