Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to familySherif SaadWyoming, OH
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Massive development anchored by labs planned in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A development group has submitted plans to the city of Cincinnati for a major project on 7.8 acres in Uptown, with commercial development and research labs, up to 400 housing units and street-level retail space. The 5.85-acre project, which will be developed by Queen City...
WKRC
$60 million apartment project planned in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Manhattan Development Group wants to build hundreds of new apartments in Madisonville near its border with Oakley, but its plans are in flux after the Madisonville Community Council declined to endorse the project in January. Northern Kentucky-based Manhattan Development Group plans a 234-unit, four-story complex...
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe
There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
WKRC
Accident on Daniel C. Beard Bridge closes lanes, causes traffic delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A car flipped during a crash on a busy bridge Friday evening. Officials say that the crash happened on I-471 NB on the Daniel C. Beard Bridge near the Third Street and Columbia Parkway exit. No word on if there were any injuries, but cameras...
dayton.com
January restaurant news: 10 opened, 10 coming soon, 5 closed and others expanding
From barbecue and Cajun food in Miamisburg to pizza and Mexican food in Beavercreek, there are several new spots throughout the Miami Valley. In our January Restaurant Roundup, we report 10 establishments now opened, eight coming soon, four closed and five others expanding offerings. If you know of a new...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WKRC
Molly Wellman hosts Fire and Ice dinners in February
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's cold outside, but an event series this month will heat up your weekends. Celebrity bartender Molly Wellmann talks about all the fun you can have during Fire and Ice weekends at Moerlein Lager House.
WKRC
Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
Little Miami River leak wasn't sewage, likely river foam
After urging people to stay away from the Little Miami River on Thursday, officials now say the suspected sewer leak is likely just natural river foam.
WKRC
Fire in Batavia apartment complex under investigation
BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in Batavia. It broke out Friday evening at the Bella Vista Apartments. Video was provided by a Local 12 viewer. No one was injured, but many residents were forced out into the cold.
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Centennial Circle in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Centennial Circle in Florence. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
dayton.com
New restaurant opens in former location of El Greco’s Pizza Villa
A grand opening is planned for Saturday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. with free pizza slices and 10 percent off orders. After holding a soft opening for about a month, D’oir’s Restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 4 with free pizza and 10 percent off orders starting at 4 p.m.
WKRC
Newport firefighter goes back to work after receiving transplant from fellow firefighter
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A Newport firefighter returned to work after receiving a life-saving kidney transplant from a fellow firefighter. Newport Fire and EMS tweeted a picture of Bob Hug as he returned to full duty. He received a kidney in October from firefighter Ryan Whaley.
Fox 19
Old car garage transformed into coffee shop
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What was once a building that fixed up cars is now dishing out caffeine. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell takes us inside the Square Mile Coffee Company. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
WKRC
2 dead after shooting in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the scene on 15th Avenue near Vermont Street around 3:30 a.m. They found two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital. The...
This Hamilton Home is Full of Historic Details and Charm
From the picturesque porches to original pocket doors, this historic home has charming details throughout. The post This Hamilton Home is Full of Historic Details and Charm appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton restaurant hosting wine dance parties after hours
Sueño, a downtown Dayton restaurant known for its authentic Mexican cuisine, is opening its doors on select Sunday nights for a series of wine dance parties. The next wine dance party, co-sponsored by Masquerage, is Sunday, Feb. 5 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $25 which includes your first glass of wine, live performances, a photo booth and more.
Comments / 0