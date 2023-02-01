ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Eagles OL, Former OSU Player Josh Sills Indicted On Rape Charges In Ohio

 3 days ago
Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted in Ohio on rape charges Wednesday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.

A grand jury in Ohio's Guernsey County Common Pleas court indicted Sills on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping. Both are felony charges. The indictment accuses Sills of sexually assaulting a woman in December 2019 somewhere in Guernsey County, Ohio.

Sills was ordered to appear before the county court on Feb. 16. Sills, an Oklahoma State graduate, was signed in 2022 as an undrafted free agent.

According to the Eagles' website, Sills appeared in one game, a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals, in the 2022 season. The Eagles are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

