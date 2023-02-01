Read full article on original website
Three Rivers native to make TV debut on ‘Chicago Fire’
The cast of the longtime NBC drama Chicago Fire will be joined by a West Michigan native who will make her television debut.
WWMTCw
Run Camp Week 1: Anchor Jessica Harthorn gears up for 12 weeks of training
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Get ready! Anchor Jessica Harthorn is taking on a 12-week challenge, training for the Zeigler Kalamazoo Half Marathon. Run Kalamazoo, a non-profit organization made up of some of the area’s most passionate runners, takes on hosting the training programs formerly known as Borgess Run Camp.
tourcounsel.com
Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan
Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
WWMTCw
Black History Month events in West Michigan
WEST MICHIGAN — Various celebrations and events of Black History Month are scheduled throughout West Michigan and the greater Kalamazoo area. Famous: Learn about the Underground Railroad with Marshall Trolley Historic Tours. Calhoun County. Saturday, Feb. 11 - Sojourner Truth's Life History, Works and Words. Taking place in the...
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man known as 'Chicago' faces charge in 2005 rape case
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man turned himself in concluding a decades-long sexual assault investigation, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, allegedly gave a 14-year-old alcohol and marijuana in 2005 before sexually assaulting her, Nessel said. The girl met Hopkins through a friend...
localsportsjournal.com
Catholic Central falls to Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy
Muskegon Catholic Central traveled to Grand Rapids on Friday evening to take on West Michigan Aviation Academy in an Alliance League matchup and came up on the short end of a 67-46 score. MCC gave the host team a run for their money in the first quarter as they led...
Fox17
'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Creative soul food served up by Greg’s Gourmet Dishes in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fried alligator, hot honey chicken and the self-proclaimed best lamb in Kalamazoo, Greg’s Gourmet Dishes offers up creative soul food dishes you might not know you are missing in your life. “My main thing is to make every dish as good as the last one...
WWMTCw
Lovin' on a budget: How to celebrate Valentine's Day on a dime
WEST MICHIGAN — Valentine's Day doesn't have to be extravagant, it can simply be spending time with a loved one. Here are a few ideas on how you can spend Valentine's Day on a budget, or for free. Feel the fresh air by taking a lovely walk in the...
wcsx.com
Michigan Temperatures to Get Dangerously Cold – Here’s Where
Michigan, at long last, got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the massive snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets...
Former reality TV persona facing 10 poaching charges in Michigan
A DNR spokesperson says conservation officers were tipped off last February to Meisterheim’s alleged illegal activities between October and December 2021.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room
A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Grilling Company serves wood-smoked barbecue north of Grand Rapids
BELMONT, MI — From chopping the wood for the smoking pits to creating 60 different homemade sausage recipes, owner Keith Hall does it all at The Grilling Company just north of Grand Rapids. The Grilling Company, at 6231 W River Drive NE in Belmont, is just 15 minutes from...
WWMTCw
Kzoo Parks 'Flurry of Fun' to feature winter maze, sledding, & more winter activities
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kzoo Parks invites the community to Spring Valley Park on Feb. 18 from 6-8 p.m. for "A Flurry of Fun," a free winter event for Kalamazoo families, according to a spokesperson. Some winter staples expected to be offered are:. sledding. building snowmen. winter maze. ice bowling.
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police Bomb Squad recovers device in Plainwell
PLAINWELL, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad took a device for further analysis as a precaution Friday in Plainwell, after reports of it being possibly incendiary, according to the city's public safety department. Fire: Public Safety continues to extinguish house fire, Westnedge Ave. remains closed. Officers responded...
WWMTCw
Ice Breaker Festival in South Haven features wintry fun for all ages
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The 29th Annual Ice Breaker Festival kicked-off Friday in South Haven and featured activities for all ages. Other activities throughout Downtown South Haven also featured "cool designs" around the city, food, drink, and entertainment, according to organizers. The highlight of the festival is the sculpting...
WWMTCw
No one hurt after home fire in Kalamazoo, police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire erupted at a vacant home in Kalamazoo Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. No one was hurt from the fire that came from the ground floor of a home located on Fenwick Place, near Mills Street, around 1:03 a.m., police said.
