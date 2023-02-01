Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Charles Wade Hannon
Charles Wade Hannon, age 86, passed away surrounded by family at his home in Lake Charles, La., on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Charles was born on Nov. 30, 1936, in Evangeline, La., to George Hannon and Mabel LeBert. He grew up in Evangeline and graduated high school in the class of ‘57. Upon graduation, Charles joined the Army and served our country for several years. He then moved to Lake Charles, La., in 1963, where he met Ramona Dubard and they married in 1965.
Lake Charles American Press
Betty Hebert Thompson
Betty (Hebert) Thompson, age 99, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. She was born Aug. 26, 1923, to parents Maxim and Linda Hebert in Lake Charles, La. The family will welcome the public for visitation at J. E. Hixson & Sons Funeral Home Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Lake Charles American Press
Thelma “MawMaw” Jean Cuvillier Reeves
Thelma “MawMaw” Jean Cuvillier Reeves, 87, passed away on Feb. 1, 2023, at her home in Topsy, La., surrounded by her family. She was born March 16, 1935, to Homer Cuvillier and Ida Duhon Cuvillier from Lake Arthur, La. Thelma was a loving woman of faith that loved...
Lake Charles American Press
Black Heritage Gallery opens exhibit by Lake Charles native based in New Orleans
An exhibition visually embodying the spirit of New Orleans jazz will be opening at the Black Heritage Gallery on Friday, Feb. 3. “Art by Troy Guilbeaux” is a collection of 25 vibrant paintings created by Lake Charles native Troy Guilbeaux. He began sketching and drawing when he was young,...
Lake Charles American Press
Bowling and bourré have kept 100-year-old Lena Larocca Mosca young
A visit with Lena Larocca Mosca and two of her five daughters is a reminder that Lake Charles was once home to a thriving Italian community. Mosca’s grandparents immigrated to New Orleans along with hundreds of thousands others and eventually made their way to Lake Charles, probably around the late 1880s. This was during a period of heavy recruitment in Sicily by the Louisiana Sugar Planters Association.
Lake Charles American Press
Leona Hodges Hollingsworth
Leona Hodges Hollingsworth was born Dec. 3, 1945, and passed away on Jan. 30, 2023, at the age of 77. Leona retired after 25+ years as the Bookkeeper at South Beauregard High School. She also served on the Board of Directors for Beauregard Memorial Hospital and was elected as President of the Waterworks District 3 Water Board. Leona was also very active with the Board of Directors for Beauregard Electric Cooperation and enjoyed being an active member of the Ragley Historical Society. Leona looked forward to her weekly chore of keeping her perfectly manicured yard looking sharp. Her flowers were her passion and past time. She was a meticulous housekeeper and took great pride in cleaning and decorating her beautiful home. Leona loved God with all her heart. She loved her home church, The Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy, and Pastor Wayne and Sis. Janet Neyland.
Lake Charles American Press
Rayzel Jackson
Rayzel Jackson, 34, passed Jan. 20, 2023, in his residence. He was born in Jennings, and had lived most of his life in Lake Charles, La. His wake will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in Fondel Memorial Church Chapel. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in New Hope Baptist Church. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in New Hope Baptist Church, Welsh, La. Burial will be in Eastridge Cemetery, Welsh, La.
New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
Lake Charles American Press
Lake Arthur receives grant for park improvement projects
Money is headed to Lake Arthur to help fund park improvements. The town received a $225,000 grant from the Love Louisiana Outdoors Program, funded with Community Development Block Grant-COVID from the CARES Act. The grant was initially submitted to the state last year by former mayor Sherry Crochet. Current Mayor...
Lake Charles American Press
Kinder, Oberlin fill vacancies
Two more high school head football coaching positions in Southwest Louisiana were filled on Tuesday. Kinder promoted offensive coordinator Justin Reed, while Oberlin hired Bunkie offensive coordinator Richard Clark. Reed takes over the Yellow Jackets program after Bret Fuselier left to take the job at Jennings on Jan. 11. Reed’s...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles city bus involved in accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
KPLC TV
LaGrange High principal continues family legacy of education
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This Black History Month, we will be shining the spotlight on African Americans in our community who have made a positive impact on southwest Louisiana. Taking center stage is Dr. Corwin Robinson, principal at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles. Most days you can find...
KPLC TV
Experts weigh in on the adoption of new building codes for roofs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, Dan Mills said the vast majority of insurance claims during recent Louisiana hurricanes were caused by roof failures that could be prevented by improved installation techniques. “As home builders, we believe that more resilient structures...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
beauregardnews.com
It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Two suspects sought in Westlake homicide
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Justin Ned and Artoria “Tori” Lachney, both 22, in connection with the death of Demarcus Ardoin, 25. Ardoin was found dead in his home on Westwood Road in Westlake around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. “Anyone...
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: Can I be sued for not building something I didn’t agree to build?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: I purchased three lots from a developer. The elevation of the lot I wanted to build my home on was lower than the other two. I was concerned that when it rained, the water from the other lots would drain onto my home property.
Lake Charles American Press
2/3: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Debbie Lynn Rome, 63, 2123 Knight St. — three counts drug possession; three counts direct contempt of court; open alcoholic beverage containers in public places. Gregory James Billedeaux, 40, 229 Vincent Road Apt. B — resisting an officer by...
Lake Charles American Press
Sasol reps give glimpse of future plans
Two Sasol company representatives gave the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury an overview of future plant expansion. Police Juror Judd Bares, District 12 reported on the Calcasieu Parish Regional Watershed Management Planning Study, and in DeQuincy, the speed limit on a portion of Route 66 will go from 40 mph to 50.
Comments / 0