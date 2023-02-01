ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral residents see uptick in deadly bicyclist crashes

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral residents say they see crashes daily on their side of the bridge, many involving bikes.

“When I’m leaving for work in the morning, especially right now, it’s dark outside, so I know I have to be extra vigilant,” Chelsea Moreau said.

On her way to work, Moreau has seen many crashes before crossing the bridge to Fort Myers.

“Since I’ve been here in the Cape only for a short time, recently moving from Michigan, I personally have witnessed three people get hit on bikes,” she said.

The Cape Coral Police Department said in January 2023, there has been at least five bike versus vehicle crashes. One of them has been deadly.

That was before Tuesday when there was another fatal bike crash in Cape Coral.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” she said. “You know, I’ve heard people explain the roads down here like the wild west.”

Officers got a call about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the 1400 block of Country Club just before 4 p.m. That seems all too familiar for Moreau.

“Seen the last three accidents I’ve seen all the people have, but I had to take away an ambulance,” she said.

Unfortunately, a 70-year-old bicyclist, Lee Earl Cavanaugh, later died at the hospital from his injuries.

“Make sure you’re looking both ways, making sure you’re really paying attention, you’re not distracted,” Moreau said.

Moreau hopes changes come, whether that means more bike lanes or more street lights to come to Cape Coral.

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

