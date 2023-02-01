How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at LSU

The Crimson Tide is seeking a season sweep over the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

Fresh off a 57-point win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, No. 4 Alabama now heads to Baton Rouge to take on a team it already beat by 40 points.

A win over the LSU Tigers on Saturday would mark the Crimson Tide's third season sweep of conference play.

Since beginning the season 12-1, LSU has completely fallen off a cliff — losing its last eight contests. One of those eight defeats was a 106-66 loss in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 14.

How to Watch Alabama at LSU

Who : No. 4 Alabama (19-3, 9-0 SEC) at LSU (12-9, 1-7 SEC)

When : 3 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where : Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, La.

TV : ESPNU

Radio : Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Alabama leads, 114-75

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide and Tigers met on Jan. 14 at Coleman Coliseum — ending in an Alabama 106-66 victory.

The Crimson Tide was led by 31 points and nine rebounds from Brandon Miller. Four others scored in double figures.

Alabama knocked down 20 3-pointers en route to the 40-point win.

Last Time Out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide crushed Vanderbilt 101-44 on Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama was led by 22 points and eight rebounds from Brandon Miller. The Crimson Tide shot a season-high 59% from the field and knocked down 19 shots from deep range.

The 57-point victory was the largest for Alabama in SEC history — and the biggest margin in the conference since 2003.

Last Time Out, LSU: The Tigers lost to Texas Tech 76-68 on Saturday in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge.

LSU is playing at Missouri on Wednesday night in Columbia.

Alabama Leaders:

Scoring: Brandon Miller (19.2 PPG)

Rebounding: Noah Clowney (8.4 RPG)

Assists: Jaden Bradley, Jahvon Quinerly (3.4 APG)

LSU Leaders:

Scoring: KJ Williams (17.2 PPG)

Rebounding: KJ Williams (7.4 RPG)

Assists: Justice Hill (3.5 APG)

