Another possible mountain lion sighting near Cape May airport
Reports of cougar sighting in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion - also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these...
NJ Senator’s Vision Now A Sanctioned Atlantic City Rowing Event
I have spent a number of hours today at the Inaugural (new format), sanctioned USRowing Indoor Rowing Championships event, that is taking place this weekend at The Atlantic City Convention Center. The Atlantic City Convention Center looks great and it is the perfect venue for an event of this caliber....
What to expect in 2023 if you live in Ocean County, NJ
🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Director Joe Vicari lays out priorities for 2023. 🔵 How much will inflation impact Ocean County's budget and tourism this year. 🔵 The delays on road projects impacting Ocean County drivers and commuters. Ocean County has become more and more of a destination...
In N.J. county with only 4 supermarkets, farm gets $100K to help solve ‘food desert’ problem
Salem County, tucked away in New Jersey’s westernmost corner, is the state’s smallest county. But, it boasts the most farmland in the Garden State. Despite the abundance of food growing around them — on more than 41,000 acres of preserved farmland across the county, according to state data — some residents struggle with food access due to a severe lack of local supermarkets.
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
Legendary Things to Do in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Discover the Thrills and Excitement of Atlantic City. Welcome to Atlantic City, the iconic New Jersey destination that promises endless fun, adventure, and excitement! There’s never a dull moment in this seaside resort town, from the world-famous Boardwalk to the high-stakes casinos. Take a stroll on the historic Boardwalk,...
Planning Board in Moorestown subdivides lot that contains now-vacant, 134-year-old Perkins House.
The subdivision of a lot in Moorestown that may save a historical house at Chester and East Central avenues has been approved by the Township Planning Board. Board members on Thursday night voted unanimously to permit the subdivision of the 1.38-acre property. Owner Levins Group, LLC plans to build a house on the new lot with a driveway on East Central Avenue.
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
Many Victims of Ocean City, NJ Fire Still Need Housing
A fire at a multi-family home in Ocean City last Friday, Jan 27 displaced 23 residents, including six children. Since the fire, there has been an outpouring of support from the community, with city, church, and civic groups stepping up to help with temporary housing, food and basic necessities. A...
Frigid temperatures prompt Code Blue warning throughout southern New Jersey
Police encourage people to check on their neighbors over the next few days.
East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey
East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
PHOTOS: Ocean County Law Enforcement Agencies Hold Town Hall Community Dialogue in Wake of Death of Tyre Nichols
Law enforcement agencies throughout Ocean County this morning held a community dialogue in wake of Tyre Nichols. The event, held at the Ocean County College, featured a candid conversation and open dialogue with the public. The event was hosted by the OCPO in collaboration with Office of the AG, the...
Here Is Your Guide To Free Parking This Summer In Seaside Heights, NJ
My absolute favorite thing about living in New Jersey is our access to all of the great beaches. Summer is coming, and what that means in Ocean County are those long days at the beach and cool nights strolling down the boardwalk, but it comes with a price. However, there's...
This N.J. town is one of the 20 most beautiful small towns in the U.S., Travel and Leisure says
New Jerseyans love their charming small towns, perfect for days trips, the occasional shopping sprees and splurging on some of the best food. So it comes as no surprise that Travel and Leisure has included Cape May in their new list of the 20 most beautiful small towns in the country.
Firefighters at scene of fire under Atlantic City Boardwalk
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire under the Atlantic City Boardwalk. A pile of debris that was under the Boardwalk at New Jersey Avenue, Chief Scott Evans told BreakingAC. There were no injuries or evacuations reported as of shortly after 6 p.m., he said. This story is developing....
New Jersey man dies on mission in Ukraine
BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) - An American and New Jersey native was killed while on a mission in Ukraine.Global Response Medicine says its founder, 33-year-old Pete Reed from Bordentown, was killed Thursday while rendering aid in Bakhmut.The organization says his death is a reminder of the dangers rescue and aid workers face, in conflict zones while they serve citizens caught in the crossfire.Reed lived a life in service of others. First as a decorated U.S. Marine and then working in humanitarian aid.
City of Trenton Announces Code Blue Alert
Trenton N.J. – Mayor Reed Gusciora has declared a Code Blue alert for the City of Trenton for Friday, February 3, 2023, and Saturday, February 4, 2023. A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert may be declared when temperatures drop below freezing and weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.
Feeling lucky: Customers flock to South Jersey shop that sold $4M Mega Millions ticket
ATCO, N.J. - A small continence store in Camden County suddenly finds itself inundated with customers after it sold a $4M winning Mega Millions ticket. One Stop Shoppe Food Market on White Horse Pike in Atco sold a ticket that matched all five white balls in Tuesday's drawing. The unknown...
Prosecutor: Beer Bottle Helps Bust Bumbling Bank Bandit Who Had Bad Socks in Burlington County, NJ
A 38-year-old man, who apparently had the universe stacked against him when he robbed a bank a number of years ago, has been found guilty of first-degree robbery. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says Cortney Bell robbed the TD Bank branch on Elizabeth Street in Pemberton on July 23rd, 2019.
