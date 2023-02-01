Leona Hodges Hollingsworth was born Dec. 3, 1945, and passed away on Jan. 30, 2023, at the age of 77. Leona retired after 25+ years as the Bookkeeper at South Beauregard High School. She also served on the Board of Directors for Beauregard Memorial Hospital and was elected as President of the Waterworks District 3 Water Board. Leona was also very active with the Board of Directors for Beauregard Electric Cooperation and enjoyed being an active member of the Ragley Historical Society. Leona looked forward to her weekly chore of keeping her perfectly manicured yard looking sharp. Her flowers were her passion and past time. She was a meticulous housekeeper and took great pride in cleaning and decorating her beautiful home. Leona loved God with all her heart. She loved her home church, The Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy, and Pastor Wayne and Sis. Janet Neyland.

