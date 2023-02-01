ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

92.7 WOBM

What to expect in 2023 if you live in Ocean County, NJ

🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Director Joe Vicari lays out priorities for 2023. 🔵 How much will inflation impact Ocean County's budget and tourism this year. 🔵 The delays on road projects impacting Ocean County drivers and commuters. Ocean County has become more and more of a destination...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

In N.J. county with only 4 supermarkets, farm gets $100K to help solve ‘food desert’ problem

Salem County, tucked away in New Jersey’s westernmost corner, is the state’s smallest county. But, it boasts the most farmland in the Garden State. Despite the abundance of food growing around them — on more than 41,000 acres of preserved farmland across the county, according to state data — some residents struggle with food access due to a severe lack of local supermarkets.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
bestattractions.org

Legendary Things to Do in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Discover the Thrills and Excitement of Atlantic City. Welcome to Atlantic City, the iconic New Jersey destination that promises endless fun, adventure, and excitement! There’s never a dull moment in this seaside resort town, from the world-famous Boardwalk to the high-stakes casinos. Take a stroll on the historic Boardwalk,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
70and73.com

Planning Board in Moorestown subdivides lot that contains now-vacant, 134-year-old Perkins House.

The subdivision of a lot in Moorestown that may save a historical house at Chester and East Central avenues has been approved by the Township Planning Board. Board members on Thursday night voted unanimously to permit the subdivision of the 1.38-acre property. Owner Levins Group, LLC plans to build a house on the new lot with a driveway on East Central Avenue.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Many Victims of Ocean City, NJ Fire Still Need Housing

A fire at a multi-family home in Ocean City last Friday, Jan 27 displaced 23 residents, including six children. Since the fire, there has been an outpouring of support from the community, with city, church, and civic groups stepping up to help with temporary housing, food and basic necessities. A...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey

East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey man dies on mission in Ukraine

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) - An American and New Jersey native was killed while on a mission in Ukraine.Global Response Medicine says its founder, 33-year-old Pete Reed from Bordentown, was killed Thursday while rendering aid in Bakhmut.The organization says his death is a reminder of the dangers rescue and aid workers face, in conflict zones while they serve citizens caught in the crossfire.Reed lived a life in service of others. First as a decorated U.S. Marine and then working in humanitarian aid.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
trentonnj.org

City of Trenton Announces Code Blue Alert

Trenton N.J. – Mayor Reed Gusciora has declared a Code Blue alert for the City of Trenton for Friday, February 3, 2023, and Saturday, February 4, 2023. A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert may be declared when temperatures drop below freezing and weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.
TRENTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

