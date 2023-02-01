ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMTCw

Run Camp Week 1: Anchor Jessica Harthorn gears up for 12 weeks of training

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Get ready! Anchor Jessica Harthorn is taking on a 12-week challenge, training for the Zeigler Kalamazoo Half Marathon. Run Kalamazoo, a non-profit organization made up of some of the area’s most passionate runners, takes on hosting the training programs formerly known as Borgess Run Camp.
KALAMAZOO, MI
tourcounsel.com

Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan

Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
WYOMING, MI
WWMTCw

Black History Month events in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Various celebrations and events of Black History Month are scheduled throughout West Michigan and the greater Kalamazoo area. Famous: Learn about the Underground Railroad with Marshall Trolley Historic Tours. Calhoun County. Saturday, Feb. 11 - Sojourner Truth's Life History, Works and Words. Taking place in the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo man known as 'Chicago' faces charge in 2005 rape case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man turned himself in concluding a decades-long sexual assault investigation, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, allegedly gave a 14-year-old alcohol and marijuana in 2005 before sexually assaulting her, Nessel said. The girl met Hopkins through a friend...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room

A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
FENNVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan State Police Bomb Squad recovers device in Plainwell

PLAINWELL, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad took a device for further analysis as a precaution Friday in Plainwell, after reports of it being possibly incendiary, according to the city's public safety department. Fire: Public Safety continues to extinguish house fire, Westnedge Ave. remains closed. Officers responded...
PLAINWELL, MI
WWMTCw

Ice Breaker Festival in South Haven features wintry fun for all ages

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The 29th Annual Ice Breaker Festival kicked-off Friday in South Haven and featured activities for all ages. Other activities throughout Downtown South Haven also featured "cool designs" around the city, food, drink, and entertainment, according to organizers. The highlight of the festival is the sculpting...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

No one hurt after home fire in Kalamazoo, police say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire erupted at a vacant home in Kalamazoo Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. No one was hurt from the fire that came from the ground floor of a home located on Fenwick Place, near Mills Street, around 1:03 a.m., police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI

